Wells’ 19 not enough for Auburn in loss to Georgia Southern

Honesty Scott-Grayson’s last-second heave fell wide and the Auburn women’s basketball team fell 68-66 to Georgia Southern on Thursday night in its season opener.

Auburn scratched and clawed, but left only with a reminder of the long road ahead this season as new head coach Johnnie Harris builds in her first season.

Auburn led 63-60 with two minutes left toward the end of a back-and-forth battle. Neither team ever led by any more than six points. Georgia Southern, though, came up with just enough answers to Auburn’s rally attempts in the final moments to survive.

Sania Wells finished with a team-high 19 points for Auburn. Aicha Coulibaly scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Scott-Grayson scored 11 points.

Georgia Southern led 31-29 at halftime and led 44-43 at the end of the third. There were 12 lead changes in the game.

But after Auburn went up 63-60 on a Coulibaly 3-ball, Georgia Southern outscored Auburn 8-3 down the stretch, scoring back-to-back layups to take the 64-63 going into the final minute of play and eventually send Auburn back to the drawing board.