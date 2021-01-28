What stands out the most about Auburn’s 2021 football schedule

Post-bye week intrigue

Auburn’s first two SEC games will set the stage for the rest of the fall, but it’s the back-half of the season where things will likely get very interesting.

The Tigers’ 2021 season is nearly split in half thanks to a bye week during the fourth week of October. Auburn will play Akron, Alabama State, Penn State, Georgia State, LSU, Georgia and Arkansas before its week off then finish the regular season against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama.

The second-half stretch for the Tigers will be bookended by a pair of interesting games that will go a long way in determining where Auburns ends up in the West.

On Oct. 30, Auburn hosts an Ole Miss team that took strides in Lane Kiffin’s first year — and pushed Auburn to the brink in the Tigers’ dramatic 35-28 road victory — and will be expected to take another step forward with quarterback Matt Corral returning in 2021. Auburn will close this string of games against defending national champion Alabama, and even though the Tigers have played much better against the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare Stadium it will undoubtedly be Auburn’s toughest opponent of the year.