‘What the hell’s going on?’: Charles Barkley sounds off on the unvaccinated prior to vaccine rally

Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley is doing his part to get more people in his home state vaccinated for COVID-19, though he has plenty of questions for those who have yet to get the shot.

Barkley will be the featured speaker at UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center’s vaccine rally on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Birmingham. The event will not only include free drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations but also free t-shirts for the first 300 people vaccinated as well as food trucks.

Barkley discussed the upcoming vaccine drive during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Thursday.

“Next Saturday at Legion Field – I can’t believe I’m going back to Legion Field … I’m looking forward to it,” Barkley said. “We’ve got food trucks, too. We’ve got to feed people to get them to take the vaccine. What the hell’s going on?”

Barkley explained his typical summer travels haven’t been possible the last two years because of the pandemic. Instead, he’s played more golf.