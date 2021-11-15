‘We won’t quit’: Bryan Harsin details how he plans to keep Auburn on track after loss

“We've got to accept that and go back to work, and it's painful,” Harsin said. “This loss stings – every one that you lose stings – but what are you going to do about it at the end of the day? How are you going to respond? Are you going to fold the tent and just not give the effort necessary and just roll up on our excuses? Or are you going to bow your neck a little bit and go get ready to play?”

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall made it clear the Tigers’ latest setback left a sting that won’t soon be forgotten.

The Gulfport, Mississippi native said losing to Mississippi State was personal and admitted he shed a few tears on his way to the locker room after the fact. Hall said the message among the players was holding everyone together and added player accountability was a key factor in the discussion.

While Hall was somber in answering questions after the bizarre game, he emphasized he and his teammates can’t linger on what went wrong for long.

“How we move around in the future, how we move forward is going to be huge after this game,” Hall said. “Obviously we didn’t get the job done, but obviously we still have games left and we want to finish off on the right foot. We’ll have to just keep moving forward and keep assessing this game in the right way.”