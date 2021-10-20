Where are they now? Checking in on players, coaches from the 2020 Auburn football team

A lot has changed around the Auburn Tigers football program in the last year.
Auburn made a huge move last December when head coach Gus Malzahn was fired after eight seasons as Tigers head coach. What followed was not only a near-total staff overhaul — running backs coach Carnell Williams was the only on-field assistant retained by new head coach Bryan Harsin — but also the departures of several notable players.
With this year’s Auburn team now on a bye week and the regular season officially past the halfway point, let’s check in on those former Auburn players and coaches and see how things are going:
Coaches
Gus Malzahn, head coach — Malzahn wasn’t without a job for long, as UCF hired him to replace the departing Josh Heupel on Feb. 15. The Knights are 3-3 this season and are tied for seventh in the AAC. UCF has lost three of its last four games, the latest being a 56-21 loss to then-No. 3 Cincinnati.
Chad Morris, offensive coordinator — Morris returned to high school football in Texas by taking over at Allen High School. The Eagles are 6-1 this season, though their loss in Week 2 broke an 84-game home winning streak that dated back to 2010.
Kevin Steele, defensive coordinator — After serving as Auburn’s interim head coach — with many believing he had a chance to earn the full-time job — Steele left for Tennessee to coach at his alma mater under head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt’s firing on Jan. 18, however, left Steele in limbo, and after Heupel took over the veteran defensive coordinator was not retained. Steele still lives in Auburn and is currently not coaching.
Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach — Williams was set to coach the linebackers at Miami (FL) when Malzahn landed at UCF and made the former Auburn player his defensive coordinator. Through six games, the Knights’ defense is 56th nationally in turnovers gained (9), 72nd in total defense (384.2 yards per game) and 107th in scoring defense (32.2 points per game).
Jack Bicknell Jr., offensive line coach — Bicknell was only at Auburn for one year, and after the staff’s dismissal he landed at Louisville. This season the Cardinals are 3-3 with an offense that sits 39th with 32.3 points per game and an offensive line that has only allowed eight sacks through six games.
Larry Porter, tight ends coach/special teams coordinator — Porter returned to North Carolina — where he coached for three years prior to coming to Auburn — to become the running backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator for Mack Brown, under whom Porter coached at Texas in 2013. The Tar Heels are 4-3 this season with a rushing attack that sits 34th in the nation with exactly 199 yards per game.
Kodi Burns, wide receivers coach — Burns seemed set to go to UCF before Heupel left for Tennessee, at which point the former Auburn wide receiver went to Knoxville. The Volunteers are 4-3 with a passing game that averages 223.9 yards per game (81st in the country).
Rodney Garner, defensive line coach — Garner also landed at Tennessee, where he previously coached in 1996-97. The Volunteers’ defense is allowing 22.9 points per game (53rd nationally) and 368 yards per game (59th) and has registered 19 sacks through seven games.
Al Pogue, outside linebackers coach — Pogue spent one year at Auburn then returned to Troy, where he coached from 2014-18, as cornerbacks coach. The Trojans are 4-3 with a defense allowing only 19.6 points per game (31st nationally). Troy is tied for the second-most interceptions in the country with 12 through seven games.
Wesley McGriff, secondary coach — McGriff left Auburn after two seasons and became the secondary coach at Florida. The Gators are 4-3 with a defense that is allowing 21.1 points per game (42nd nationally) and 197.6 passing yards per game (28th).
Players
DJ Williams, running back — Williams transferred to Florida State. He has played in two of the Seminoles’ six games and has taken four carries for 16 yards.
Big Kat Bryant, defensive end — Bryant was one of three Auburn players who followed Malzahn and Travis Williams to UCF. Through six games, Bryant has 22 tackles, six quarterback hurries, 3.5 tackles for loss — tied for second-most on the team — and one sack.
Daquan Newkirk, defensive tackle — Newkirk transferred to Florida. Through seven games, Newkirk has 16 tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one interception he returned seven yards.
Mark-Antony Richards, running back — Richards transferred to UCF. Through six games, he has taken 11 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns and has also caught six passes for 51 yards.
Jaren Handy, defensive end — Handy transferred to Indiana. He has played in six games and has recorded 10 tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Marco Domio, cornerback — Domio also transferred to UCF. He has played in all six games for the Knights and has four tackles and one pass break-up.
Devan Barrett, cornerback — Barrett was set to play running back at Auburn in 2021 before transferring to Troy. Through six games, Barrett has three tackles.
Chris Thompson Jr., safety — Thompson transferred to USC. In the Trojans’ first three games, he recorded four tackles. Thompson has not played in USC’s last three games due to a leg injury.
Jay Hardy, defensive end — Hardy transferred to Liberty. He has yet to appear in a game for the Flames.
Chayil Garnett, quarterback — Garnett transferred to Tennessee State. He has yet to appear in a game for the Tigers.
Cord Sandberg, quarterback — Sandberg transferred to Eastern Kentucky. He’s played in six games and has gone 2-of-3 passing for 20 yards and rushed five times for 19 yards.
Kamaar Bell, offensive guard — Bell transferred to Florida Atlantic. Bell has appeared in all six games for the Owls and is the team’s starting right guard.
Prince Micheal Sammons, offensive tackle — Sammons entered the transfer portal this summer but does not appear to have found a new team.
Harold Joiner, running back — Joiner left Auburn last October and ultimately transferred to Michigan State. Through six games, Joiner has eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 17 yards.
Coynis Miller, defensive tackle — Miller was dismissed from Auburn last September before landing at Jackson State. He’s played in five games and recorded 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.