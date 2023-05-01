Butch Thompson talked in terms of a rest prior to Auburn baseball’s series against Mississippi State two weeks ago.

“It’s one of those deals where every team probably has a challenge here or there and, you know, we’ve got to make up some ground and we’ve got to start winning some ball games within the conference,” Thompson said on April 20.

The Tigers were well into the twilight of the 2023 regular season, but their series against State marked the beginning of the back half of Southeastern Conference play.

They won that series against a team that seemed their equal, but this weekend’s series — at No. 2 South Carolina — appeared to be far more of a litmus test for not only where the Tigers are, but where they could go.

Now, with the series against the Gamecocks wrapped, the Tigers have won four of their past six SEC games, clinched back-to-back SEC series victories, and they’re suddenly sitting in the middle of the SEC West standings.

Here’s a look at what worked, what didn’t work, and where Auburn stands following a series win against a top-two South Carolina team.

What worked

Series openers: The Tigers breezed to a win Friday night, beating the Gamecocks 8-3. Pitcher Tommy Vail, again, pieced together a Game One victory, his third time doing so in his past three starts.

Auburn became 9-2 in series openers with the victory. Game Ones have been a saving grace throughout the year, especially as the Tigers seemed to be crumbling. They’ve lost five of the 11 weekend series in which they’ve played this season, but three of those five series defeats included an opening victory, including against a then-No. 2 Florida squad in Gainesville.

The only times Auburn hasn’t won to start a series were when it was swept at then-No. 5 Arkansas and when it hosted Texas A&M in early April.

Nate LaRue: The Auburn catcher came into this weekend batting .144, which was a 21-point uptick from where it stood prior to the State series.

It’s been a struggle at the plate for much of the season for LaRue. He overhauled his batting stance during fall ball before switching back to his old stance mid-season.

He saw marginal improvements against the Bulldogs, going 3 for 7 (.429) at the plate in the series and recording both his first multi-hit game and home run this year.

He left Columbia on Sunday with another batting average bump, up to .162, after a 3-for-8 (.375) weekend at the plate with as many walks (2) as he had strikeouts (2). His only hitless game, Friday’s series opener, saw him reach base once and come around to score, plating his first of three runs scored at Founders Park. He also added another home run and multi-hit game to his season totals.

On paper, LaRue’s season still doesn’t look sensational. But showing improvements in back-to-back SEC weekends this late in the season could prove important for Auburn, especially if he can turn into an impactful bottom-of-the order hitter.

Starting pitching: There were quite a few positives Auburn’s pitching staff can take away from this weekend.

They looked substantially better than what they had been the weekend prior against a considerable SEC offense in Mississippi state. However, to do what they did against one of the nation’s best in South Carolina this weekend felt infinitely more notable.

In its first 17 games of SEC play, the Gamecocks plated 142 runs, for an average of 23.7 runs per series. No SEC team has been able to hold them to fewer than 20 runs in a weekend. The fewest they had scored was against No. 1 LSU, plating 13 runs in a series-opening win and then tallying another seven in a Game Two loss. The third game was canceled due to impending weather.

South Carolina had also managed to log at least one 10-run game against five of the six SEC opponents they had played prior to Auburn. The only team it couldn’t muster double-digit runs against was a then-No. 22 Missouri squad that it still swept in late March.

How does Auburn shake out in all this? It held the Gamecocks — the same offense that was top 10 nationally in slugging percentage, runs per game and home runs prior to the weekend — to just 16 runs, allowing no more than eight in a single game.

SOUTH CAROLINA'S RUNS SCORED VS. SEC OPPONENTS vs. Georgia: 29 vs. No. 22 Missouri: 22 vs. Mississippi State: 23 vs. No. 1 LSU: 20* vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt: 23 vs. No. 3 Florida: 25 vs. Auburn: 16 * — Denotes runs scored in a two-game series. All other totals were in three-game series unless otherwise noted.

The Tigers became one of two SEC teams (including a then-No. 4 Vanderbilt squad) to hold South Carolina to five or fewer runs twice in a weekend.

Of the 15 earned runs that Auburn gave up this week, five of them were allowed by their starters. Two came against Will Cannon on Sunday, as he made his second appearance of the weekend and went 2⅔ innings. The other three were split between Tommy Vail and Christian Herberholz, who gave up two and one, respectively, across nine combined innings.

As a unit, that trio posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.971 WHIP, as well as a .244 opponent batting average — which is 42 points lower than South Carolina’s season average.

Cannon’s Sunday start came after he posted one inning scoreless in the series opener Friday, an inning in which he threw 29 pitches. It also came on a weekend in which, per Auburn’s radio call, reliever John Armstrong wasn’t available for the Tigers.

It’s unclear if Cannon’s Sunday start was due to circumstance, or something Thompson and company want to try moving forward, but regardless of who Auburn’s “TBA” Sunday starter in the future, it appears for the time being that Vail and Herberholz have carved out their spots in the rotation.

What didn’t work

Series finales: While Friday looked great for Auburn, Sunday appeared to be another case of the Tigers running out of gas at the finish line.

Their 8-7 series finale loss saw them strike first for the third time in the series, jumping out to a four-run lead in the first inning. They did the same in the first two games, mounting six-run and five-run leads, respectively, to start the series. But Sunday saw the Auburn bullpen seemingly tap out, as the Gamecocks scored six of their eight runs in the fourth inning or later.

Officially, the Tigers are 2-8-1 in series finales this year, and only one of them has come in SEC play, with last week’s walk-off win against Mississippi State.

The bullpen: Where Auburn’s starters seemed to hold it together, the bullpen — for the most part — faltered.

For what it’s worth, there were still some positives the Auburn arm barn can bring back from Columbia. Tanner Bauman and Cannon combined for four innings of one-run pitching Friday, and Konner Copeland continued his resurgence Saturday. He pitched four innings, despite giving up two runs. He gave up one hit and no walks on 56 pitches.

Those are promising signs for a unit that’s both struggled, and was without Armstrong and freshman left-hander Zach Crotchfelt this weekend. There’s no telling what could have been different if either of them were available.

But neither were, and in their stead, Auburn’s bullpen used 11 arms and combined for a 6.28 ERA. They managed fewer walks (8) than their starters (13), but gave up 16 of the Gamecocks’ 26 hits through the weekend.

To leave it on a high note: Those numbers are definitely inflated by another series finale in which Auburn had few arms to turn to. Bauman, Cannon, Copeland and Chase Isbell’s nine innings of combined relief work the first two days saw them post a better ERA, WHIP and opponent batting average than the entire bullpen did for the weekend.

If Auburn can find another pair of arms out of the bullpen — be it Crotchfelt and Armstrong, or anyone else — it might look a lot different.

Where Auburn stands

The Tigers came into the weekend fifth place in the SEC West and floating around 10th place in a league that put nine teams into last year’s NCAA Tournament. The latest projections for the tournament reflected as much, as D1Baseball listed Auburn as the first team out of this year’s tournament ahead of the week.

A series win against a top-two team on the road is likely to see that change, however, even with a midweek loss to a Troy team that was projected as one of the last five teams into the tournament by D1Baseball. Among those five, Auburn also had series wins against two of them (Mississippi State, USC).

As for the SEC standings, Auburn’s in a three-way tie for third place in the SEC West with this weekend’s series win. Both of the teams it’s tied with — Alabama and Texas A&M — hold tie-breakers over the Tigers. Should Auburn want to jump either in the standings, it’ll need to have an outright better winning percentage in conference play, but that could be a tall order.

Auburn finishes the year against two bottom-dwellers in Ole Miss and Missouri, but it’ll first need to get past No. 1 LSU next weekend at Plainsman Park.

If Auburn can steal one of its next three, it puts the Tigers in a far more favorable position with the final weeks of the regular season coming into view — not only in regard to SEC standings, but national tournament projections, as well.