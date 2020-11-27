'Weathered the storm': Bo Nix aims to carry recent success into Iron Bowl

This time last year, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was a true freshman on the cusp of one of his most effective games behind center. Now, Nix enters the Iron Bowl for the second time with considerable momentum that he doesn’t plan on wasting in Tuscaloosa.
Nix was one of the heroes of last season’s Iron Bowl, and as the No. 22 Tigers await another showdown with the No. 1 Crimson Tide, he’s anticipating playing the role again. His recent play has him in good position, as the sophomore has successfully bounced back after a poor performance against South Carolina on Oct. 17 and left any lingering issues in the past.
“In our league — especially the head coaches and the quarterbacks — I believe to be successful, they've got to be extremely close. [The South Carolina game] was a tough go, but we talked about it and he bounced back just like I knew he would,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “He's playing extremely well right now. I think you've seen him grow and get better each game. He's still learning a new coordinator and a new offense, and you've seen him grow. I think he's in a good spot here finishing the season now.”
Nix’s play since his three-interception game against the Gamecocks supports Malzahn’s assertion. The sophomore’s accuracy was a true issue to open the season, as he only completed 59.1 percent of his attempts; his 51.1 completion percentage against South Carolina was his lowest since the Tigers’ road loss to No. 1 LSU last October. Since that point, however, Nix has stepped up his game.
Nix has posted a 72.5 completion percentage during a three-game stretch during which he has thrown for 758 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. That lone pick came in the first quarter against Tennessee and marked his first turnover since the loss in Columbia, S.C.
The interception was the low point in a slow start for Nix against Tennessee in which he was 2-of-7. Despite the early issues, Nix battled back for the offense and ultimately ended the victory by completing 15 of his next 19 attempts.
Auburn running back Shaun Shivers credited Nix for the way he shook off what has become a rare mistake in order to keep the Tigers in contention.
“When he [threw that interception] nobody looked down. We just kept encouraging him and he kept his head straight and never looked down,” Shivers said after the game. “He just went for it and did what Bo does: that’s win us the ballgame and make big plays.”
For Nix, responding after a less-than-ideal start in a game in which the Tigers lost their starting running back and their two offensive tackles just comes with the territory this fall.
“Obviously, this is a weird season. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity, a lot of uncertainties, stuff where we were not really sure what’s going on,” Nix said. “In the first quarter when we got down 10-0, nobody really flinched, nobody really started blaming, nobody got down. We just kind of weathered the storm, scored a touchdown and then got back in the game. That’s kind of how quick it happens when everybody is on the same page. Stuff like that. When you kind of face adversity, you kind of move past it.”
Nix is sure to face some adversity Saturday when the Tigers take on the nation’s top-ranked team. Fortunately for the sophomore, he’s done it before in a game last November he and his head coach believe was invaluable to his development.
Nix had all eyes on him last November when he stepped up to face No. 5 Alabama as Auburn’s inexperienced legacy quarterback. Despite the pressure, Nix handled himself quite well in his first Iron Bowl by completing 15 passes for 130 yards and one score, rushing six times for 44 yards and another score and not turning the ball over in a dramatic 48-45 victory.
Malzahn attributed last year’s Iron Bowl as a real growing point for Nix. He explained for young players playing at home in a big rivalry is actually more challenging given the pressure that comes with the crowd, but Nix handled it well by protecting the football and making some crucial throws. Malzahn said it’s evident given Nix’s background that he understands what the Iron Bowl means, and his performance in his first one showed he was up for the challenge.
Nix agreed that his first Iron Bowl was a jumping-off point as he settled in as the team’s quarterback. He explained that beating Alabama is what anyone comes to Auburn to do, and the lesson he took from the performance was how everyone continued to fight through all four quarters. He pointed to the game as an example of how he’s been able to grow his game in different ways so Auburn can battle with the best of opponents.
Now, Nix is hopeful his performance in that game will boost his play when he travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in his college career.
“I think it gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that I’m going into a tough place,” Nix said. “Obviously we have a ton of guys coming back, a lot of the same skill guys that we had last year, and then obviously a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball that do the same thing. So I feel comfortable. A lot of the guys that made big plays last year, they’re back. We’re looking forward to Saturday.”
Nix described what he thought the keys to the game would be Saturday, saying running the ball would be crucial along with making positive plays on the early downs to avoid difficult third-down situations. He noted as much about the red zone, explaining Auburn has to be efficient from the 20-yard line on in order to have a chance.
Nix dismissed the idea of having to play near-perfect given Alabama is averaging 49.4 points per game this season. He expressed confidence in the Tigers’ defense and pointed to past Iron Bowl games as evidence the numbers leading up to the showdown don’t always indicate how the game will go down.
“You can kind of throw statistics out the window when you get this late in the season when you look at both teams,” Nix said. “It’s kind of like you can scratch the whole entire year and just come and show up for a day and play, so both teams are going to have different gameplans. Both teams are going to have different strategies. It’s just going to be a physical game and who wants it more.”
