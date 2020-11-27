'Weathered the storm': Bo Nix aims to carry recent success into Iron Bowl

Now, Nix is hopeful his performance in that game will boost his play when he travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in his college career.

“I think it gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that I’m going into a tough place,” Nix said. “Obviously we have a ton of guys coming back, a lot of the same skill guys that we had last year, and then obviously a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball that do the same thing. So I feel comfortable. A lot of the guys that made big plays last year, they’re back. We’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Nix described what he thought the keys to the game would be Saturday, saying running the ball would be crucial along with making positive plays on the early downs to avoid difficult third-down situations. He noted as much about the red zone, explaining Auburn has to be efficient from the 20-yard line on in order to have a chance.

Nix dismissed the idea of having to play near-perfect given Alabama is averaging 49.4 points per game this season. He expressed confidence in the Tigers’ defense and pointed to past Iron Bowl games as evidence the numbers leading up to the showdown don’t always indicate how the game will go down.

“You can kind of throw statistics out the window when you get this late in the season when you look at both teams,” Nix said. “It’s kind of like you can scratch the whole entire year and just come and show up for a day and play, so both teams are going to have different gameplans. Both teams are going to have different strategies. It’s just going to be a physical game and who wants it more.”