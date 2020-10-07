'We'll get that corrected': Auburn determined to shore up third-down play

“But like I said, we should be able to get all that corrected.”

With two games in the books, the Auburn defense has given up 276 yards over 33 third downs, which averages to 8.4 yards allowed on every third down this year. The team allowed three touchdowns on third down against Kentucky and Georgia — a 35-yard run, an eight-yard pass and a 21-yard pass — but also netted two turnovers on third down, both against Kentucky.

One of the major concerns about the Auburn defense’s play on third down is how the team has struggled in even favorable situations. Auburn gave up first downs on seven third downs in which the yardage to gain was seven yards or more. The Tigers have also allowed opponents to gain 10 yards or more 12 times on third down, which included a pair of third-and-8 conversions by Kentucky and a 22-yard gain on a third-and-21 by Georgia.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained after the Georgia loss how pressing an issue it was for the Tigers to get more stops on third down.