‘What the hell’s going on?’: Charles Barkley sounds off on the unvaccinated prior to vaccine rally

Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley is doing his part to get more people in his home state vaccinated for COVID-19, though he has plenty of questions for those who have yet to get the shot.
Barkley will be the featured speaker at UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center’s vaccine rally on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Birmingham. The event will not only include free drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations but also free t-shirts for the first 300 people vaccinated as well as food trucks.
Barkley discussed the upcoming vaccine drive during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Thursday.
“Next Saturday at Legion Field – I can’t believe I’m going back to Legion Field … I’m looking forward to it,” Barkley said. “We’ve got food trucks, too. We’ve got to feed people to get them to take the vaccine. What the hell’s going on?”
Barkley explained his typical summer travels haven’t been possible the last two years because of the pandemic. Instead, he’s played more golf.
“Most of the fun places are locked down because of COVID,” Barkley said. “And you’ve got these idiots out here who don’t want to take the vaccine and who don’t want to wear a mask, and they’re out here getting people sick and killing people all over the country, and some of these countries won’t let you go there.”
Barkley explained the NBA’s decision to play the remainder of its 2019-20 season in a bubble near Orlando, Florida limited what the TNT commentator was able to do with his free time.
Now, the recent surge in COVID cases is set to once again change the 11-time NBA All-Star’s plans.
“You know, I got screwed last summer because of the bubble,” Barkley said. “This summer, I’m just getting screwed by dummies who won’t get the vaccine and won’t wear their masks so we can get this thing under control and get back to normal.”