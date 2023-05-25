Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER — No. 13 Auburn has seemed out of it for a few frames, but if only for a second, Bryson Ware gave the Tigers a glimpse of hope Wednesday night while hitting a significant milestone.

Down 6-2 in the top of the ninth, Ware stepped to the plate and took Vanderbilt reliever Patrick Reilly deep, narrowly clearing the left field fence at the Hoover Met for a two-run homer. It pulled the Tigers within two runs of the Commodores.

Although they’d lose 6-4 three outs later, Ware’s long ball cemented him in the program history books. Ware’s 23rd home run of the season made him the second Tiger in the program’s 128-year history to hit as many in a season, tying Hunter Morris for the single-season record.

“That was a big one by Ware,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said following the loss. “What an amazing year and what a group of other seven guys that he joined that’s worn an Auburn uniform and be above those 20 home runs. I couldn’t be more proud for Bryson.”

Morris, who reached the 23-home run mark in 2010, did so in 62 games, hitting his final moonshot of that year in a 17-8 win against Southern Miss on June 6 at that year’s Auburn Regional.

Ware’s 23rd dinger also puts into perspective a considerable note — he reached the 20 home run club quicker than most. Five of his six counterparts needed more games than him to reach 20 home runs, including Morris, Brian Fletcher, and Todd Faulkner and Josh Etheredge, the last two of which hit 20 home runs twice. The only one of those seven not listed is Frank Thomas, and not because he did so faster, but because game logs from Thomas’ 21-home run season in 1987 aren’t available.

The 20th home run for Ware this season game during the weekend’s doubleheader against Missouri, in which he hit his 20th in Game One and his 21st in Game Two.

“I try to not pay as much attention as I can to it, because once I start trying to hit home runs, crap hits the fan, so,” Ware said May 19. “Got to 19 home runs and it kind of took me a while to get that No. 20, but (it was) kind of a little weight off my shoulders. I try not to think about it as much as possible, just try to stay in my approach, stay short, not try to do too much.”

It’s likely Ware will have time to become Auburn’s outright home run champion, too. In reaching 23 home runs in 55 games, he’s guaranteed at least one more SEC Tournament game against No. 9-seed Alabama on Thursday. Beyond that, the Tigers are effectively a lock for the NCAA Tournament and have potential to host. They’ve also played at least 60 games in four of the past five seasons.