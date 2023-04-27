The stage is set outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., and it looks like multiple Auburn Tigers are set to see their names called upon it in the NFL Draft that kicks off on Thursday.

Auburn saw just one former Tigers’ name called last year, with defensive back Roger McCreary being selected in the second round by Tennessee. That one-man total was the first time the Tigers had fewer than two prospects selected in an NFL Draft since 2013, but this year’s crop of Auburn prospects appear likely to give the Tigers multiple players selected.

Edge rusher Derick Hall and running back Tank Bigsby are likely to hear their names called as early as Day Two, and they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Eku Leota all look like potential selections.

That five-man contingent makes up only a portion of Auburn’s draft prospects, with players like kicker Anders Carlson and offensive lineman Brandon Council, among others, likely to get nods as undrafted free agents.

Before the draft gets started Thursday night, here’s a look at where Auburn prospects are slated to go.

EDGE RUSHER DERICK HALL

Hall has long been the apparent top prospect among Auburn’s fleet of players in this year’s draft, and that’s something the projections reflect. Once projected as a fringe first-round selection, he’s the only Tiger on this list with a Round Two projection, coming from two different analysts.

He also has the least discrepancy between his highest and lowest projections, which sit 27 picks apart. The only other Tiger with a discrepancy fewer than 50 picks is Eku Leota at 46 picks, though he only received two projections and they both list him as a sixth-rounder.

Here’s a full rundown of Hall’s projections:

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Second Round (No. 50 overall)

Matt Miller, ESPN: Detroit Lions, Second Round (No. 55 overall)

Pro Football Focus: Dallas Cowboys, Second Round (No. 58 overall)

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Philadelphia Eagles, Second Round (No. 62 overall)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Philadelphia Eagles, Second Round (No. 62 overall)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Chicago Bears, Third Round (No. 64 overall)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Houston Texan, Third Round (No. 65 overall)

Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network: New Orleans Saints, Third Round (No. 71 overall)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Los Angeles Rams, Third Round (No. 77 overall)

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: New York Giants, Third Round (No. 89 overall)

RUNNING BACK TANK BIGSBY

Bigsby is one of four Tigers who appears to be a lock for a selection, particularly on Day Two, as six of 10 analysts listed have him as a third round selection.

His results at the NFL Combine weren’t the best among his position, but he posted 21 reps on bench press and a 4.56 40-yard dash, the former of which was a top-two total and the latter a top-10 number among running back participants at the combine. He improved his 40 time by nearly a whole second at Auburn’s Pro Day, however, logging a 4.45 unofficial.

A look at Bigsby’s projections:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Arizona Cardinals, Third Round (No. 66 overall)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Atlanta Falcons, Third Round (No. 75 overall)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Los Angeles Rams, Third Round (No. 77 overall)

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Jacksonville Jaguars, Third Round (No. 88 overall)

Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network: New York Giants, Third Round (No. 89 overall)

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Third Round (No. 99 overall)

Matt Miller, ESPN: Denver Broncos, Fourth Round (No. 108 overall)

Pro Football Focus: Atlanta Falcons, Fourth Round (No. 110 overall)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Jacksonville Jaguars, Fourth Round (No. 121 overall)

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Los Angeles Chargers, Fifth Round (No. 156 overall)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN COLBY WOODEN

Wooden is one of two Auburn prospects who, despite being considered a consensus selection, is someone whose value could be considered a tossup until his name is called. He’s one of two players on this list with a discrepancy of projections that’s greater than 100 picks.

A rundown of Wooden’s wide-ranging projections:

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Buffalo Bills, Third Round (No. 71 overall)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Arizona Cardinals, Third Round (No. 96 overall)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Las Vegas Raiders, Third Round (No. 100 overall)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chicago Bears, Fourth Round (No. 103 overall)

Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network: New England Patriots, Fourth Round (No. 107 overall)

Matt Miller, ESPN: Atlanta Falcons, Fourth Round (No. 110 overall)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Buffalo Bills, Fifth Round (No. 137 overall)

Pro Football Focus: Indianapolis Colts, Fifth Round (No. 141 overall)

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks, Fifth Round (No. 154 overall)

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Indianapolis Colts, Fifth Round (No. 176 overall)

LINEBACKER OWEN PAPPOE

Like Wooden, Pappoe is projected to land anywhere from the middle of the third round to the thick of Day Three. He didn’t participate in Auburn’s Pro Day, but that came with little shock, as he cemented his draft status for an NFL Combine performance that saw him post the top 40-yard dash time (4.39) and bench press total (29) among all linebackers.

Here’s a look at his projections:

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Los Angeles Rams, Third Round (No. 77 overall)

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks, Third Round (No. 83 overall)

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Minnesota Vikings, Third Round (No. 87 overall)

Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network: San Francisco 49ers, Third Round (No. 99 overall)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Las Vegas Raiders, Fourth Round (No. 109 overall)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Kansas City Chiefs, Fourth Round (No. 134 overall)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: New York Jets, Fifth Round (No. 143 overall)

Matt Miller, ESPN: San Francisco 49ers, Fifth Round (No. 154 overall)

Pro Football Focus: Indianapolis Colts, Fifth Round (No. 162 overall)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sixth Round (No. 181 overall)

EDGE RUSHER EKU LEOTA

What was a make or break year for Leota’s NFL Draft stock crumbled after he went down with a season-ending injury against LSU last fall. The injuries bled over into draft preparation, as he didn’t participate in either the NFL Combine or Auburn’s Pro Day.

Still, he received a couple of late Day Three projections:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Buffalo Bills, Sixth Round (No. 205 overall)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Los Angeles Rams, Seventh Round (No. 251 overall)