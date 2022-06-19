 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Western Kentucky graduate transfer Marcus Bragg commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Football: Western Kentucky Middle Tennessee

Western Kentucky defensive tackle Marcus Bragg (98) rushes against Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Marcus Greer (65) during a game between the Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders on Oct. 3, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

 Wade Payne, The Associated Press

Auburn football continued to bolster its depth at the edge rusher position Sunday, as former Western Kentucky defensive end and graduate transfer Marcus Bragg committed to the Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Bragg entered the transfer portal on March 5 after spending the past three years with the Hilltoppers. His 2021 season was his best yet, as he logged 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. 

As a Hilltopper, Bragg played in 29 games in three years, compiling 38 tackles. He hadn't logged a sack or a tackle for loss before last season.

Prior to playing at Western Kentucky, Bragg spent his freshman year at Mississippi Delta Community College.

Prior to Bragg's commitment, had just three rostered edge rushers from last season in Derrick Hall, Eku Leota and Dylan Brooks, a redshirt freshman who didn't see playing time last season. 

The Tigers also listed former tight end Hayden Brice as an edge rusher on their 2022 roster, and linebacker Joko Willis was moved into the edge rusher's room following spring practice, according to a report from 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Bragg will be Auburn's largest edge rusher next season.

Bragg joins a list of seven other transfers who were part of Auburn's 2022 signing class, which includes former LSU receiver Koy Moore and former Miami receiver Dazalin Worsham, as well as former Iowa State safety Craig McDonald and former Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones.

 

