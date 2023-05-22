Butch Thompson had a pretty fitting message for the past weekend.

“I’ll say it again, players are allowed to get better,” the Auburn coach said. “If you keep encouraging, if you give them tough love and then you give them a chance to circle back around.”

Granted, those words were uttered two weeks ago, after Thompson’s then-unranked Tigers handed a then-No. 1 LSU team its first run-rule loss of the season to cap a series win against one of the most talented teams in college baseball.

The message rang true 14 days later, though, because No. 19 Auburn didn’t slump in the wake of that success.

It went to Oxford the following weekend and put a beatdown on an underperforming Ole Miss team for its first sweep in Southeastern Conference play, then it did the same against a red-hot Missouri team that was fighting for its postseason chances. That sweep cemented eight-straight SEC wins for Auburn, which is its longest conference winning streak in 28 years.

That streak happened in large part because of Chase Allsup and Konner Copeland, both of whom had struggled mightily on the mound at points in the early season.

They were called on to start in a tight circumstance There was no Christian Herberholz, who was out with injury, and Tommy Vail was a late scratch for Game Two of a weather-delayed doubleheader Friday, having dealt with an illness. Still, that duo of Allsup and Copeland pitched a combined 12⅓ innings while giving up only one run.

Their performances were emblematic of where Auburn is. They were players who showed they had improved, and they were representative of a team that’s done the same.

What at one point looked like a sinking ship of a season was capped Saturday by not only with a second straight sweep, but by Auburn going from being five games below .500 to being the No. 5 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. Suddenly, Auburn’s also knocking on the door of potentially hosting an NCAA Regional for the second-straight year.

As electric as Auburn’s play has been, Thompson said that’s not the only thing that’s made a difference in this turnaround.

“I think the mindset’s good, not just the play,” Thompson said following Saturday’s win. “I just think, collectively, we were all together at 5-10. We’re kind of all together now. It’s been a good close little group, whether it’s going good or bad, and I’m just thankful they stayed together, and they’re in a good place now.”

Here’s a look at what worked, what didn’t and where Auburn stands after sweeping Missouri in its final series of the regular season.

Worked: So many pitchers

After one day and two games, Allsup and Copeland were in line to have arguably the best weekends of any Tiger.

Allsup’s seven-inning start and winning decision in Game One marked career highs in strikeouts (7) and innings pitched, and he did so while giving up just three hits and two walks. Copeland followed that up by tossing a season-high 5⅓ innings in Vail’s absence. His five strikeouts were the most he’s logged against an SEC opponent this year.

But by the end of the weekend, it was clear Tanner Bauman and Will Cannon were right there with Allsup and Copeland.

Allsup, Copeland, Bauman and Cannon vs. Missouri Chase Allsup: 1 Appearance (1 Start); 7.0 IP; 3 H; 0 R; 0 ER; 2 BB; 7 K; 0.00 ERA; .130 Opponent Batting Average

Will Cannon: 2 Appearances; 2.2 IP; 0 H; 0 R; 0 ER; 0 BB; 2 K; 0.00 ERA; .000 Opponent Batting Average

Konner Copeland: 1 Appearance (1 Start); 5.1 IP; 3 H; 1 R; 1 ER; 1 BB; 5 K; 1.69 ERA; .158 Opponent Batting Average

Tanner Bauman: 2 Appearances; 5.2 IP; 3 H; 2 R; 2 ER; 0 BB; 3 K; 3.18 ERA; .158 Opponent Batting Average

The only two pitchers to make multiple appearances over the weekend, Bauman and Cannon combined for 8⅓ innings and gave up a combined three hits and two runs. Bauman, who tossed 80 pitches by the end of the series, came on in middle relief for the 9-7 series finale victory. Between that appearance and pitching the final two innings of the series opener, he threw 5⅔ innings. Cannon shut the door in Games Two and Three, not allowing a run, hit or walk in 2⅔ innings.

At series’ end, that quartet had a combined 1.31 ERA and an opponent batting average of .132. All four had sub-.200 opponent batting averages, as well as sub-3.50 ERAs for the weekend. Auburn has yet to have a group of at least four pitchers throw as many innings in an SEC series and post such successful marks this season.

Following Friday’s doubleheader, Copeland said a lot of what’s changed for him on the mound after a rough start to the season was mental.

“Just going in knowing that I’m the best person out there at the time,” he said. “I’m better than the hitters and just having that mindset and just going out there and competing and shove into the zone.”

In terms of Auburn’s staff-wide turnaround, Allsup later explained what had impressed him the most about it. A lot of it tied back to what Copeland laid out.

“(It’s) Turning the walks around,” Allsup said. “Not giving up those really big innings, being able to shove it in the zone the whole time. For 27 outs, not giving up anything, not giving away a pitch, just being on the hunt the entire time.”

Didn’t work: Drew Nelson

Nelson took the bump Saturday for what Auburn projected as its “TBA” slot in the rotation and he failed to make it out of the first frame.

It’s not the first time a Nelson outing has fallen flat this season. He had a three-run frame at Florida, and another at Alabama. It was a similar case when he made Auburn’s third start of the year, giving up four runs in ⅔ innings against Indiana.

But there was also Arkansas, where he tossed 1⅔ innings scoreless while striking out five. He helped shut the door on LSU, tossing three innings scoreless and giving up one hit in the series finale. He even gave Auburn its first quality start of the season and its only complete game, going seven innings and giving up one run in a run-rule win against North Alabama.

All that’s to say that, while it may not have worked for Nelson against Missouri, it feels like a near certainty that Auburn will turn to him again.

Thompson didn’t discuss Nelson following Saturday’s win, but he did talk at length about his pitching staff’s turnaround. While he gave his players their flowers, he also did so for first-year pitching coach Daron Schoenrock, who came out of retirement to oversee the staff.

“He has stayed with these boys, like, unbelievably,” Thompson said. “So to have that kind of quiet confidence, that stoic staying with young people as, you know, I’m doing flips and somersaults and saying ‘It’s not good enough’ and ‘We got to raise the standard’ — I see it as a blessing, like, abundantly clear right now to have somebody like that.”

That’s been evident all season. Auburn has continued to turn to struggling arms all season, regardless of how poor their previous outings may have gone. That goes for Nelson, or Zach Crotchfelt or Hayden Murphy. It goes for guys like Allsup and Copeland and Chase Isbell, too — upperclassmen who have settled in entirely.

All three of those freshmen arms — Nelson, Crotchfelt and Murphy — have had flashes this season; moments of electricity where the hype they garnered as prospects was palpable. To call their talents proven at this point could be considered a reach, but what’s not a reach to call proven is their mental fortitude. They’ve shown an ability to keep enough of their wits and flush a bad outing, in spite of how poor the last one may have been.

So, as has been the tendency, Auburn will certainly turn to Nelson again. In fact it should. For such a talent with potential untapped to get this kind of experience and adversity as a freshman is likely to prove vital in the long run.

Worked: Bryson Ware

Auburn’s lineup had a quieter weekend at the plate than many of their recent series, but Ware was the best of what the Tigers’ did with the bats.

He finished the weekend hitting .455 with a team-high five hits. He was also the only Tiger to go yard twice. It put him at 21 home runs this season — two shy of tying the single-season program record.

“Yeah, I try to not pay as much attention as I can to it, because once I start trying to hit home runs, crap hits the fan, so,” Ware said Friday. “Got to 19 home runs and it kind of took me a while to get that No. 20, but (it was) kind of a little weight off my shoulders.”

Ware’s 20th home run came a couple weeks after No. 19, as he failed to go yard in Auburn’s sweep of Ole Miss.

Only two Tigers have hit the same total of home runs in a season as Ware — Josh Etheredge (1998) and Frank Thomas (1987). The four who sit in front of him include Todd Faulkner (2000), Brian Fletcher (2010) and Sonny DiChiara (2022), all of whom hit 22 home runs in those respective seasons. Hunter Morris (2010) is the only Tiger to ever hit the program-record 23 home runs.

It’s not impossible for Ware to reach Morris’ mark. To put it in perspective, DiChiara’s 20th home run didn’t even come until last year’s NCAA Regional, when he went yard against Florida State. In fact he entered the regional with only 18 home runs. Morris’ 21st home run wasn’t hit until the 59th game of the year. Ware has already reached that total in 53 games.

Where Auburn stands

So, what do we know?

Well, we do know Auburn is officially the No. 5 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. It entered its weekend series against Missouri in a tie with Tennessee for the No. 7 seed and could’ve found itself listed anywhere from No. 4 to No. 10 in Hoover depending on how the weekend of games shook out for it and its counterparts. Ultimately, the Tigers landed in arguably the best position they could have.

To land a top-four seed and secure a double-bye would have been the obvious choice, but with so much of that circumstance being out of Auburn’s control, it landed favorably, playing a team it just swept in Missouri.

Should the Tigers beat Missouri, they’ll head to the late game against No. 4-seed Vanderbilt on Wednesday and officially be into double elimination play. Auburn and the Commodores have yet to square off this year, but they’re a group that capped the season by winning a series against No. 2 Arkansas in the aftermath of back-to-back series losses.

Should Auburn square off with Vanderbilt on Wednesday, it could find itself facing one of these three opponents regardless of the result — No. 8-seed Kentucky, No. 9-seed Alabama or No. 1-seed Florida.

All hypotheticals aside, Auburn went a combined 2-4 on the road against the Crimson Tide and the Gators this year. They haven’t seen Kentucky, but they went 1-3 against the Wildcats last year, losing their final series of SEC play and getting bounced from Hoover by them.

What we don’t know is the certainty of Auburn hosting an NCAA Regional this year. While it sits at No. 15 in Warren Nolan’s live RPI listings, it has the most losses of any teams in the top 16 of the RPI. Still, the Tigers have some things going for them.

While their nonconference RPI is the second-worst of those 16 squads, their nonconference strength of schedule is fifth-best. They’re also in a three-way tie for sixth in terms of combined wins against Quad 1 and 2 opponents.

NCAA College Baseball Top 16 RPI Wake Forest: 45-9, 22-7 ACC Kentucky: 36-17, 16-14 SEC Arkansas: 39-15, 20-10 SEC LSU: 42-13, 19-10 SEC Florida: 42-13, 20-10 SEC South Carolina: 38-17, 16-13 SEC Clemson: 39-17, 20-10 ACC Vanderbilt: 37-17, 19-11 SEC Virginia: 44-11, 19-11 ACC Indiana State: 38-14, 24-3 MVC Stanford: 37-14, 23-7 Pac-12 Alabama: 38-17, 16-14 SEC Coastal Carolina: 37-17, 23-7 SBC Boston College: 34-17, 16-14 ACC Auburn: 33-19-1, 17-13 SEC Tennessee: 38-18, 16-14 SEC

The argument for Auburn to host is there, thanks in large part to reaching 17 wins in SEC play. The only way to solidify that argument, however, is by doing some damage in Hoover. If it beats Vanderbilt, that means it’s beaten the No. 8 team in RPI. Regardless of if it faces Alabama, Kentucky or Florida, it gets a chance at three top-16 RPI teams, two of which are top-five.