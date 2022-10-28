‘What have I got to be afraid of?’: Joe Louis, the Amazin’s, and a fearless legend 50 years running

More than once, Ralph “Shug” Jordan pulled out the story about Joe Louis on the final day of preseason practice, Mac Lorendo remembers.

Lorendo, now 71, still remembers the legendary Auburn coach’s speech well. It’s one of the several memories that stand out from Lorendo’s time on the Plains, something which spanned more than two decades. He played football at Auburn from 1970-72, but was the son of Gene Lorendo, an assistant on Jordan’s staff from the time he arrived in Auburn in 1951 to his retirement in 1975.

“The people I played with went to Auburn for four years,” Lorendo said. “I went to Auburn for 22 years.”

Graves Amphitheater was Lorendo’s front yard until he was 11, and Graves Cabins his home. His father — “Big Gene,” some athletes called him — was the resident counselor of the 33-cabin student-athlete housing facility. From about the age of 6, the younger Lorendo began attending Auburn practices with his dad, and eventually, he’d slip a few hundred yards away from the practice fields and sneak into Cliff Hare Stadium

“It was like a playground to me,” Lorendo said.

The former All-SEC offensive lineman remembers it all quite well; growing up on Auburn’s campus, playing at Auburn High, being recruited by family friend, Auburn alumnus and Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, and making the decision to stay home and play for Jordan and his father.

And of course, he remembers his senior season. Fifty years ago, the 1972 Auburn football team was, well, amazing — so much so the team picked up the moniker of “The Amazin’s” from Birmingham News columnist Clyde Bolton.

The Tigers were a year removed from going 9-2 and finishing No. 12 in the AP Poll. They were explosive then, lighting up opponents behind Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan. The All-American quarterback passed for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns that year, with fellow All-American Terry Beasley and All-SEC Dick Schmalz combining to catch more than 100 passes.

But in ‘72 there was no Sullivan, nor Beasley or Schmalz. And with their absence, the expectations weren’t too high. That year’s SEC Skywriters Tour — the contingent of conference sports writers who flew from campus-to-campus in the preseason — had little belief in that year’s squad. Beyond one prediction, the consensus among the skywriters was a record of 2-8, Lorendo remembered. What followed was converse to what was advertised; amazing but even more so miraculous.

Auburn finished No. 5 and rolled through its schedule, winning four straight to start the year. It went 5-1 against ranked competition. It walloped Colorado, the preseason No. 2 team in the country, in that year’s Gator Bowl. And its Iron Bowl win against No. 2 Alabama became the stuff of legend, going down as one of the best wins in college football history.

“It was that kind of team effort, I think, all year long,” Lorendo said. “It wasn’t a matter of who's getting recognized for whatever it was. It was ‘Let’s get on with it. Let's play ball.””

But before Auburn could get to it, there was Jordan wrapping up the team’s final preseason practice with that familiar tale: Jordan, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1969, got the chance to sit next to a fellow inductee that same night — former heavyweight champion and LaFayette native Louis.

The Auburn head coach leaned over to Louis. He had a question for him.

“Did you ever worry,” Jordan asked, “before a fight?”

The reply was short, sweet and rather symbolic of the Auburn team that was about to take the field in ‘72.

“Ain’t no need to worry ‘til the bell rings,” Louis said.

GAME 1: Mississippi State

Was Terry Henley scared before Auburn’s first game of the season?

Now 72, Henley — an All-SEC running back in ‘72 — flashes back to the pregame scenes in Jackson, Miss., when thinking on the question. He’s quick to go down the list.

Henley’s Tigers were a 10-point underdog. Six of Auburn’s offensive starters had never played in an SEC game in their life. Four of them were sophomores and the other two freshmen. One of those sophomores was Sullivan’s successor, Randy Walls, who came out for pre-game warmups with his jersey on backward. Henley’s coaches told him — a year after Auburn won with a high-flying offense — that they’d be running five plays all night. And to cap it all off, safety Johnny Simmons, “somebody who hadn’t said 14 words in the dressing room all four years,” gave a rousing locker room speech before Auburn took the field.

“What have I got to be worried about?” Henley said, chuckling. “What have I got to be afraid of?”

Auburn went through the Bulldogs 14-3 in Jackson. Henley carried the ball 32 times for 136 yards, scoring once. The Tiger defense didn’t let Mississippi State into the red zone; the closest it got was the Auburn 26-yard line. And Walls, who got his jersey turned around, had a quiet night in his inaugural orchestration of the offense, a 4-for-9 passing line for 38 yards. His lone blemish was a fumble on which the Bulldogs never capitalized.

One of the quieter wins of the season was a textbook performance from that squad, an inverse of the identity the Tigers had established in years prior.

Shootout wins from the year before were narrow battles with the Amazin’s. A 21.7-point average margin of victory in ‘71 shrunk to 9.6 in ‘72. Where Auburn hung as many as 60 points with Sullivan under center, it never mustered more than 27 the following year. Auburn found success instead in an aggressive defense and a conservative, clean offense.

The Tigers’ scoring defense allowed fewer than two touchdowns on six occasions. Five of those efforts saw 10 points or fewer scored on Auburn. They also created takeaways, with three-plus turnovers forced in four games, and a turnover margin of plus-8.

The offense leaned heavily on the ground, rushing the ball 614 times in 11 games. It never logged fewer than 46 rush attempts in a single game. Its single-game high was 71 attempts in its 27-20 win against Georgia.

“The only thing I knew is when the whistle blew, that those five guys up on that line were going to knock the hell out of somebody,” Henley said. “No question.”

Walls, a sophomore, wasn’t the anticipated QB1. It was supposed to be senior Dave Lyons, an athlete who had an arm to carry Auburn’s recent offensive legacy. He went down with a season-ending injury at the end of the spring.

In 10 games, Walls threw the ball 123 times for 189 yards. Under Walls, the offense turned the ball over one time or fewer in five games, and Auburn only mustered 300 yards of penalties all year — an average of fewer than 30 yards per game.

“They just did not make mistakes,” Henley said of that ‘72 team. “When you don't fumble, you don't get penalties, you punt the ball great. You play defense, you get the short end of the field, you score in every red zone opportunity … you just don't make mistakes.”

GAME 3: No. 4 Tennessee

Auburn’s win over Tennessee at Legion Field was the one.

“It's the game where we realized we were not that [expletive] bad,” Lorendo said. “In fact, we were pretty damn good.”

The year prior saw a then-No. 5 Auburn squad scoot past a top-10 Tennessee team 10-9 in Knoxville, thanks in large part to Sullivan and Beasley. In its staff write up of the game, the Opelika-Auburn News wrote “ the 1972 team was supposed to be fresh out of legends and fresh out of miracles.”

It proved fairly quickly that it wasn’t.

After forcing the Vols to punt, Auburn commanded with a 14-play drive that went 81 yards for a touchdown and ate the remaining time in the first quarter, and Henley carried it 12 times for 46 yards. According to Lorendo, the final seven plays of the drive were the exact same. It was 21 power, a “bread and butter” play the Tigers had focused on since the spring.

“Bobby Freeman, the quarterback coach, kept pulling at my dad,” Lorendo said. “‘Gene, Gene, call something else.’ He’d say, ‘Bobby, they haven’t stopped us yet, and they don’t think I'm dumb enough to call it again.’”

During practices, huddling for 21 power was a “mere formality,” Lorendo said. After the huddle broke, his dad would approach the play and call out a defender. He’d let them know it was coming to them.

“We knew where the play was going and so did they,” Lorendo said, “and you were gonna either get tough or get gone. … That led us to the fall, to (realize) nobody's worked as hard. Nobody could have worked as hard as we had.”

Auburn out-gained Tennessee 133 yards to 80 on the ground, stymying an offense that had eventual pros Condredge Holloway and Haskell Stanback, with an interception from Auburn’s Dave Beck sealing a 10-6 win in the final minutes.

“That’s the one that lit the fire,” Henley said.

GAME 10: No. 2 Alabama

Lorendo’s only memory of a crowd from his four years of playing at Auburn came in his final season.

He and fellow team captain Mike Neel came out of the locker room for the pregame coin toss at Legion Field, in front of a recorded crowd of 72,386. The colors were split right down the middle, Lorendo recalled, in a mass of fans that had no indifference. One with love, hate and nothing between.

“I'm 21 years old,” Lorendo said, “and I am three feet off the damn ground.”

Little did Lorendo know he was about to play in one of, if not the, biggest games in Auburn history; one many have come to know as “punt, Bama, punt.”

The contest was a slog between two teams who had established identities in the run. For Auburn, that showed itself that season, but that identity was long standing for the Crimson Tide and their wishbone attack under head coach Bear Bryant. Alabama would out-gain the Tigers 251 to 80 that day, but it wouldn’t matter much.

It all came down to special teams, and with a unit that had already blocked an extra point earlier in the day, lightning struck twice for Auburn while defending punts.

Down 16-3, Auburn called its first punt block play of the game. Bill Newton, a starting linebacker for Auburn, wasn’t even schemed to get to the punter.

“Being the linebacker, (coach) told me to get down anywhere that I felt like I could pull the block down to allow the outside guy to break free and have an opportunity to block the punt,” Newton said.

But after the ball was snapped, Newton split the tackle and guard. He knew he could get to Alabama punter Greg Gantt, and he did.

The ball went off of Newton and into the hands of defensive back David Langer who took it to the end zone. The extra point was good and Auburn was down 16-10.

Alabama got the ball back and, like clockwork, the Tide punted into the exact same play. Block by Newton, with a bounce into Langer who took it to the end zone. Extra point good. 17-16, Auburn.

As Newton hustled off the field, he wasn’t crowded in cheers by his teammates or coaches. Nobody had known he blocked both kicks.

“They didn't know that until after the ballgame,” Newton said. “And so, you know, I just went on the sideline and sat down because we had played three-fourths of the ball game that night and I was tired. I knew I had to go back on that field, and we still had a minute to play.”

Auburn finished out the final minute the victors. Newton finished with 22 total tackles, and Langer had two interceptions to go with his scores.

After the game, Bryant said to reporters that “the best-coached team won today,” and following its dramatic win, that team got a chance to celebrate with its coach in the locker room. That team also got a clear message.

“In 22 years I have always hesitated to put one of my teams ahead of any of the others,” Jordan, a man who won a national title 15 years prior, said,” but today, I’m putting this team at the top of that list.”

Newton, Lorendo and Henley all hear that message read back to them. All three are quick to cut it off. Absolutely, they remember it.

“I think he realized how hard we worked to overcome not having the stellar athletes, how hard we all worked to get to where we were and to beat a Goliath like Alabama, and to go through a 9-win season and end up playing in the Gator Bowl and beat Colorado,” Newton said. “ … I think, you know, that's one big part of the honor of having played on that ‘72 team. There's only one or two (Auburn) teams that have bonded together to play as we played.

“For him to say that about that team just showed you what a special team that was.”