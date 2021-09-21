‘We’ve got to make those plays’: Auburn looks to shore up pass defense after rough start

When it comes to Auburn’s pass defense so far this year, the numbers don’t lie.
The Tigers have struggled mightily to stop opponents from throwing the ball through three games. Auburn has allowed an FBS-worst 78.7 completion percentage this fall; the latest outcome was the most jarring, as Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford posted his best-ever completion percentage (87.5) from a game in which he had more than three attempts.
The Tigers’ problems stopping the pass go beyond just the secondary. After solid performances against Akron and Alabama State, Auburn’s defensive front struggled mightily to generate any semblance of pressure, which opened the door for Clifford to pick the defense apart.
The Tigers ended Saturday’s loss with only one quarterback hurry — which came just before halftime on a play that saw cornerback Roger McCreary intercept a desperation throw from Clifford — and no sacks.
As far as Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned, the Tigers’ struggles in stopping the passing game aren’t a result of just one thing.
“I think it's a combination of, you know, our opponents doing a good job of executing their pass game, so guys actually catching the ball and doing that. But we've got to come up and challenge them,” Harsin said Monday. “That's too high of a completion percentage that you want to see against the defense, so there's things that we have to do as far as putting ourselves in zone coverage in better positions. We've got to create some pass rush and be able to make the quarterback have to move in the pocket, and so create some opportunities there.
“That's an area that we know we can improve on and then lower that percentage as the season goes on from what the quarterbacks are able to do.”
Auburn’s defensive overhaul in the offseason saw the team adjust from former coordinator Kevin Steele’s man-heavy scheme to that of Derek Mason, who prefers off-man and zone coverage. Mason’s mantra defensively is not giving up big plays and forcing opponents to nickel and dime their way down the field; on Saturday, Clifford had plenty of time to do that given the secure pocket he operated from.
Clifford also delivered his fair share of explosive plays. The Nittany Lions had seven passing plays that went for at least 17 yards; by comparison, the Auburn offense only had two.
Harsin refuted the idea that Auburn’s struggles in the new defense were growing pains rather than breakdowns in execution.
“We’d be making the assumption that we’re allowing that and just kind of playing soft and making sure that we’re not trying to be aggressive. I don’t think that’s the case,” Harsin said. “I don’t think we’re trying to just play soft and give up those throws. We haven’t executed the way that we could and should, so I think that’s what you asked as far as the growing pains. Those are things that we have to — we’ve got to make those plays. We got to put ourselves in the position to go in there and play a little tighter in coverage
“Penn State did a good job with the tempo and did some things against some of our coverages where they made plays, and that’s going to happen. There’s going to be plays made.”
As for the pass rush, Harsin kept it simple: Auburn didn’t make Clifford uncomfortable enough.
The first-year Tigers head coach explained the importance in making the opposing quarterback move and getting him to throw off-platform, which could lead to inaccurate passes and potential turnovers. He also pointed to that added pressure allowing defenders to read the QB’s eyes, which again would open the door for big plays by the Tigers.
Auburn’s issues stopping the Penn State passing game were detrimental to the Tigers’ chances, but like most situations it didn’t come down to just one aspect of their play.
Instead, the results have left Harsin and his coaches with a number of areas to tweak in order to get back on track.
“If we can do a better job in those areas and pressure the quarterback and we can continue to do a good job against the run — and we've been able to do that — then we're obviously going to help our secondary out,” Harsin said. “We're going to help out the defense in coverage, and we're going to give ourselves a better chance with some of the completions that have been made on us if we can do a better job up front.”