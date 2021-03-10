What does the path ahead look like for Auburn men’s basketball next season?

In the immediate aftermath of Auburn’s season finale on Saturday, coach Bruce Pearl was already thinking about the future.
Pearl was asked about what’s next for the Tigers shortly after Auburn dispensed Mississippi State 78-71 to end the regular season. He explained he’s optimistic about next season and added that the current roster has to stay together and continue developing while the incoming talent settles in.
Pearl added he knew this year’s team would be extremely young, although it wound up being even more inexperienced than he was expecting.
“We decided to go young. I didn't know that it was going to be the youngest team in the country,” Pearl said. “I wanted to give these guys the chance to play the minutes that they played. You know, Jamal Johnson, for example, came in as a transfer to a really good team with lots of depth at his position. I wanted him, this year, to have that opportunity. [Allen Flanigan] came in with Isaac Okoro at his position, already knowing that this was going to be his year and getting the opportunity.
“You know, I think for the most part, they took pretty good advantage of it.”
Auburn knew since November it would not be going to the postseason, and while the team’s 13-14 overall record was disappointing there is plenty of reason for optimism within the program going forward.
Stay or go?
Auburn now knows it will lose at least one player from the 2020-21 roster in freshman Justin Powell, who announced Tuesday he planned to transfer. The major question facing the 2021-22 Auburn team isn’t if it will have talent but how much given the additional departures that could occur over the next few months..
Two of the bright spots for this year’s Auburn squad was it had no seniors and several young players stepped up and showed true improvement in their play. The only problem as far as the roster is concerned is that those noticeable strides might lead to some early exits to the NBA.
Auburn will be bracing for a few players to potentially leave school early and enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Freshman point guard Sharife Cooper is considered by many to be the Tigers’ top prospect, but other standouts such as sophomore Allen Flanigan or freshman JT Thor could at least test their draft stock. Flanigan was one of the Tigers’ most consistent players this season, and Thor showed the potential of becoming a truly dominant player in due time.
“JT's going to be a pro. We all know it ‘cause he's got it. He's got some instincts. He's got some feel,” Pearl said after the Mississippi State victory. “I tell you, he's fun to coach. He's a really good teammate. He's willing to work. I just want to remind people, at age 14, he left home to try and become a great student-athlete and a great basketball player. Left his home, left his family in Alaska.
“These guys have earned everything that they've gotten because they've worked hard. And JT's a good example of that, but I challenge him to take advantage of the opportunity.”
The good news for the players and for Pearl is the NBA’s draft protocols ensure prospects have more information than ever before when it comes to declaring or returning to school.
While the league’s 2021 draft combine and draft date have not been set yet, players can declare 60 days before the draft and go through the pre-draft process up to 10 days after the conclusion of the combine. At that point, the players should have plenty of intel regarding whether it makes sense to enter the draft or instead return to Auburn.
Cooper’s departure would leave Auburn without a true point guard, an issue the Tigers dealt with at the start of this season when he had not been cleared by the NCAA. Junior guard Jamal Johnson could be an option after playing in Cooper’s place at the end of the season, or Auburn could add a traditional point guard through the transfer portal.
New talent arriving
Auburn only signed two players in the 2021 recruiting class, but there’s no denying the talent of the two they picked up.
The biggest addition — both figuratively and literally — is five-star power forward Jabari Smith, who unseated Cooper as the Tigers’ highest-rated signee in program history.
The 6-foot-10, 210-pound incoming freshman is putting the finishing touches on his high school career — he’s averaging 23.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season as his Sandy Creek Patriots prepare for Georgia’s Class AAA state title game Friday — and has been recognized as a McDonald’s All-American and a Naismith Trophy first team High School All-American.
Auburn also added 6-foot-4 shooting guard Trey Alexander, a four-star prospect who turned down offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas to join the Tigers. He’s scored over 30 points multiple times this season after averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior, and his Heritage Hall Chargers are playing in Oklahoma’s Class 4A state semifinals on Friday.
“His ability to score on all three levels, his work ethic and upside make him one of the best guard prospects that we’ve been able to recruit,” Pearl said when Alexander signed in November.
Smith and Alexander’s additions leave Pearl with no shortage of different potential lineup combinations for the 2021-22 season.
Cooper would be the point guard if he returned, but if he does leave Johnson or a transfer would likely be running the offense. Powell’s exit opens the door for Johnson to play the off-guard again or for Alexander to carve out a starting spot early on, while Flanigan and Devan Cambridge appear to be natural fits to play small forward.
Smith is expected to be a force, and if he proves himself early he could be the primary power forward and perhaps force Thor and Jaylin Williams to split time playing the four and five spots on the floor.
Reserve players such as forward Chris Moore and center Dylan Cardwell also showed enough flashes this season to make bigger roles a true possibility.
Pearl said earlier this season he doesn’t believe in positionless basketball, but the roster’s versatility — in large part due to their collective length — opens the door for several players to be moved around to different spots with relative ease.
The Tigers had some impressive performances this season — almost upsetting Alabama in Cooper’s first game and beating ranked teams Missouri and Tennessee in Auburn Arena being chief among them — but on the whole the rebuilding year went just about as expected as far as wins and losses.
The team will soon turn its attention to spring workouts, which Pearl explained will be crucial for his players and immensely important given what the Tigers have experienced the last two years.
“Two years ago, we went to the Final Four. We came back from the Final Four and we were in our last week of spring, so we really didn't have any spring workouts. Last year, we were done March 11 and we had no spring workouts,” Pearl said on Feb. 22. “This year we're going to have five weeks of spring workouts. That’s heavy lifting, heavy individual development. For the last two years because of the Final Four and because of COVID we really missed that window.