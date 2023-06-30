Auburn athletics announced its first coaching staff expansion on Friday as new NCAA rules go into effect July 1, eliminating the “volunteer assistant” designation on college coaching staffs and allowing schools to pay an additional full-time staffer in those sports that previously had volunteer assistants.

Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba announced the hiring of Brooke Leonard-Fincher as assistant coach — who’s expanding an already-intact staff and isn’t replacing a paid departure — and she could be the first of several new assistants hired in the coming days across many Auburn sports teams.

Schools also have the option to keep the position unpaid. The NCAA’s Division I Council announced the rule change in January. While schools aren’t readily announcing which teams will be getting new assistants, Auburn athletics director John Cohen between the January ruling and now explained the approach Auburn will take in making those decisions under his direction.

While insisting Auburn will keep compliant with Title IX, Cohen said, beyond that, adding another coach is a budget item and Auburn will use input from its head coaches.

“In the new landscape of NCAA athletics, coaches are going to have to make some decisions,” Cohen said in a sit-down interview with the Opelika-Auburn News in February. “I don’t care what institution you’re at, there’s only a certain amount of money and you’re going to have to make some decisions.

“What’s really important to you, OK? Is traveling in a certain manner critically important to you? Is name, image and likeness opportunities incredibly important to you? Are facilities really important to you? Because it’s going to be a rare occasion, in any program, where you’re going to get all those things, so some decisions are going to have to be made.”

Cohen said his coaches wouldn’t be able to dictate decision that go against the policies of the athletics department as a whole, but that he was keen on making decisions in tandem with them. Cohen was a longtime baseball coach and after his run as head coach at Mississippi State from 2009-16 transitioned to the athletics director office.

“What are the coach’s feelings?” he said. “How important is that position to the head coach themselves? They’re the ones running their staffs.”

The talk over whether the NCAA should allow schools to make volunteer assistants paid had long been a hot topic of conversation in coaching circles, and in some cases the basis of litigation filed against the NCAA. In baseball, for example, Division I teams have been restricted for years to only hiring one full-time head coach and two full-time assistant coaches, with staffs being filled out by a third, volunteer assistant whose income is sometimes supplemented by their work at camps and clinics. Cohen said he’d have liked to have had the option to add a new paid position, or to keep it an unpaid position, when he was a coach.

“When you think about it, most coaches, they want it all. They want everything, and just like anybody would. Just like I did when I was coaching,” Cohen said. “But I think that’s a real benefit, too, having sat in that chair as a coach, and having to make some tough decisions. You’re right there with them. Every sport’s different. Every sport has its own challenges. But a lot of similar decisions these coaches had to make, I’ve had to make, personally, with a baseball program in the past. I feel uniquely qualified to have those conversations.”