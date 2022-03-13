‘We’ve just got to be ready to play’: Auburn awaits NCAA Tournament seeding

As chaos continued in the SEC Tournament on Saturday, Auburn focused forward on creating its own chaos in March Madness.

When and where the Tigers will have their opportunity to do that will be revealed Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament bracket is unveiled shortly after the conclusion of conference tournament finals.

Auburn will likely be a No. 2 seed after a disappointing finish to the regular season and an early exit in the SEC Tournament.

But as everyone saw Saturday on an idle day for the Tigers: Auburn would not the only top team to be upset in March. Texas A&M’s stunning win over Auburn in the quarterfinals Friday just paved the way for the Aggies’ romp over fourth-seeded Arkansas on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, Kentucky was toppled by Tennessee.

Upsets will happen. There’ll be more stunners.

It’s madness.

The Tigers can only hope to create their own chaos wherever the NCAA Tournament sends them.

“Every team in the tournament is going to be good,” Wendell Green said simply on Friday. “We’ve just got to be ready to play.”

Auburn is expected to be tabbed with a No. 2 seed by nearly all the 143 bracket projections compiled by the Bracket Matrix online, and that includes projections made by ESPN and CBS. The No. 2 seed would be the second-best NCAA Tournament seed Auburn’s ever earned in men’s basketball, behind only the No. 1 seed Auburn took into the 1999 NCAA Tournament.

And all told, the action Saturday in Tampa offered a tiny consolation for Auburn: Yes, Texas A&M’s continued success might help some feelings as Auburn now knows that it did play poorly but it also ran into a buzz saw coached by Buzz Williams. But more tangibly: Texas A&M’s success Saturday will make Friday’s loss a Quad 1 loss for Auburn. Texas A&M was ranked 51 going into Saturday in the NET — the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which the tournament committee uses when seeding teams. A loss to a top-50 team at a neutral site is a Quad 1 loss, and Texas A&M will be moving into the top 50 immediately.

None of it will matter anymore once Auburn’s name comes up on the big board and the Tigers have their path laid out in front of them.

The selection show is set to start at 5 p.m. on CBS. Auburn will play in the round of 64 either on Thursday or Friday. A win would send the Tigers to the round of 32 to play Saturday or Sunday at the same tournament site. With another win, Auburn would be on the way to the Sweet Sixteen to do it all over again at another site the next weekend.

