As of Saturday night, Auburn baseball hadn’t “really gotten a ton of respect by anybody” in Bryson Ware’s eyes.

“That’s kind of something we have to gain, and I kind of feel like I speak for the rest of the team when we come in with a chip on our shoulder, each and every one of us,” Ware said Saturday. “A lot of JUCO guys, a lot of transfers, even the freshman; we kind of instilled that in our guys since day one.

“I’m really proud of us, the way we’ve been fighting, and I’m just hoping we can do the same thing tomorrow.”

Ware’s hopes were met, and comfortably so, as Auburn followed up its 8-6 Game Two win against No. 1 LSU with a 12-2 run-rule win in eight innings against the Bayou Bengals on Sunday.

The resident Tigers out-scored and out-hit the most potent offense in the nation. They worked a struggling LSU pitching staff for eight hits and eight walks. But the home team’s pitching staff was perhaps the most impressive part.

Auburn’s arms combined to hold LSU to 11 runs, which was the fewest it has scored in a three-game series all season. The staff held LSU to a combined batting average of .228 — 86 points lower than its season mark. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews, who leads the country in batting average, went 2 for 12 (.167) against Auburn. Its starters also threw 13 combined innings, which is the most they’ve mounted in a weekend series all year.

“We harp on trusting the process, not focusing on the results, let the process take care of itself,” Auburn pitcher Drew Nelson said Sunday, “and that’s been our biggest thing that’s gotten us to where we are now.”

The weekend’s efforts halted a red-hot LSU squad and seemingly shifted Auburn into a whole new gear. The Tigers from Baton Rouge came to Plainsman Park winners of their past seven Southeastern Conference games. They’d yet to lose a series in SEC play. Both of those dominoes fell.

For Auburn, it improved to what’s now a 6-3 record in the back half of SEC play, and it made the Tigers winners of three consecutive SEC series.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Sunday he isn’t looking for “more” from his team the rest of the way.

“I need the same,” Thompson said. “This place where we’re at right now is good enough to beat anybody in America.”

With that, here’s a rundown of what worked, what didn’t work, and where Auburn stands following its series win against No. 1 LSU.

Worked: Freshmen pitchers

It had been a suboptimal season for a trio of freshman Auburn pitchers coming into this weekend.

Right-hander Hayden Murphy, and left-handers Nelson and Zach Crotchfelt, all arrived on the Plains with some merit to their names. Both Murphy and Crotchfelt were listed as top-100 prospects by Perfect Game, and Nelson was named the state of Alabama’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ahead of the weekend, though, they came into the series with a combined ERA of 12.29. Still, all three pitched, with performances that weren’t indicative of their struggles.

They tossed 4⅓ combined innings scoreless against LSU. Murphy entered in the top of the ninth Friday and set down the side in order. Crotchfelt came into a bases-loaded jam Saturday and set down Paxton Kling on strikes to get out of it. Nelson topped it off with three innings scoreless Sunday, and he set down the final nine batters he faced.

“It’s amazing how things can set if you just keep at it,” Thompson said. “Everybody’s got their one little thing that we’ve been searching (for) — like piñatas, trying to pin the tail on the donkey — and really when you get it, it’s simplistic, but sometimes it’s a distracting, crazy journey that you’re going on to get there.”

Didn’t work: Paul Skenes

To clarify — Paul Skenes absolutely worked. He just didn’t work for Auburn.

LSU’s regular Friday starter has been dominant all season. He came to the Plains with nine appearances (all starts), a 1.93 ERA, a .135 opponent batting and a 9-1 record.

He left the game with another winning decision, as well as his eighth 100-plus-pitch outing of the year. It was highlighted by the Air Force transfer’s career-high 15 strikeouts, adding onto a now-139 strikeout total that’s comfortably the most in the nation.

“I’ve been thinking and preparing all week, and then he, you know, punches out 15,” Thompson said after the loss.”

Skenes told LSU media postgame that it was perhaps his most complete performance yet in terms of utilizing all his pitches.

“I think every pitch that I threw today was probably working the best it has worked all year,” Skenes said in a story from nola.com. “It was really nice to be able to use the changeup because, up to this point in the season, I haven’t been able to throw it a ton.”

It’s hard to call what Skenes did historic. He’s far from the first pitcher, collegiately or otherwise, to fan 15 batters in one appearance. But in what’s a star-studded LSU clubhouse, he’s arguably the cream of the crop, and he came to Auburn and threw what could be one of the most memorable games of his collegiate career.

Like it or not, it was something those in attendance acknowledged, as he left Friday’s contest to an ovation of applause. Thompson acknowledged it, too.

“That’s good stuff,” Thompson said. “That’s elite, special. Maybe the first pitcher taken in the entire Major League Draft coming up. … I absolutely tip my hat.”

Worked: A tweaked pitch grip

It started as poorly as it could have for Chase Allsup in his Friday start. He posted a hit by pitch and two-run homer in the span of three pitches. But that tune quickly changed.

Dylan Crews, the nation’s leader in batting average, flew out in the next at-bat. Tommy White, the nation’s leader in RBI, followed Crews by getting worked into an 0-2 count and eventual groundout. Then Cade Beloso followed White’s lead, grounding out to end the inning.

For as bad as Allsup started, it turned into one of the best outings of his career. He wound up with a losing decision, but he pitched a career-high four innings and at one point set down seven straight batters. While his two earned runs were a significant difference-maker, he looked as good as he has all season.

A lot of that goes back to one small change.

“We introduced a new slider grip that we thought played a little bit better (at South Carolina),” Thompson said Thursday after making the decision to start Allsup. “Thought he was in the zone more, much more competitive.”

Allsup’s velocity has been the trademark of his repertoire since coming to the program last season. He’s touched as high as 99 mph this season, and he’s deployed a multi-pitch arsenal that includes a changeup, curveball and slider. But as the last of those three pitches has become more refined from a command standpoint, it’s shown up in his last two appearances.

Just as Thompson thought, Allsup has definitely been more in the zone. His past two appearances saw him throw 136 combined pitches. Eighty-four of those pitches, or 61.8% of them, were strikes. In Allsup’s 14 other appearances this year, 59.2% of his pitches went down as strikes.

It’s one sign of improvement, but a marginal one at that, right? Well, here’s some other points of note from Allsup’s appearances against the top two teams in the nation:

His ERA was 2.70 in a combined 6⅔ innings, far down from his season ERA of 7.20. South Carolina also marked his first scoreless appearance this season in which he threw more than 13 pitches. (He threw 64.)

Both his wild pitches and hit by pitch totals were down significantly. He’d thrown six wild pitches and hit three batters in his first 14 appearances this year. He hit one batter between the Gamecocks and Bayou Bengals, and he did not throw a wild pitch.

He’s pitching longer. His 517 pitches thrown in his first 14 appearances mark an average of 36.9 pitches thrown per appearance. His last two times out have seen him toss 136 pitches. That nearly doubles his average total of pitches thrown per appearance.

That last bullet is perhaps most significant for an Auburn pitching staff that’s been desperate for starting pitching. Tommy Vail and Christian Herberholz continue to develop into starting pieces. But Allsup could join them. According to Thompson, that’s a must-need for the remainder of the season.

“We can’t make this march and do what we want to do to try to get to the SEC Tournament to try to get any hopes of getting into the postseason,” Thompson said Thursday. “We’re going to need Chase Allsup to be in the middle of that. I don’t think there’s any way around it.”

Didn’t work: The bulk of the order

More than half of Auburn’s order batted below .200 this weekend. Ike Irish, Chris Stanfield, Caden Green, Nate LaRue and Cole Foster went a combined 7 for 50 (.140) at the plate and posted 20 of Auburn’s 38 strikeouts.

In the grand scheme of the weekend, though, it didn’t matter all that much. Auburn still got production when and where it was needed. Bryson Ware, Kason Howell, Cooper McMurray and Bobby Peirce went 14 of 42 (.333) and scored 13 of Auburn’s runs.

Those who technically struggled across the weekend had their moments, too. Nate LaRue went 1 for 3 Saturday with two RBIs. Chris Stanfield batted .500 on Friday. And Cooper McMurray was 1 for 8 on the weekend with six strikeouts before Sunday. But he ended the finale with a 3 for 4 day and the game-winning hit.

“We played probably (our) most consistent baseball the whole year, especially in SEC play,” Howell said Sunday of the weekend. “Losing Friday night, winning yesterday, and winning today — I think we were the same team all three days. … When you have that formula, that recipe, good things are going to happen. That’s what I loved about this weekend, is no matter what was going on, we were the same team all three days, 27 outs, and it was awesome to see.”

Worked: The eagle flight

Asked about Auburn’s historic eagle flight following Saturday night’s win, Butch Thompson was quick to reply.

“Yeah, we need it again tomorrow,” he said with a grin.

The Auburn coach explained he’d gotten to sneak out a couple nights prior to watch Independence, the Auburn Raptor Center Bald Eagle who completed the flight, rehearse. A straight-shot flight from the batter’s eye to the pitcher’s mound that night looked a little different Saturday, as Independence came all the way to the backstop before banking around to land at home plate.

“I thought it was going to get hung up in the net behind home plate,” Thompson said of Saturday’s flight, “but wasn’t that amazing? That created a whole spirit for the day, and I just thought it was tremendous.”

Saturday’s flight was Indy’s first that wasn’t in Jordan-Hare Stadium or at a Raptor Center educational class. As it stands, it’s unknown if she’ll return for a flight at Plainsman Park, or anywhere else outside of Jordan-Hare, but Auburn Raptor Center trainer Amanda Sweeney told the Opelika-Auburn News she “absolutely” hoped Saturday night would open up opportunities for more flights elsewhere.

Where Auburn stands

This weekend was crucial in so many ways for Auburn, largely in terms of what it can control. But in the scope of the SEC, Auburn effectively broke even.

The Tigers still sit in a three-way tie for third place in the SEC West with Alabama and Texas A&M, both of which took down top-five teams in No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 2 Florida, respectively, for series wins this weekend. Things should begin to sort themselves out next weekend, though.

Auburn will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss, which is sitting in a tie for last place with Mississippi State, on May 11. If Auburn can come out of the series with at least a win, it should solidify a spot in this year’s SEC Tournament. A series win could be an even bigger bump in its conference tournament seeding, though. The Crimson Tide and Aggies will duke it out in a weekend series while the Tigers and Rebels square off.

As far as the NCAA Tournament, it’s a near-certainty Auburn sees another bump in its projections. It did something no other team has done to the top-ranked team in the country this year.

To put it in perspective, Auburn went from being the first team out of the tournament prior to its series win at No. 2 South Carolina to sitting comfortably as a No. 3 seed, and it also jumped 12 spots in RPI as a result.