What are Auburn football’s biggest recruiting needs for the 2022 class?

With the football season still two months away, all eyes around the Auburn football program remain fixed on recruiting.

Auburn enters the month of July with three commitments, the same number it’s had for the last four months. While the lack of additions is notable during Bryan Harsin’s first summer as Tigers head coach, he and his staff still have time to put together a class that measures up among the best teams in the country.

With plenty of room still left in the class, what are the major positions of need for Auburn? Here’s a look at five, in no particular order:

Offensive tackle: The Tigers’ offensive line had their issues last season, and while the group coming back has more experience there remains questions entering 2021. There will be even more about the tackle spots after this season with the chance seniors Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell, Brodarius Hamm and Brenden Coffey leave; they’ll have the option to use their extra year granted by the NCAA after the coronavirus pandemic if they so choose.

As far as depth is concerned, Auburn added true freshman Colby Smith to the mix this summer, and the team also has Kilian Zierer, who signed as a junior college transfer in the 2020 class but did not play as he recovered from injury.