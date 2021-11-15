‘We won’t quit’: Bryan Harsin details how he plans to keep Auburn on track after loss

Bryan Harsin didn’t sugarcoat the situation Saturday afternoon.
The Auburn head coach spoke to the media shortly after Auburn’s stunning 43-34 loss to Mississippi State in a game the Tigers led 28-3 well into the second quarter. The loss was a critical hit for an Auburn team fighting to stay relevant in the SEC West; now, Harsin and his coaches are faced with helping the Tigers move on for their final two games of the regular season.
As Harsin explained Saturday, keeping everyone on board is all about the players’ commitment to the game.
“It comes back to guys loving football, number one. That's really what it comes down to: you have to have a bunch of guys that love the game and, yeah, that's going to be the challenge,” Harsin said. “When you win, everything's good. When you lose, things can be – you start to question yourself and things that you're doing. Do you have to go that hard? Is this really worth it? Are these things we need to be doing, and absolutely.”
Harsin said the team discussed that mission in the locker room, adding the message centered around what it takes to be successful on a weekly basis. The first-year Tigers head coach acknowledged the team is not good enough right now but that there’s still an opportunity for them to get better and to finish games.
In Harsin’s eyes, there’s no lack of work to do in what remains of the season.
“We've got to accept that and go back to work, and it's painful,” Harsin said. “This loss stings – every one that you lose stings – but what are you going to do about it at the end of the day? How are you going to respond? Are you going to fold the tent and just not give the effort necessary and just roll up on our excuses? Or are you going to bow your neck a little bit and go get ready to play?”
Auburn EDGE Derick Hall made it clear the Tigers’ latest setback left a sting that won’t soon be forgotten.
The Gulfport, Mississippi native said losing to Mississippi State was personal and admitted he shed a few tears on his way to the locker room after the fact. Hall said the message among the players was holding everyone together and added player accountability was a key factor in the discussion.
While Hall was somber in answering questions after the bizarre game, he emphasized he and his teammates can’t linger on what went wrong for long.
“How we move around in the future, how we move forward is going to be huge after this game,” Hall said. “Obviously we didn’t get the job done, but obviously we still have games left and we want to finish off on the right foot. We’ll have to just keep moving forward and keep assessing this game in the right way.”
The challenge for Harsin, Hall and the Tigers has only gotten harder since the two spoke Saturday.
On Sunday, starting quarterback Bo Nix announced he will have surgery Monday after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the loss. Per 247 Sports’ Nathan King, kicker Anders Carlson suffered a knee injury and is not expected to return this season.
Auburn’s loss Saturday featured a second half in which nearly everything that could go wrong did, and in the aftermath the team has learned of two significant setbacks in the form of injuries.
While the situation the Tigers now face is a difficult one, Harsin expressed full confidence his players’ ability to move forward.
“We're not going to back down. We won't quit. These guys won't quit,” Harsin said. “These guys that are on the field, they won't back down, and we'll have that attitude next time we step on the field. It's just we have to do a better job of that and make sure those things are improved in order for us to do that.”