What stands out about Houston before the Cougars face Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl

Auburn will see something fairly unfamiliar when the Tigers go bowling on Dec. 28.
Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl matchup with Houston will have some real newness to it for a number of reasons. Not only will the game stand as the first meeting between the Tigers and the Cougars since 1973, but it will also be the first time Bryan Harsin and Dana Holgorsen have ever faced off as head coaches.
Given its status as an American Athletic Conference member, Houston might stand as a bit of an unknown for Auburn fans. Here’s what stands out about the Cougars with three weeks to go until game day:
A season to remember
Holgorsen’s third season as Cougars head coach has been his best by far, as Houston has an 11-2 record for its most wins since 2015. The Cougars started off the season with a disappointing 38-21 loss to Texas Tech before reeling off 11 straight wins.
Houston faced off with Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, and despite hanging with the Bearcats through the first half the Cougars walked away with a 35-20 loss. Houston is ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff ranking and No. 21 in the AP poll.
While Houston has typically been one of the stronger Group of 5 schools, this year stands as only its second double-digit win season in the last nine years.
Putting up points
As a member of the Mike Leach coaching tree, Holgorsen is always expected to run high-powered offenses. That’s certainly been the case this year with Houston.
Houston stands 14th nationally in points per game (37.3), although the Cougars have had their issues against tough competition. Their two-lowest scoring outputs came in the season opener against Texas Tech – the only Power 5 foe they faced prior to this bowl – and against Cincinnati, by far their highest-ranked opponent.
Houston’s success starts with junior quarterback Clayton Tune, who is second in the AAC in quarterback rating behind only Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. Tune is coming off a solid showing against the Bearcats in which he was 17-of-26 passing for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Tune’s go-to target for most of the season has been sophomore Nathaniel Dell. Dell has made the most of many of his catches, as his 12 touchdown receptions leave him tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Another important factor to watch for in the bowl is Houston’s ability to make the most of its red-zone trips.
In addition to being among the nation’s best in getting any points once they reach the opponent’s 20-yard line, the Cougars are especially effective at finding the end zone. Houston is 16th nationally thanks to scoring touchdowns on just over 70 percent of its red-zone trips.
Sacks by both sides
Don’t be surprised to see either quarterback hit the turf once the action starts in this matchup.
As productive as Houston’s offense has been this fall, the Cougars have routinely struggled to keep Tune upright. Houston has given up 37 sacks this season, which leaves them tied for 113th out of 130 FBS programs.
On the other side, the Cougars have excelled at racking up sacks.
Defensively, Houston has recorded 42 sacks over its 13-game season. The production has come from a number of players, but the Cougars are led by defensive linemen D’Anthony Jones and Logan Hall, who each have six.
A reeling run defense
The Cougars’ impressive defensive line play has been crucial in boasting one of the best run defenses in the country. The only problem is they’re coming off their worst showing of the season.
Cincinnati practically ran at will against Houston in the AAC title game on its way to 210 rushing yards and 7.5 yards per carry – both figures by far the worst the Cougars have allowed this year – along with two rushing touchdowns.
Even though the Bearcats found a way to run the ball, Houston still leads the conference in rushing defense and stands 13th nationally by allowing just under 107 yards per game. The Cougars’ success at stopping the run starts with defensive lineman Derek Parish, who has 50 tackles and 10 tackles for loss this season.
Prepare for penalties
Although the Cougars have put together a strong season, they’ve done so despite often getting in their own way.
Houston has been among the most penalized teams in FBS football, as its 63.5 penalty yards per game leaves the team 105th in the country and second-to-last in the AAC. The Cougars have been hit for at least 75 yards worth of penalties five times this season; by comparison, that’s only happened to the Tigers once.