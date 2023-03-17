BIRMINGHAM — In spite of any failure, Auburn men’s basketball hasn’t backed off the notion that Wendell Green Jr. is the team’s closer.

It’s been Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s message. It’s been the message of Green’s teammates, too. If these Auburn Tigers are the New York Yankees, then Green is their Mariano Rivera, and they trust him to come into the game’s final frame and punch out the side for a win.

But the wins hadn’t been coming; at West Virginia, at Tennessee, at Texas A&M, twice against Alabama. The list of narrow losses spanned about a month, and Green was called upon several times to no avail.

But he showed why he’s the Tigers' closer on the biggest stage Thursday, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the final five minutes of No. 9 seed Auburn’s 83-75 NCAA Tournament win over eighth-seeded Iowa at Legacy Arena.

“His name is Icy Wen for a reason,” Auburn forward Johni Broome said. “We all trust him to have the ball in his hands because we know he's going to deliver. He's one of the best in the country at that.”

Green’s scoring barrage began with 4:27 remaining, hitting a layup that put the Tigers up 66-60. Then Green did what he’s best at and got to the free throw line.

Less than a minute after Green's first lay-in, he went 2 for 2 at the line. There was another trip to the stripe seconds later, and he again went 2 for 2. Then another layup. Then another free throw opportunity and two easy makes. He did all of that while peppering in a rebound, two assists and a steal.

“That's what Wen does,” Zep Jasper said. “He lives for those moments. He's just one of those guys that isn't afraid of nothing. He's not afraid of how people think of him. He knows what he's got to do.

“He led us to that win, making clutch free throws and making the right decisions.”

That knack for getting to the line got Green lots of points this season. He’s one of 10 Southeastern Conference players to have attempted more than 150 free throws, and the only two in that 10-man contingent who are shooting better at the line than him are All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV and All-American Brandon Miller. Green's 152 makes are also second-most in the conference behind Taylor.

Green didn’t close the Iowa win in a storybook sense. There were no fadeaway 3s to take a late lead or fast break dunks. But he did what he does best, and gave Auburn what it needed at a critical juncture.

“Been in that position a lot,” Green said. “I've failed. I've succeeded. We've failed. We've succeeded. You know, I trust myself, they trust me, and I trust them. It feels so good to just finish in the tournament.”