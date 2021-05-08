What are Auburn football’s biggest needs in the transfer portal?

Running back: The drastic change in Auburn’s depth at running back has been stark since last fall. Thanks to the portal, it doesn’t have to be this way for long.

What was once a true position of strength for the Tigers is anything but entering the summer. Auburn only had two scholarship running backs on hand for the spring in sophomore starter Tank Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers, though help is coming in three-star true freshman Jarquez Hunter.

Hunter’s arrival won’t be insignificant, but as someone who has never experienced life as an SEC running back it’s hard to predict how much he can help. That gives Auburn all the more reason to add another running back, a position that still offers many options within the portal.

Offensive line: Taking this route could mean new offensive line coach Will Friend is targeting immediate help for the fall or instead trying to boost the Tigers’ chances in the long run.

Auburn brings back all eight linemen who saw significant playing time in 2020, but after 2021 there’s some significant question marks. Four of Auburn’s five expected starting linemen this fall – left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms and right tackle Brodarious Hamm – are seniors as are five of the backups.