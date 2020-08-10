WeWantToPlay: Commissioner says SEC is still trying to

Amid the chaos, Sankey posted this on Twitter:

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new and you’ll gain better information each day.’ (The SEC) has been deliberate at each step since March… slowed return to practice… delayed first game to respect start of fall semester… developed testing protocols.

“We know concerns remain,” his message went on. “We have never had a FB (football) season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stop trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so every day.”

Sankey’s message was a newly level one in two ways: First, he acknowledged that the conference’s new Sept. 26 start date comes more than a month after the start of school seemingly so that athletics can read the landscape of how school goes for one month before kickoff — and, secondly, he singled out football to acknowledge it’s the popular sport the fans are worried about, though the common trend in the SEC and the NCAA is to speak of volleyball, soccer, cross country and more with the same importance in the same breath.