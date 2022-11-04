 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

‘What if Charles Barkley coached a game for us?’ Football fan Dylan Cardwell excited for Cadillac’s interim coach debut

  • Updated
Fans at Auburn vs SJSU

Auburn basketball's Dylan Cardwell films a video with fans before the game. Auburn vs San Jose State on Saturday, September 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Students at Auburn react to the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin

Noted football fan Dylan Cardwell is excited to see interim head coach Carnell Williams and the football team make its return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 12.

It’s been a tough season for Auburn football leading up to Bryan Harsin’s firing this week, but Cardwell said his friends on the football team are sticking together.

And besides, he said, seeing a former playing legend take the helm as head coach is exciting:

“We were talking about it, me and K.D. (Johnson), and we were like, ‘What if Charles Barkley coached a game for us?’” Cardwell smiled. “That’s kind of like how it is.”

Cardwell and the men’s basketball Tigers open their season Monday against George Mason.

Auburn football plays its first game under Williams on the road Saturday against Mississippi State, but will be back in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 12 for a home game against Texas A&M.

Cardwell plans to be there. The energetic basketball center has had a blast pumping up the crowd at football games in the student section throughout his time at Auburn.

“I’m excited and I hope the Auburn fans are very excited and pumped about it and I just hope we can pack it out and support of not just a new coach but also just the players, you know what I’m saying?” Cardwell said. “Good, bad and ugly I’m at every game. I just hope it’s the same for others and stuff like that.”

As for the players on the field, Cardwell said he’s proud of his fellow athletes for how they’ve handled the transition.

“As far as the (morale), I feel like that locker room is still together,” Cardwell said. “A new coaching change doesn’t change much as far as the brotherhood that the Auburn football team portrays. Those guys have each other’s back, so, I’m proud of them for sticking through the storm.”

