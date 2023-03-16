BIRMINGHAM — It hasn’t taken long for Johni Broome to settle in at Auburn.

A little over 10 months ago, Broome announced he was picking Bruce Pearl and the Tigers over in-conference foe Florida. Now, the sophomore and former Morehead State Eagle is, in many ways, leading No. 9 seed Auburn as it embarks on a 2023 NCAA Tournament run.

“He was probably one of the more important newcomers to any program in our league,” Pearl said Wednesday. “Doesn’t get talked a lot about, but where would we be without Johni Broome? When you lose, you know, two NBA first-rounders who are both being dominant rookies, that’s a lot to lose.”

Broome’s season in a vacuum has been extremely valuable. He leads the Tigers in points (14.0) and rebounds (8.4) per game while also posting a team-high 72 blocks. He’s also shooting 52.9% from the field, by far the highest field goal percentage of any Tiger who has attempted at least 100 shots.

There’s been growth, too. Pearl described Broome as “an old school center” Wednesday — “Can score with his back to the basket,” Pearl said. — but the 6-foot-10 Broome has looked of late like a stretch forward at times.

Sixty-four games at Morehead State saw Broome attempt just five career 3s, none of which were makes. He’s attempted 29 this year, and 27.6% of those have fallen. He’s shooting 38.5% from the arc since Feb. 18 while averaging 2.2 attempts per game.

For Broome, there’s not a lot of shock, nor much of a comment, as to his success this season.

“I don’t get into no type of rankings,” Broome said. “I’m a team player. I just want to win. Whatever it takes for my teammates, to help you win, that’s what I’m going to do. If that’s rebounding, blocking shots or scoring the basketball—I just want to do whatever it takes to win.”

With last season in perspective, Broome’s arrival and swift production was sorely needed. The bulk of Auburn’s production last season came from its front court, specifically from top-3 NBA Draft selection Jabari Smith and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Walker Kessler.

Broome hasn’t been Smith, nor has he been Kessler. But he’s stepped into tremendously big shoes and filled them with little struggle.

Kessler was Auburn’s de facto rim protector last season, swatting a program-record 155 shots, which accounted for 56.9% of the Tigers’ blocks. Broome’s 72 blocks this season are far off that mark, but they’re still a team high, accounting for 43.9% of Auburn’s blocks. Broome’s scoring volume hasn’t matched Smith’s. But where the Rockets forward accounted for 21.7% of Auburn’s points, Broome has scored 18.7% of the Tigers’ points this year.

Broome’s rebounding totals have out-done both Kessler and Smith. Neither of one of last year’s duo accounted for more than 19.9% of Auburn’s production on the boards. Broome has 22.3% of Auburn’s rebounds this year, and his average of 12.7 rebounds per 40 minutes is higher than Kessler’s 12.6 and Smith’s 10.3.

The goal for Broome this year wasn’t to come in and be Smith or Kessler. Like he said himself, it was about doing what Auburn needed him to do for it to win. But in the process, and regardless of what transpires in Birmingham this week, he’s laid an incredibly solid foundation for what’s to come.

“He came in and answered any of the questions about whether his game could transfer from mid-major to high-major, and it has,” Pearl said of Broome. “Being second team All-League, All-District. This is a great start for him. And next year he could be an even more dominant player.”