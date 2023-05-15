Auburn baseball finds itself in a place it likely hoped to be with a week to go in the regular season.

The Tigers are above .500 in Southeastern Conference play. They’re sitting squarely at third place in the SEC West. They’re also tied for seventh in the conference, with the six teams in front of them consensus top-25 programs.

Auburn’s chances of making a fifth NCAA Tournament in the past seven seasons are also now a near certainty, thanks to a sweep of Ole Miss this weekend. Although the route to this point hasn’t gone to expectation.

Auburn’s 14-13 record in SEC play was once as poor as 5-10. Expected ace Joseph González has been sidelined for the entirety of the regular season, and his absence correlated with early struggles from the Tigers’ pitching staff, playing difference-maker in more than a few series.

The unit has overcome that absence, though, and the past month has resulted in four consecutive series wins, including back-to-back series victories at then-No. 2 South Carolina and hosting then-No. 1 LSU.

This weekend’s sweep showed no signs of fatigue, either at the plate or on the mound. Auburn followed up its toppling of LSU by dismantling a struggling defending national champion in Ole Miss. Not only did the Tigers get their first series win at Swayze Field for the first time in 11 years, they achieved their first sweep against the Rebels since 2010.

A weather-impacted schedule saw Auburn sweep a Friday doubleheader, winning game one in run-rule fashion, 16-4, in eight innings. That was followed by wins of 8-2 and 13-5, meaning the Tigers out-scored Ole Miss 37-11 on the weekend.

Now, the Tigers done something no other Auburn team has done since 2011 in winning five-straight conference games.

“It’s nice, but obviously we want this team to go to bigger and greater heights,” first baseman Cooper McMurray said Saturday. “So right now, we’re not really focused on the wins, but just focused — like Coach Thompson always says, it’s hard to beat a team that never quits. We try to be the toughest team on the field every day, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Here’s a look at what worked, what didn’t and where No. 23 Auburn stands after getting the sweep in Oxford.

Worked: Tommy Vail

As quickly as Joseph González’s season came into question, Vail became one of the first arms to appear as a potential replacement piece.

Now, the longtime reliever has blossomed into Auburn’s weekend anchor. He proved as much heading into the weekend series, with two shutout appearances and a combined three earned runs allowed in 20⅔ innings in his past four SEC starts. But his outing against the Rebels on Saturday was an exclamation point to the month.

Vail went eight innings — a frame longer than any Auburn arm has mustered this season — and gave up two hits, one run and one walk while striking out six batters. He set down the first seven batters he faced and retired the last 14 batters he saw.

TOMMY VAIL'S PITCHING STATS Past Month: 3-0 record (5 appearances); 28 2/3 innings pitched; 17 hits allowed; 4 earned runs; 116 batters faced; 35 strikeouts; 15 walks allowed; .173 opponent batting average; 1.26 ERA

3-0 record (5 appearances); 28 2/3 innings pitched; 17 hits allowed; 4 earned runs; 116 batters faced; 35 strikeouts; 15 walks allowed; .173 opponent batting average; 1.26 ERA 2023 Season: 5-1 record (14 appearances); 59 1/3 innings pitched; 36 hits allowed; 22 earned runs; 247 batters faced; 72 strikeouts; 36 walks allowed; .175 opponent batting average; 3.34 ERA

It was also only one of three appearances from Vail this season in which he averaged fewer than four pitches an at-bat. He said on postgame radio he’d told pitching coach Daron Schoenrock he still has about 20 pitches left, too.

“I’m a little upset that he [Schoenrock] didn’t let me go back out for the ninth,” Vail said with a laugh, “so he owes me an inning.”

The performance capped what’s been a month of dominance for Vail. Across 28⅔ innings, he’s only allowed four earned runs in five starts. He’s also struck out 35 batters in that span — good for just under half of his strikeouts this year. He’s shown some improvement in the stretch alone, too. After giving up 13 walks in his first three starts, he only gave up two between LSU and Ole Miss.

With the help of his past month, Vail continues to sit toward the top statistically of some of the best qualifying pitchers in the SEC. He’s No. 5 in the conference in ERA (3.34), No. 3 in opponent batting average (.175), and No. 2 in hits allowed (36).

“When Tommy Vail’s on, he’s the best pitcher in America,” Auburn outfielder Kason Howell said Saturday. “I’m very convinced of that and I believe it, and watching him tonight do his thing, it’s simple. It looks easy to him, and the guys get frustrated on the other teams because they don’t know why they’re not hitting him, and it’s hilarious, to me, to watch.”

Didn’t work: Christian Herberholz

It looked like Herberholz was on pace to follow up Vail with an outing as equally dominant Sunday. Through two innings, he tossed just 20 pitches and gave up only one hit, retiring six of the seven batters he faced.

But two innings marked the entirety of Herberholz’s day, as freshman Drew Nelson came on for the third inning.

Following the win, Auburn coach Butch Thompson said on postgame radio that Herberholz’s early end was injury-related. Thompson added that he didn’t want to speculate, but was hopeful the injury wouldn’t set the right-hander back for more than a couple days.

“That was not what he wanted,” Thompson said. “He felt something there, so we’ll have to get him checked out. Hopefully it’s something that he’s experienced before and (he’ll) be OK.”

An injury of significance to Herberholz would be a considerable blow to Auburn’s rotation, but the time appears as ripe as ever for the worst-case circumstance. At this point, there’s multiple options to step into the rotation.

Nelson would find himself in that conversation, as well as left-hander Konner Copeland, who’s averaged about 2⅔ innings in his past five appearances. Tanner Bauman, who found himself in the rotation at one point earlier in the year, pitched 3⅓ innings scoreless in Oxford, too.

Worked: The bottom of the order

There wasn’t a third of Auburn’s lineup that statistically underperformed by any means this past weekend. The top, middle and bottom of the lineup all batted at least .300 and had on-base percentages above .400.

But the bottom of the order contributed as much as it has all season. The combo of Howell, Caden Green and Nate LaRue hit a combined .388 and totaled a .511 on-base percentage. For the season, that’s a group that’s batted a combined .235 — 153 points fewer than their performance against Ole Miss.

The top of Auburn’s order shined the most against the Rebels. Highlighted by a three-home run weekend from Cole Foster, he, Chris Stanfield and Bobby Peirce had the highest average (.447) and OBP (.518) and any three-man portion of the lineup.

But the bottom of the order keeping pace showed the potential of what Auburn’s bats can do for it, though. The 50-hit effort from Auburn marked the most it’s had in an SEC series since 1997.

A note on Butch Thompson

With Auburn’s first win of the weekend, Thompson himself hit a considerable milestone, notching win No. 250 at Auburn.

The weekend’s marker was just another step in Thompson’s cementing as one of the three most successful head coaches in the program’s history.

With last year’s end, Thompson joined both Paul Nix (1963-84) and Hal Baird (1985-2000), as well as Dick McGowen (1951-57), as the only men to coach Auburn for at least seven seasons. And when he got win No. 200 against then-No. 5 Vanderbilt on April 8, 2022, he joined Nix and Baird as the only men to win at least 200 games at Auburn.

Thompson is still well behind both Nix and Baird in both total wins and win percentage, as that duo coached a combined 38 years on the Plains. But looking at all three’s first eight years, where does Thompson sit?

At the conclusion of Auburn’s sweep against Ole Miss, Thompson is still third among that trio in win percentage (.578). He’s second in total wins, with 252, behind Baird’s 285 wins.

AUBURN COACHES' FIRST EIGHT SEASONS Hal Baird: 285-173 (62.2%); One SEC Division Title; One SEC Tournament Title; Two Postseason Appearances.

285-173 (62.2%); One SEC Division Title; One SEC Tournament Title; Two Postseason Appearances. Butch Thompson*: 252-434-1 (57.8%); Three Postseason Appearances; Two College World Series appearances.

252-434-1 (57.8%); Three Postseason Appearances; Two College World Series appearances. Paul Nix: 156-89 (63.7%); Four SEC Division Titles; Two SEC Championships; Two Postseason Appearances; One College World Series appearance. * — Denotes eighth season is still occurring.

It’s worth noting the context for both of those listings, however. While Nix had the best winning percentage of all three in that span, he coached the fewest games at 245, which is 40 fewer than Baird’s win total.

Where Thompson does lead is postseason appearances. His three NCAA Tournaments mark the most postseason appearances of the three. His two College World Series trips also top the group. But again, it’s worth noting context.

When Nix began his Auburn stint, the NCAA Tournament hardly existed in its current format. The tournament also didn’t expand to its current 64-team format until 1999 — Baird’s second-to-last season in Auburn’s dugout. While Thompson has the most postseason appearances of the bunch through eight years, it’s arguably never been easier to break into the tournament.

As intricate as all three’s achievements are in comparison to each other’s, what’s clear-cut is this: As Thompson has become one of the program’s longest-tenured coaches, he’s succeeded at a similar rate of some of the best to ever do it.

Where Auburn stands

The past three weeks have seen Auburn go from being considered the first team out of this year’s NCAA Tournament to comfortably being in the hunt. The Tigers were most recently projected as the No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by UConn, which was projected as the No. 16 overall seed, by D1Baseball.

Auburn’s RPI, which will play a significant role in where it’s seeded in the tournament, saw back-to-back leaps with its South Carolina and LSU series wins. Both of those teams were considered top five in RPI when the Tigers defeated them, but an RPI bump after sweeping Ole Miss may look a little different.

The Rebels sit below .500 for the year and their six SEC wins are the outright fewest in the conference. Their RPI sat at No. 61 coming into the weekend. What Auburn has going for it, though, is that its sweep occurred on the road, and ended with a plus-26 run differential.

What’s for certain is that Auburn is third outright in the SEC West, and it sits in a tie for seventh in the entire conference.

It’ll be impossible for Auburn to chase down Arkansas for even a share of a division title, but depending on how next weekend’s results shake out, the Tigers could be in contention for as high as the No. 5 seed in Hoover.

A lot of what would need to happen, however, is far out of Auburn’s control, with next weekend’s results in No. 6 South Carolina’s series against No. 23 Tennessee, and No. 17 Kentucky’s series against No. 7 Florida, having an impact on Auburn’s seeding.