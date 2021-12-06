What stands out about Houston before the Cougars face Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl

Auburn will see something fairly unfamiliar when the Tigers go bowling on Dec. 28.

Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl matchup with Houston will have some real newness to it for a number of reasons. Not only will the game stand as the first meeting between the Tigers and the Cougars since 1973, but it will also be the first time Bryan Harsin and Dana Holgorsen have ever faced off as head coaches.

Given its status as an American Athletic Conference member, Houston might stand as a bit of an unknown for Auburn fans. Here’s what stands out about the Cougars with three weeks to go until game day:

A season to remember

Holgorsen’s third season as Cougars head coach has been his best by far, as Houston has an 11-2 record for its most wins since 2015. The Cougars started off the season with a disappointing 38-21 loss to Texas Tech before reeling off 11 straight wins.

Houston faced off with Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, and despite hanging with the Bearcats through the first half the Cougars walked away with a 35-20 loss. Houston is ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff ranking and No. 21 in the AP poll.