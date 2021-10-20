Where are they now? Checking in on players, coaches from the 2020 Auburn football team

A lot has changed around the Auburn Tigers football program in the last year.

Auburn made a huge move last December when head coach Gus Malzahn was fired after eight seasons as Tigers head coach. What followed was not only a near-total staff overhaul — running backs coach Carnell Williams was the only on-field assistant retained by new head coach Bryan Harsin — but also the departures of several notable players.

With this year’s Auburn team now on a bye week and the regular season officially past the halfway point, let’s check in on those former Auburn players and coaches and see how things are going:

Coaches

Gus Malzahn, head coach — Malzahn wasn’t without a job for long, as UCF hired him to replace the departing Josh Heupel on Feb. 15. The Knights are 3-3 this season and are tied for seventh in the AAC. UCF has lost three of its last four games, the latest being a 56-21 loss to then-No. 3 Cincinnati.

Chad Morris, offensive coordinator — Morris returned to high school football in Texas by taking over at Allen High School. The Eagles are 6-1 this season, though their loss in Week 2 broke an 84-game home winning streak that dated back to 2010.