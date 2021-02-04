'We're not done': National Signing Day doesn't mark end of recruiting for Auburn

Although National Signing Day typically becomes the day most remaining recruits sign their letters of intent, it’s actually just the first day of a period of time in which they can make things official.
That much will soon be evident at Auburn, where Wednesday’s signings were likely just the start.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made that much clear when addressing the media Wednesday afternoon after the Tigers signed six players to push their 2021 class up to 17 signees. While it isn’t obvious yet who those additional players will be, there are two obvious targets and a transfer portal-worth of other options in play.
“We signed six today. There’s still several spots left, so we’re not done,” Harsin said. “I would anticipate that we're not done through this next 48 hours, let me say that. I think that, like I said before, recruiting never ends. That will be a process all the way through this semester, and it will continue on. And that's just part of where we are right now, and that's always going to be the case. I don't see that changing.”
The two remaining recruits who Auburn has publicly pursued are three-star running back Jarquez Hunter and three-star junior college offensive tackle Jordan Moko.
Hunter, who rushed for over 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will announce his decision at 9 a.m. Friday. Moko, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound Australian who is considered the top junior college tackle in the nation, will announce at 6 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time – or 2 a.m. Central Time – on Friday.
Being able to add even one of those two players would be worthwhile for the Tigers, although Hunter’s signing might fill their biggest need. The Tigers only have three scholarship running backs in freshman Tank Bigsby, junior Shaun Shivers and junior Devan Barrett, who Harsin confirmed Wednesday was moving from defensive back to running back.
“He's a guy that is coming back into the program, a guy that, in high school, played running back. He played running back here. He will be back, and he will be in that role,” Harsin said of Barrett. “And we're not done. We're not done at the running back position. That will still be one that we have an opportunity to bring some new players in. Still a focus and will continue to be until we make that a reality.”
Even if Auburn signs Hunter and Moko, the Tigers should have room to add even more players thanks in part to the size of this signing class. Harsin said as much on Jan. 21, explaining the roster management part of his job would likely continue well into the spring in the lead-up to his first season as Tigers head coach.
That implies Auburn bringing in additional players through the transfer portal, which would help fill some of the team’s needs at various positions. But Harsin explained there is a process when it comes to going through the transfer portal just like there is with recruiting high school or junior college players, and he said he and his staff must be meticulous in deciding who fits the program.
“I'm not sure anybody has a perfect answer for that. It's still comes back to what are you looking for. You look at the needs that you have, and then is that an older player? Is that a freshman? Is that a developmental guy? Are there opportunities for that?” Harsin said. “Ultimately, it comes back to what type of people are you recruiting and whether they're transfers, high school players, junior college players. That's still got to be the deciding factor, in my opinion. You know, the transfer portal is going to be interesting for everyone.”
Harsin elaborated further on that point, saying the staff feels good about the work that’s been done but the coaches understand there’s still more to do. He said they need to make sure Auburn has its numbers filled and have depth and competition at various positions, and if more changes occur – say, a player deciding to transfer – they have to adjust accordingly.
Harsin didn’t hesitate when talking about his role in recruiting, explaining he takes on that mantle as the head of the program as he and his staff try to build the Tigers back up. Wednesday offered the first example of how Harsin could do in that role for Auburn, but in his mind it’s still just the start.
“That's something that I'm looking forward to, making sure that we have that opportunity to connect and build those relationships with these coaches and get to know our staff,” Harsin said. “When we get players and families on campus, and they get around our coaching staff and get around our team – just the vibe that's here at Auburn, I think that's going to help us tremendously as we move forward in our recruiting process.”