The faces are changing in Auburn’s infield this year, not because they needed to be changed, but because they had to be.

Blake Rambusch’s lone season on the Plains saw him anchor the hot corner. Brody Moore bookended his Auburn career with trips to Omaha, cementing a stellar senior season with his play at shortstop. And SEC co-Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara stayed on the field by way of his bat, becoming a dependable starter at first base.

All are now gone, with impressive seasons leading to MLB Draft selections and professional careers for all three. And while Auburn and head coach Butch Thompson will be putting a new player at each of those positions, it’s clear they have plenty of options.

“We can play more than one guy at these positions, but we’re still looking for somebody,” Thompson said in November. “They’re competing well against one another, but we’re looking for dominating, consistent plays, and seeing it consistently. And it would be nice to see somebody jump off the page and get after it.”

Three months later, with the Tigers set to start their season against Indiana at 6 p.m. Friday, it’s also clear Auburn’s coaches wish the picture for their infield was a little clearer.

“As a coach, we want to play the guys that earn it,” assistant coach Karl Nonemaker said. “We’re not trying to play God and guess who’s going to be the player. We want to put the player out there that earns it. There is a lot of depth, and there are a lot of solid players.”

Nonemaker is quick to make his way down the list.

At first base, there’s Brody Wortham, who hit incredibly well during a four-year career at Division II West Georgia, including a 36-game hit streak as a senior. There’s also Cooper McMurray, who hit nine home runs at Kansas last year. Cam Hill and touted freshman catcher Ike Irish have also seen time at first.

At second base, Seminole State transfer Caden Green has proven he could be an option. Brody Moss, Bryson Ware and Mason Land, who all saw time in spurts last year, have developed into options as well. At third, it’s Ware and Moss along with freshman Gavin Miller.

The only position without much of a question mark is shortstop, where a familiar face in Cole Foster, who played second base last season, is likely to carve out an everyday role.

Foster caught fire more than once last season. He had a five-hit, two-home run weekend during a two-game series against Texas A&M in College Station. And, of course, he started off the Auburn Regional with a four-hit, three-home run game against Southeastern Louisiana.

“I think it’s set up for Cole,” Nonemaker said. “This is what it’s about, right? You come to a program out of high school. You’re a talented player. You learn. You grow. You deal with some adversity. You play every day. You make a humongous impact.

“Now it’s set up for him. He’s got a couple hundred at bats. He’s a talented kid, and it’s all right there for him. So I’m excited to see what he does.”

While it’s set up for Foster, it’s quite the contrary for the rest of the guys playing in the diamond. The good news for Auburn is it has a bevy of options, whether that be Wortham, Green or Miller. The bad news is that it might take a few games, and a few at-bats, to know which options are best.

“It’s probably going to have a lot to do with swinging the bat,” Nonemaker said. “If they can play defense at a high enough level, who’s going to take a step and swing the bat at a better clip?”