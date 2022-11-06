Weekend sweep: Auburn volleyball wins second straight against Texas A&M

As the fourth set wore on, the longest of the season and the longest the Auburn freshmen have been in so far, Brent Crouch kept his coaching simple: Where to be, what to watch, this and that. Reminders, really.

He didn’t have to talk about composure, or confidence, or keeping it together. His team had that already, he figured.

The Tigers proved him right, cutting out a long 33-31 fourth set to beat Texas A&M 3-1 on Sunday to move Auburn to 20-5 on the season and 9-5 in the SEC.

This marks Auburn’s first 20-win season since the program’s one and only NCAA Tournament season in 2010.

“We don’t need to talk about confidence and competing,” Crouch said. “They’re so confident and they compete so hard. I don’t worry about it getting tight or anything like that, because they come through. They’ve proven it over and over again.”

Akasha Anderson led Auburn with 21 kills, while Madison Scheer fired down another 14 kills. Auburn won the first set 25-21 then won the second set 29-27, before Texas A&M took the third set 26-24.

The Aggies had their chances in the fourth set, picking up a set point opportunity at 24-23, but that’s when Auburn’s Kendal Kemp put down a kill to tie it and up send the teams into win-by-two territory.

The gridlock lasted nearly 20 points, but Scheer smoked a kill to make it 32-31 then an A&M error won Auburn the match.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a set that long before,” Anderson shook her head in the postgame press conference. “But we’re all pretty confident in ourselves and one another, and I think that was just very important for us throughout that fourth set, especially when it got towards the end.”

Auburn completed the weekend sweep of Texas A&M. Auburn beat the Aggies 3-1 on Saturday, too. The Tigers bounced back from three straight losses to Florida and Kentucky, two teams that are the class of the conference, to win two in a row in Neville Arena.

Crouch said Auburn proved against Florida and Kentucky that it could score against anybody, but that his young team hasn’t been able to defend as well against those high-level teams. Auburn starts six freshmen, including Anderson.

He said coming into the match he figured it would be tough reviewing how Texas A&M played Saturday, and it was. “It was a great win,” he said.

Anderson said she saw the work the team put in at practice after the losses pay off against Texas A&M: “We had a pretty tough week last weekend, with Kentucky and Florida, and we literally came back to the gym and we worked — we had some of the hardest practices we’ve had this season and some of the best practices we’ve had this season, and we got so much better at a lot. We just saw a lot of growth and we pushed ourselves I think harder than we’ve ever pushed ourselves and I think it really showed up this weekend.”

Auburn continues its season Friday playing at Ole Miss. Auburn has four games left in the regular season. After a game at South Carolina on Nov. 23, Auburn will play its final homestand with back-to-back games against Arkansas on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

“We’re a pretty confident bunch, and I feel like it’s not just like we’re confident in ourselves: We’re very confident in one another,” Anderson said. “And I think that helps us a lot whenever we go back to serve, whenever we’re setting one another up, whenever we’re in the back row, I think our chemistry just helps us know that one another is there for each other.”