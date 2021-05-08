What are Auburn football’s biggest needs in the transfer portal?

The last week has seen Auburn football affected negatively by the transfer portal. The good news is the portal can give just as it can take away.
The Tigers saw some significant depth issues arise thanks to EDGE Jaren Handy, quarterback Chayil Garnett, defensive tackle Jay Hardy, safety Chris Thompson Jr. and cornerback Kamal Hadden entering the transfer portal. Their impending departures, which come a little over two weeks since the end of Auburn’s spring practice, open the door for head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff to replenish the roster through the portal.
Auburn has some room as far as scholarships are concerned, especially with five players set to leave the roster. The question is, which positions should the Tigers target the most?
Here are five positions that make the most sense, starting with the most apparent needs and working our way down.
Defensive line: We’ll lump defensive tackle and EDGE together here for simplicity sake.
Auburn seems to have two spots locked down on the line in sophomore defensive end Colby Wooden and senior defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell, but the team suffered a considerable loss when rising sophomore tackle Jeremiah Wright tore his ACL this spring. Marquis Burks could be the player to step up there, but the Tigers would still benefit from adding another tackle to at the very least bolster the position’s depth.
EDGE also has a locked-in starter in junior Derick Hall but questions at the other starting spot. Senior TD Moultry seemed to be in line as the other first teamer then missed the Tigers’ last open period of practice on March 25 and the A-Day spring game on April 17. Handy is now on his way out, leaving the door open for junior Caleb Johnson, who impressed during spring but only has 14 career tackles.
The defensive line was a weakness for Auburn in 2020, and it could be a major concern again this fall – especially if one of the proven players misses time. Auburn must target defensive linemen and EDGE players and have already done so with former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Safety: Even after losing Hadden, Auburn’s cornerback depth stands as one of the deepest on the entire roster. The same cannot be said about safety.
The Tigers have spent the spring searching for Jamien Sherwood’s replacement, which led defensive coordinator Derek Mason to move Ladarius Tennison from nickel to the other safety spot beside senior Smoke Monday. Thompson’s departure leaves Auburn with Monday and fellow seniors Devin Guice and Malcolm Askew, sophomores Tennison and Zion Puckett and true freshman Ahmari Harvey.
Tennison was the favorite to play safety alongside Monday at the end of spring, but thanks to the NCAA’s transfer changes Mason and company can bring in another player to challenge Tennison for the job. The leading candidate to do just that is rising sophomore Donovan Kaufman, who played for Mason at Vanderbilt.
Running back: The drastic change in Auburn’s depth at running back has been stark since last fall. Thanks to the portal, it doesn’t have to be this way for long.
What was once a true position of strength for the Tigers is anything but entering the summer. Auburn only had two scholarship running backs on hand for the spring in sophomore starter Tank Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers, though help is coming in three-star true freshman Jarquez Hunter.
Hunter’s arrival won’t be insignificant, but as someone who has never experienced life as an SEC running back it’s hard to predict how much he can help. That gives Auburn all the more reason to add another running back, a position that still offers many options within the portal.
Offensive line: Taking this route could mean new offensive line coach Will Friend is targeting immediate help for the fall or instead trying to boost the Tigers’ chances in the long run.
Auburn brings back all eight linemen who saw significant playing time in 2020, but after 2021 there’s some significant question marks. Four of Auburn’s five expected starting linemen this fall – left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms and right tackle Brodarious Hamm – are seniors as are five of the backups.
Those players all have the option to return in 2022 thanks to the NCAA granting extra eligibility due to the pandemic, but there’s no guarantee all of them will do so.
The Tigers have some promising younger linemen on board already, but the coaches will undoubtedly want more competition for them down the road. Hence, the staff may decide to make the most of the room they still have on the roster and pluck someone from the portal.
Wide receiver: This is another position where the coaches’ spring evaluations may determine whether or not the Tigers seek more help.
Auburn entered the spring having lost its top three receiving targets from 2020, and the team wasn’t helped by Ze’Vian Capers, JJ Evans and Shedrick Jackson being slowed by injuries. The Tigers still had some players stand out this spring like slot receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson and outside threat Elijah Canion, but no one can defiantly say they can fill the void left by Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove.
Entering the summer, it seems like Harsin and his staff have two options as far as receiver is concerned: trust the current players along with incoming freshmen Tarvarish Dawson and Hal Presley to step up to the challenge, or take a chance and bring in an experienced receiver from the portal.