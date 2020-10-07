'We'll get that corrected': Auburn determined to shore up third-down play

Through two games, the Auburn Tigers have struggled on both sides of the ball when it comes to third-down play. The players understand as well as anyone how important the “money down” is to their success, leading to plenty of focus improving in that area this week.
Auburn’s defense has been uncharacteristically bad on third down this season, as the Tigers rank last among FBS teams that have played this fall by allowing 21 third-down conversions on 33 attempts, leaving the defense with a paltry .364 stop percentage. The Auburn offense hasn’t been much better on converting third downs, converting 11-of-26 third downs to rank behind teams such as South Alabama, Wake Forest and Southern Miss.
The Tigers’ strength over the past few seasons has been their defense, and defenders such as Owen Pappoe understand that that cannot continue if they continue struggling on third down.
“It was definitely hard to see that out there. It was a struggle, but we’re going to regroup and improve it in practice this week, and we’re going to make sure that we never seen anything like that again. We’ll get that corrected,” Pappoe said. “It’s just the little things throughout everybody’s assignments, so just look at the small details and everything. Make sure everybody’s in their gap, in the right leverage off coverage, things like. Just try to pick up on that.
“But like I said, we should be able to get all that corrected.”
With two games in the books, the Auburn defense has given up 276 yards over 33 third downs, which averages to 8.4 yards allowed on every third down this year. The team allowed three touchdowns on third down against Kentucky and Georgia — a 35-yard run, an eight-yard pass and a 21-yard pass — but also netted two turnovers on third down, both against Kentucky.
One of the major concerns about the Auburn defense’s play on third down is how the team has struggled in even favorable situations. Auburn gave up first downs on seven third downs in which the yardage to gain was seven yards or more. The Tigers have also allowed opponents to gain 10 yards or more 12 times on third down, which included a pair of third-and-8 conversions by Kentucky and a 22-yard gain on a third-and-21 by Georgia.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained after the Georgia loss how pressing an issue it was for the Tigers to get more stops on third down.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field. We said that last week. Of course last night we didn’t do a very good job. That will be a focus,” Malzahn said. “That’s one of those areas we’ll zero in and do a better job in the future. Both weeks that has been a tough deal, and we need to stay on the field more on offense, too.”
Offensively, Auburn has gained 142 yards on 26 third downs, averaging out to 5.5 yards gained on every third down this year. The Tigers have struggled particularly with converting third downs in the first half of its first two games, going just 2-of-8 — including an 0-for-4 stretch to start the game against Georgia that allowed the Bulldogs to take control.
One of the Tigers’ issues has been its inability to set up manageable third downs by gaining yards to start drives. Auburn has faced 14 third-downs this season in which it needed to gain seven or more yards. The team converted five of them, but four came in the second half of the loss to the Bulldogs.
The Tigers’ well-documented struggles to run the ball have certainly contributed to the team facing so many long third downs. For Auburn center Nick Brahms, staying on the field is a high priority going forward, and he and his fellow linemen know that getting the run game going would do wonders in making that happen.
“We want to stay out of third-and-long situations so we want to get into second-and-6 maybe, and then maybe three more yards, and then third-and-3 is more manageable than third-and-6,” Brahms said. “That’s a big deal of football, establishing the run. We’ve gotta do it though. It starts with us, and we just got to do it. We gotta make those holes for the running backs and go from there.”
The Tigers enter the third week of the season after pulling away from Kentucky in a competitive opener only to then be unable to keep up with Georgia in a road loss. Auburn struggled on third down in both games, and players such Pappoe understand those problems cannot continue if the Tigers want to contend this fall.
“We all know our performance on Saturday wasn’t really Auburn football to the standard that we should have played in, but we’re looking past that. It’s behind us now,” Pappoe said. “We’re looking at it to just learn from the mistakes that we made and make sure that we don’t have a performance like that again.””
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!