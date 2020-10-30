When the Tigers tangle: Auburn-LSU's storied history of wild finishes

2005: This matchup between No. 7 LSU and No. 16 Auburn had all the back-and-forth action as usual and even needed overtime to settle the final score. Ultimately, special teams made the difference, and unfortunately Auburn wound up struggling in that area. Auburn kicker John Vaughn missed five of his six field goal attempts, including one in overtime off the left upright to allow LSU to defend its home turf with a 20-17 victory.

2004: Auburn wide receiver Courtney Taylor made himself a legend. Taylor, then a sophomore at Auburn, was all alone in the back of the end zone when quarterback Jason Campbell fired the football his way to tie the game with LSU with 1:14 to go in the game and an extra point looming. Taylor converted a clutch fourth down for Auburn earlier in the same drive. Vaughn’s kick to put Auburn ahead by one missed wide left, but an LSU personal foul penalty for leaping the line gave Vaughn another opportunity. He nailed his second attempt to help Auburn edge LSU 10-9.

1999: Auburn dominated LSU in Tommy Tuberville’s first season at Auburn, but it wasn’t the game that people remember all these years later. After the showdown was over, Tuberville and his players smoked cigars on the field at Death Valley to celebrate the lopsided win. Auburn hasn’t won in Baton Rouge since that 41-7 victory.