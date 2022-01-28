‘We’ve never experienced anything like that’: Auburn cherishes sweet win over No. 4 Tennessee

Six Auburn Tigers huddled around a Zoom call with the media, but only one of them sheepishly raised her hand.
They had been asked after the game: How many of you were recruited by Tennessee? Only Honesty Scott-Grayson could say yes.
“Some of us aren’t tall enough,” Annie Hughes quipped. Scott-Grayson added with a laugh: “We didn’t meet the height requirement.”
The players cracked up. Who could blame them? They were still basking in the glow of an epic 71-61 win over the No. 4 Lady Vols.
“A lot of people came into this game thinking we were going to lose,” Scott-Grayson said, then she paused and grinned. “And we didn’t lose,” she beamed.
“I’m just happy. I’m proud.”
They stormed the court and they rolled Toomer’s Corner on Thursday night, after the Auburn women’s basketball team earned a landmark win for first-year head coach Johnnie Harris, and the players were as big a part of the celebration as anyone else.
It was a long time coming, Harris said. Auburn went winless in SEC play last season before Harris took control of the program, and on Thursday the team won its first conference game since February 2020.
They did so in sensational style, upsetting a top-five team from the top-two programs in women’s college basketball. It was Auburn’s first win over a top-five team since 1997. The players jumped for joy and hugged as their classmates stormed the court.
“We’ve never experienced anything like that, so it was just really exciting,” Hughes said. “Props to our fans, props to everybody that came out and supported us.
“I even had a fan that, she came up to me after the game and said, ‘I was laying in the bed, and then Jala (Jordan) hit a 3, and then I got out of the bed and came to the game,’” she laughed.
Harris let the team party on: but it wasn’t without purpose.
Auburn’s win Thursday came in the team’s third game in five days. The tigers played Sunday against Alabama then played Kentucky on Tuesday in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season, making for an extraordinarily busy week.
On Sunday, Auburn was in a one-point battle with Alabama at the end of the third quarter, but Alabama pulled away in the fourth to win 75-68. Against Kentucky, Auburn was again in a one-point game going into the fourth, before Kentucky charged ahead to win 67-55 as the Tigers seemed to run out of gas again.
For the third time in the calendar week, Auburn was locked in another one-point game after three against Tennessee on Thursday, trailing 51-50 going into the fourth.
But this time, the Tigers proved to themselves that they had plenty left in the tank.
“We’ve been right there in so many ballgames. And we’ve been talking to them about finishing,” Harris said. “Once we got into the locker room tonight, I asked them, I said, ‘Are you tired?’ No. Nobody was tired.
“We talked about, you need to bust through that wall,” she explained. “Once you experience what it feels like to break through and win that ballgame and give me everything you have for four quarters, then you’ll understand that it’s really not insurmountable. It’s doable.”
Winning does that, she’d tell them. Remember the feeling, she’d say.
Use it for fuel.
Party on, Tigers — and remember the feeling.
“I’m really happy for them,” Harris said. “A lot of these kids have been here and they haven’t experienced this, they haven’t experienced an SEC win. It’s been a long time and it’s long overdue. Auburn is a wonderful place. It’s a great place. And I’m looking forward to bringing more of this here.”
Auburn moved to 9-10 on the season and 1-7 in SEC play, but the win didn’t mark the first time Harris’ pieced-together first-year roster showed fight this season. Auburn beat then-No. 18 Georgia Tech on the road in non-conference play in November.
Auburn returns to the court Sunday to face Vanderbilt on the road.