WeWantToPlay: Commissioner says SEC is still trying to

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took his message directly to the public Monday afternoon as the college football world simmered in uncertainty, saying that the league is still trying to play football this fall even as reports surfaced saying the Big Ten Conference is nearing a postponement and that the rest of the Power Five will soon follow suit.
Sankey posted to Twitter saying, “Can we play? I don’t know.” But: “We haven’t stopped trying.”
Commotion over cancelation has bubbled all the way to the White House, like a fire stoked by college football’s top superstar — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who late Sunday night used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to voice concerns not long after the Mid-American Conference became the first Division I FBS conference in college football to postpone sports until the spring.
Fall sports have already been called off widely at lower levels, with the NCAA already canceling Division II and Division III championship events for this semester. But the popularity of football at the elite level — and the fact that many of the richest schools at that level can afford stringent COVID-19 testing — has spurred a sudden uproar.
President Donald Trump retweeted one of Lawrence’s messages from Sunday night on Monday, and called to “Play College Football.”
The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning that the Big Ten’s presidents are in agreement to end fall sports, citing a high-ranking source within the conference. Sports Illustrated reported the SEC’s presidents have called an impromptu meeting for Monday.
Amid the chaos, Sankey posted this on Twitter:
“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new and you’ll gain better information each day.’ (The SEC) has been deliberate at each step since March… slowed return to practice… delayed first game to respect start of fall semester… developed testing protocols.
“We know concerns remain,” his message went on. “We have never had a FB (football) season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stop trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so every day.”
Sankey’s message was a newly level one in two ways: First, he acknowledged that the conference’s new Sept. 26 start date comes more than a month after the start of school seemingly so that athletics can read the landscape of how school goes for one month before kickoff — and, secondly, he singled out football to acknowledge it’s the popular sport the fans are worried about, though the common trend in the SEC and the NCAA is to speak of volleyball, soccer, cross country and more with the same importance in the same breath.
But Monday marked a flash point for major college football as the coronavirus pandemic wears on but college campuses seem bent on opening, and unusual times have called for unusual talk. Whether sports can continue if campuses close like they did in the spring remains to be seen, but many players over the weekend went public in their hopes for decision-makers to hold out their own hopes, and keep trying.
Lawrence and college football stars like Justin Fields at Ohio State and Najee Harris at Alabama shared a graphic calling for universal health and safety mandates, eligibility relief for players who chose to opt out, and — seemingly most extremely — the establishment of an open communication between players and officials on the auspice of ultimately creating a college football players’ association.
Meanwhile, as move-ins started Monday at Auburn University, a few Tigers football players have stated their desire to play and have used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay publicly, though none have trumpeted that call for a union.
The first day of class at Auburn is scheduled for Aug. 17. That’s also the SEC’s newly scheduled first day of football practice.
