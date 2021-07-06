What are Auburn football’s biggest recruiting needs for the 2022 class?

With the football season still two months away, all eyes around the Auburn football program remain fixed on recruiting.
Auburn enters the month of July with three commitments, the same number it’s had for the last four months. While the lack of additions is notable during Bryan Harsin’s first summer as Tigers head coach, he and his staff still have time to put together a class that measures up among the best teams in the country.
With plenty of room still left in the class, what are the major positions of need for Auburn? Here’s a look at five, in no particular order:
Offensive tackle: The Tigers’ offensive line had their issues last season, and while the group coming back has more experience there remains questions entering 2021. There will be even more about the tackle spots after this season with the chance seniors Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell, Brodarius Hamm and Brenden Coffey leave; they’ll have the option to use their extra year granted by the NCAA after the coronavirus pandemic if they so choose.
As far as depth is concerned, Auburn added true freshman Colby Smith to the mix this summer, and the team also has Kilian Zierer, who signed as a junior college transfer in the 2020 class but did not play as he recovered from injury.
The Tigers’ issues on the offensive line were well-documented in 2020, and their problems in stocking the tackle spots were detrimental at the end of Gus Malzahn’s time with the team. Harsin and his staff will learn quickly the value of winning the line of scrimmage in the SEC, which makes bolstering the tackle positions a must in the coming weeks and months.
Running back: One of Auburn’s big positions of need entering Harsin’s first offseason was running back, and he and his staff have addressed those needs accordingly. While senior Devan Barrett decided to enter the transfer portal last week, the Tigers added Central Michigan transfer Jordon Ingram and true freshman Jarquez Hunter, which leaves the team with four backs along with sophomore Tank Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers.
Auburn is likely set at the position with the four players it has, but the question will come up again next offseason if Shivers does not use his extra year of eligibility. If Hunter and Ingram don’t prove themselves this fall, it would leave Auburn in need of a number two back to ensure Bigsby doesn’t shoulder too big of a load in his junior campaign.
Wide receiver: Auburn enters 2021 with plenty of questions about wide receiver, and the team has one less option than expected with would-be true freshman Hal Presley transferring to Baylor. The Tigers don’t lack for players who could break out this season, but none have proven themselves and could be part of a trying season as far as the Tigers’ passing attack goes.
Auburn’s decision not to add a receiver from the transfer portal this spring was a bit surprising, but it could be part of the bigger plan for Harsin and the staff. The Tigers’ receiving corps as a whole is young entering 2021, but it could use another dynamic playmaker as the program looks to build for the future.
Defensive tackle: Back to that point about winning up front.
Auburn is sporting a three-man defensive front this fall under Derek Mason’s lead, and that change has forced some retooling among the linemen. The defensive tackle position has been a particularly intriguing position, with the team moving sophomore JJ Pegues there from tight end and adding UAB transfer Tony Fair to play among the likes of super senior Tyrone Truesdell, senior Marquis Burks, junior Dre Butler and true freshman Lee Hunter.
Hunter is the obvious candidate to be the future leader of the position, but Pegues is no guarantee at his new spot and Jeremiah Wright will be coming off a torn ACL. The Tigers would do well to fill needs all along the defensive line — as well as the new EDGE position headlined this season by junior Derick Hall — but doubling down on solidifying the middle of the line will be in the staff’s best interest.
Linebacker: One of Auburn’s three 2022 commits will help in this department, as Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon pledged to stay home back in February. As talented as the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gordon is, he alone won’t be enough to fill the hole the Tigers are about to face there.
Auburn could very well lose their top two tacklers from 2020 after this season, as senior Zakoby McClain could forgo his extra year of eligibility and Owen Pappoe could declare for the draft. The position could also lose senior Chandler Wooten, who sat out last season and could use his extra year if he so chooses.
The Tigers already have some promising young linebackers in Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley, and the team also added junior college linebacker Joko Willis this offseason. Having said that, Auburn needs to add more high-caliber linebackers such as Pappoe — who signed as a five-star in 2019 — to keep up defensively in the years to come.