‘We’ve never experienced anything like that’: Auburn cherishes sweet win over No. 4 Tennessee

They did so in sensational style, upsetting a top-five team from the top-two programs in women’s college basketball. It was Auburn’s first win over a top-five team since 1997. The players jumped for joy and hugged as their classmates stormed the court.

“We’ve never experienced anything like that, so it was just really exciting,” Hughes said. “Props to our fans, props to everybody that came out and supported us.

“I even had a fan that, she came up to me after the game and said, ‘I was laying in the bed, and then Jala (Jordan) hit a 3, and then I got out of the bed and came to the game,’” she laughed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris let the team party on: but it wasn’t without purpose.

Auburn’s win Thursday came in the team’s third game in five days. The tigers played Sunday against Alabama then played Kentucky on Tuesday in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season, making for an extraordinarily busy week.