‘We’ve made strides’: Bryan Harsin, Bo Nix see improvement from Auburn’s wide receivers

“A bunch of them made plays after they caught the ball, which was good to see. We know those guys can do it, and now they’re just starting to put that kind of stuff on film and do that for our offense,” Nix said. “When those guys play well, usually we play well. That’s kind of what we’ve seen throughout this year.”

Harsin made sure to commend the work of receivers coach Eric Kiesau, his former offensive coordinator at Boise State who took over following Cornelius Williams’ dismissal on Sept. 26.

Harsin pointed out Kiesau brings a lot to the table given his prior experience coaching wide receivers. He explained Kiesau is a useful resource when it comes to communicating with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo about what Auburn wants to accomplish on offense.

Harsin credited Kiesau for stepping into a difficult situation four games into the season and handling the task at hand.

“He’s able to step in there and kind of get things the way that he needs it in that room in order to maximize the potential of those guys at the wide receiver position,” Harsin said. “We're still working on that. We're still working through those things, but I have seen improvement over the past few weeks, and hopefully that continues.”

The Tigers will look to continue their success in the passing game on Saturday against a suspect Ole Miss defense. The Rebels are giving up 241 passing yards per game, with their latest outing including a 249-yard showing by LSU.