NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn men’s basketball is finally on the other side of a hellish end to its regular season, and it’s got a chance to make up for some lost ground.

From late January until its regular-season finale, Auburn played 12 games and came away with four wins. Seven of its eight losses were against Quad 1 opponents. Six of them were single-digit defeats. Most of its wins weren’t particularly show-stopping. Three of them came against either Quad 2 or 3 teams, but Auburn finally broke through with its 79-70 win against No. 12 Tennessee on Saturday.

“Great way to close out the regular season,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday. “And now the reward for such a job well done is we get to play the 18th-best team in the country, according to the NET.”

No. 7 seed Auburn will start Southeastern Conference Tournament play 6 p.m. CDT Thursday against No. 10 seed Arkansas, and the Tigers have much more potential to be helped with a great week in Nashville than hurt by a bad one.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Auburn small forward Allen Flanigan said, “just knowing making a run in this tournament could get us a better spot or lock us into the NCAA Tournament.”

Eight of the opponents Auburn could face if it advances beyond Thursday are a chance for a Quad 1 win. Those include every team seeded higher than the Tigers, as well as ninth-seeded Mississippi State and the Razorbacks.

“We string up a couple of those, and get us in the door so we can have a deep run in March,” Auburn guard KD Johnson said.

There’s a multitude of scenarios for how the SEC Tournament could shake out, but according to Teamcast NCAA Tournament projections, a loss to Arkansas still has Auburn projected as a No. 9 seed. A win, however, bumps it to a No. 7 seed, and would set up a rematch with Texas A&M team Friday.

Two SEC Tournament wins bump Auburn again, this time to a No. 6 seed. Notching a third win against a third-seeded Kentucky team that walloped Auburn in Lexington? That bumps the Tigers to a projected No. 4 seed.

But the 14-team field will be difficult. The Aggies are 17-3 since late December. Kentucky has won five of its last six. And although Arkansas is on a three-game losing streak, it’s still favored to beat a higher-seeded Auburn team based on KenPom projections.

“This one here, I think there’s eight or nine teams who could win this thing,” Pearl said to wrap up his media availability Wednesday. “It’s going to be very competitive, and a great champion will be crowned.”

As Pearl walked off, he added: “Auburn could win the tournament.”