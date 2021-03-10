What does the path ahead look like for Auburn men’s basketball next season?

Smith is expected to be a force, and if he proves himself early he could be the primary power forward and perhaps force Thor and Jaylin Williams to split time playing the four and five spots on the floor.

Reserve players such as forward Chris Moore and center Dylan Cardwell also showed enough flashes this season to make bigger roles a true possibility.

Pearl said earlier this season he doesn’t believe in positionless basketball, but the roster’s versatility — in large part due to their collective length — opens the door for several players to be moved around to different spots with relative ease.

The Tigers had some impressive performances this season — almost upsetting Alabama in Cooper’s first game and beating ranked teams Missouri and Tennessee in Auburn Arena being chief among them — but on the whole the rebuilding year went just about as expected as far as wins and losses.

The team will soon turn its attention to spring workouts, which Pearl explained will be crucial for his players and immensely important given what the Tigers have experienced the last two years.