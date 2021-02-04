'We're not done': National Signing Day doesn't mark end of recruiting for Auburn

“I'm not sure anybody has a perfect answer for that. It's still comes back to what are you looking for. You look at the needs that you have, and then is that an older player? Is that a freshman? Is that a developmental guy? Are there opportunities for that?” Harsin said. “Ultimately, it comes back to what type of people are you recruiting and whether they're transfers, high school players, junior college players. That's still got to be the deciding factor, in my opinion. You know, the transfer portal is going to be interesting for everyone.”

Harsin elaborated further on that point, saying the staff feels good about the work that’s been done but the coaches understand there’s still more to do. He said they need to make sure Auburn has its numbers filled and have depth and competition at various positions, and if more changes occur – say, a player deciding to transfer – they have to adjust accordingly.

Harsin didn’t hesitate when talking about his role in recruiting, explaining he takes on that mantle as the head of the program as he and his staff try to build the Tigers back up. Wednesday offered the first example of how Harsin could do in that role for Auburn, but in his mind it’s still just the start.

“That's something that I'm looking forward to, making sure that we have that opportunity to connect and build those relationships with these coaches and get to know our staff,” Harsin said. “When we get players and families on campus, and they get around our coaching staff and get around our team – just the vibe that's here at Auburn, I think that's going to help us tremendously as we move forward in our recruiting process.”