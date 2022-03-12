'What we needed': Auburn gymnastics struggles in final regular-season meet

Drew Watson was honest after Saturday’s tri-meet in Ann Arbor.

The meet didn’t go how her team wanted it to go, but it was a wake-up call.

“I feel like, honestly, it was kind of what we needed,” Watson said. “We haven’t really had a meet where we kind of struggled and wasn’t able to bounce back.”

Going up against West Virginia and the defending national champs Michigan in the first-ever sellout meet for the Wolverines, the Tigers struggled for most of the afternoon.

Auburn finished with a 197.175, which is the team’s third-lowest score of the season. Michigan finished with a first-place 197.950 and West Virginia finished in third with a 196.400.

“I’m glad we finally turned it on at the end of the meet, but it just felt like low energy and not a lot of focus for the first three events,” said head coach Jeff Graba.

“I do find it comical to a certain extent that we’re frustrated with a 197.2, basically,” Graba also added. “Last year, we would have tripped over ourselves for it. But the expectations are higher.”

Thanks to a 9.925 on bars by Derrian Gobourne and a 9.975 by Suni Lee, Auburn led after the first rotation with a 49.375.

Lee’s 9.975 won her the bars title.

The Tigers weren't able to keep it going as they followed it up with their lowest score on beam since the season-opening meet back in January as they scored a 49.050.

Michigan took the lead on the second rotation and Auburn never regained the lead.

The lone bright spot on beam was Sophia Groth.

Groth scored a 9.950 and shared the event title with Michigan’s Sierra Brooks and Natalie Wojcik.

Groth and Lee weren't the only Tiger to win an event title on the afternoon as Watson won on vault with a 9.925 in the final rotation.

“I have kind of struggled in my vault like the past couple of meets, and I think just going back into the gym and just being like, ‘Drew, you don’t have to do anything else,’” Watson said. “‘You need to be you and do your vault.’

“I feel like I was really trying to analyze other people’s vault and get the landing and stick a certain way. Really just doing my vault and doing what I know how to do. It felt good to just be myself.”

Now with the regular season wrapped up, the Tigers will turn their attention toward preparing for next week’s SEC Championship meet in Birmingham on Saturday, March 19.

Following the SEC Championship meet, Auburn will have the NCAA Regional Championship at the end of March and beginning of April.

“The fact is we still did a decent performance, and there’s things to learn, but we’ve got to move on,” Graba said. “We’ve got SEC’s coming up in a week, and we’ve still got to fly home. We’ve got a lot of things on the plate coming in. Let’s not overanalyze the problems. Let’s just move forward and figure out how to get on the right page for the next meet.”