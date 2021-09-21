‘We’ve got to make those plays’: Auburn looks to shore up pass defense after rough start

“That's an area that we know we can improve on and then lower that percentage as the season goes on from what the quarterbacks are able to do.”

Auburn’s defensive overhaul in the offseason saw the team adjust from former coordinator Kevin Steele’s man-heavy scheme to that of Derek Mason, who prefers off-man and zone coverage. Mason’s mantra defensively is not giving up big plays and forcing opponents to nickel and dime their way down the field; on Saturday, Clifford had plenty of time to do that given the secure pocket he operated from.

Clifford also delivered his fair share of explosive plays. The Nittany Lions had seven passing plays that went for at least 17 yards; by comparison, the Auburn offense only had two.

Harsin refuted the idea that Auburn’s struggles in the new defense were growing pains rather than breakdowns in execution.