When the Tigers tangle: Auburn-LSU's storied history of wild finishes

When Auburn hosts LSU on Saturday, the home Tigers will get their chance to avenge some tough breaks suffered lately against the Bayou Bengals.
Auburn is riding a three-game losing streak against LSU as part of a series that’s been tightly contested of late. The last five games in the series have been decided by five points or fewer, and Auburn’s three consecutive losses to LSU have been by a combined eight points.
“It's all about little, simple mistakes that we have in LSU games — it's just one mistake that would lead to us losing,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said this week. “I feel like we've just got to play with fundamentals, play with technique and go in with the strategy that Coach taught us. I feel like if we follow all those this whole week, I feel like it'll come to a win.”
The thrilling games between Auburn and LSU have been ingrained in this rivalry dating back even before 1992, when the two Tigers teams began facing off every year as SEC West foes. Those wild matchups have often had major implications as well, as the teams have combined for 12 division titles and five national championship game appearances since that time.
Here’s look back at some of the wildest games between Auburn and LSU over the years:
2019: Auburn gave unbeatable LSU its closest scare on the way to the national championship, in Death Valley. The two Tiger teams battled back and forth last October, but Joe Burrow’s 321-yard performance and LSU receiver Derrick Dillon’s late onside-kick recovery helped LSU hold on for a 23-20 victory.
2018: The talk of LSU’s offseason centered around Burrow, the hyped new quarterback who transferred in from Ohio State. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron felt early in the season that Burrow needed to prove he could win the big game, and the junior did just that at Auburn. Trailing Auburn 21-19 with 5:28 to go in the game, Burrow led a 14-play, 52-yard drive capped off by Cole Tracy’s 42-yard walk-off field goal to award LSU a 22-21 victory.
2017: Auburn put together an excellent turnaround to end the 2017 season, but it was only necessary due to the Tigers’ blowup in Baton Rouge that October. After building a 20-0 lead on LSU early in the second quarter, the Auburn offense went dormant soon after with five consecutive punts, one of which LSU returned for a touchdown as part of a 20-0 scoring run from LSU. Auburn had two opportunities late to respond, but both drives ended in turnovers on downs as LSU walked away with a 27-23 win, its ninth straight against Auburn in Tiger Stadium.
2016: The last hurrah of LSU head coach Les Miles was one for the ages. Auburn led 18-13 late in the fourth quarter thanks to six Daniel Carlson field goals, but LSU quarterback Danny Etling wasn’t going down without a fight. Etling got LSU to the Auburn 15-yard line with one second on the clock then hurriedly snapped the ball upon the official’s signal and fired the football to D.J. Chark in the corner of the end zone for the apparent game winner. Fortunately for Auburn, LSU’s celebration didn’t last long; an official review concluded the game clock had expired before the snap, allowing Auburn to hold on for an 18-13 victory.
2010: The meeting between Auburn and LSU 10 years ago set the stage for Auburn quarterback Cam Newton to win the Heisman Trophy. Newton was electric against LSU, rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for another 86 yards. He broke the SEC’s single-season rushing mark for a quarterback and set a new school mark for rushing and passing touchdowns in a season in the process. Auburn held off LSU for the 24-17 victory.
2007: Miles had his fair share of clock mismanagements against Auburn, but the 2007 meeting saw the Mad Hatter get the last laugh. Trailing Auburn 24-23 with the clock under 30 seconds to go, Miles opted to forgo a field goal attempt and left his offense on the field as time ticked away. His gamble paid off, as Matt Flynn fired to the end zone at Demetrius Byrd, who snagged the ball as he fell in the end zone with one second on the clock for a 30-24 LSU victory. Fortunes reversed for Miles in the waning seconds years later in 2016.
2006: In a defensive slugfest for the ages in a top-10 showdown, Auburn won 7-3. With Auburn clinging to a four-point lead late thanks to a third-quarter quarterback sneak by Brandon Cox, LSU had two shots late to answer. Auburn defensive back Eric Brock was the hero on both occasions, as he deflected a pass to force a turnover on downs with just under three minutes left, then delivered a game-saving tackle on the Auburn 4-yard line on the game’s final play to allow Auburn to win.
2005: This matchup between No. 7 LSU and No. 16 Auburn had all the back-and-forth action as usual and even needed overtime to settle the final score. Ultimately, special teams made the difference, and unfortunately Auburn wound up struggling in that area. Auburn kicker John Vaughn missed five of his six field goal attempts, including one in overtime off the left upright to allow LSU to defend its home turf with a 20-17 victory.
2004: Auburn wide receiver Courtney Taylor made himself a legend. Taylor, then a sophomore at Auburn, was all alone in the back of the end zone when quarterback Jason Campbell fired the football his way to tie the game with LSU with 1:14 to go in the game and an extra point looming. Taylor converted a clutch fourth down for Auburn earlier in the same drive. Vaughn’s kick to put Auburn ahead by one missed wide left, but an LSU personal foul penalty for leaping the line gave Vaughn another opportunity. He nailed his second attempt to help Auburn edge LSU 10-9.
1999: Auburn dominated LSU in Tommy Tuberville’s first season at Auburn, but it wasn’t the game that people remember all these years later. After the showdown was over, Tuberville and his players smoked cigars on the field at Death Valley to celebrate the lopsided win. Auburn hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since that 41-7 victory.
1996: The ‘96 edition of the game is another in which what happened around the game is remembered more than what happened in it. About halfway through the first quarter, the old Auburn Sports Arena — known as "The Barn" — caught on fire, erupted in flames and burned to the ground while the teams played on. Auburn wound up burnt by LSU in a 19-15 loss.
1994: LSU had Auburn right where it wanted it and led 23-9 entering the fourth quarter when the trouble started for LSU quarterback Jamie Howard. Auburn’s Ken Avis intercepted Howard and returned it 42 yards for a score, then three plays later Fred Smith did the same on a 32-yard return to tie the game 23-23. LSU kicked a field goal to retake the lead before Howard threw another pick-six, this one courtesy Brian Robinson. Howard threw two more interceptions after that to leave Auburn with a 30-26 win. Auburn’s wild winning streak lived on.
1988: Auburn led LSU 6-0 in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter when LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson led a drive deep into Auburn territory and hit Eddie Fuller for the go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Tiger Stadium’s reaction to Fuller’s touchdown was apparently earthshaking, as legend has it it registered as an earthquake by a seismograph located on LSU’s campus. That reading earned LSU’s 7-6 victory the moniker “The Earthquake Game.”
