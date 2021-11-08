‘We’ve got to make plays’: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin looking for offense to get back on track

Harsin explained plenty of blame can go around on what went wrong for the Tigers, though he made sure to say not all of it fell on quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix had his struggles against the Aggies – and was responsible for the aforementioned fumble – and ended the game 20-of-41 for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Two days later, Harsin reiterated his belief that quarterbacks get too much praise when things go right and too much blame when things go wrong.

“He didn't have his best game obviously. There were things and reasons why; you know, it's not always just on that one particular position,” Harsin said of Nix. “It’s a matter of going back and making sure that, one, he's playing better, two, the guys around him are playing better and we have a better plan and we execute those things more consistently throughout the week of practice.”

Among Harsin’s biggest concerns from the Texas A&M game was the lack of explosive plays. The Tigers only had one pass go for 15 yards or more – the one in question picked up 15 – and managed just five runs of at least 10 yards, the longest going for 14.