‘We’ve got to make plays’: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin looking for offense to get back on track

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin understands the offense’s recent play won’t cut it.
The Tigers have struggled mightily with the ball as of late, and it culminated in a poor showing in a 20-3 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Auburn’s inability to find the end zone in College Station means the Tigers have now gone six quarters without a touchdown; according to the Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson, it’s the program’s longest such stretch since 2003.
With Auburn looking at a chance to snap the skid Saturday against Mississippi State, Harsin acknowledged something has to change.
“I mean, six quarters and no touchdowns. That's pretty telling,” Harsin said Monday. “That's not what we're trying to accomplish on the offensive side. We need to have better plays, we need to have better play-calls. We need to have opportunities to score and create those on the offensive side.
“We've got to make plays, and we've got to be a whole lot better. I thought two phases on Saturday against A&M played pretty good, and offensively we did not. That's got to be corrected.”
Harsin’s Tigers had their chances Saturday against the Aggies, but time and time again the offense was unable to capitalize.
Auburn ended Saturday’s loss with only 226 total yards, its worst output since having only 216 against Georgia in 2020. The Tigers were 4-of-16 on third down and fumbled three times; while it lost only one, it was costly given it was returned 24 yards for the Aggies’ only touchdown.
Harsin explained plenty of blame can go around on what went wrong for the Tigers, though he made sure to say not all of it fell on quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix had his struggles against the Aggies – and was responsible for the aforementioned fumble – and ended the game 20-of-41 for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Two days later, Harsin reiterated his belief that quarterbacks get too much praise when things go right and too much blame when things go wrong.
“He didn't have his best game obviously. There were things and reasons why; you know, it's not always just on that one particular position,” Harsin said of Nix. “It’s a matter of going back and making sure that, one, he's playing better, two, the guys around him are playing better and we have a better plan and we execute those things more consistently throughout the week of practice.”
Among Harsin’s biggest concerns from the Texas A&M game was the lack of explosive plays. The Tigers only had one pass go for 15 yards or more – the one in question picked up 15 – and managed just five runs of at least 10 yards, the longest going for 14.
By comparison, Texas A&M had six passes go for 15 yards or more, the longest picking up 49 yards early in the third quarter. The Aggies had nine carries of 10 yards or more, which included a 23-yard run late in the third and a 68-yard carry early in the fourth.
While the Tigers’ defense still managed to keep Texas A&M’s offense from finding the end zone, the discrepancy between the two offenses was hard to overstate.
“Neither team scored, but they had explosive plays and we didn't,” Harsin said. “You've got to be able to get yourself in position in the red zone to score; explosive plays can help with that. It doesn't just have to come off of a play call; that can come from players, too: breaking a tackle, getting out in open space.
“Those things have to happen. Those things have got to show up in games. Explosive plays are a big part of offensive success.”
Harsin explained he, the players and his assistants understand the Tigers have to get things corrected, though he declined to get into specifics about what the focus will be.
Getting the offense back on track would be a priority at any point in the year but especially this week, as a Mississippi State team that scored at least 25 points in six of its last seven games is coming to town.
“A lot of work to be done,” Harsin said. “If we’re going to win these remaining games that we have a chance to play in and we’re going to beat Mississippi State, we’ve got to score touchdowns at the end of the day.”