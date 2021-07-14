Which quarterbacks will Auburn face this fall? For some opponents, it’s too soon to tell

Playing Experience: Jefferson has played in eight games over two years and made a pair of starts in that time. He’s completed 47 percent of his passes for 492 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Against Auburn: Jefferson has never played against Auburn.

Overview: Jefferson backed up Feleipe Franks and stepped up when called upon, most notably against Missouri on Dec. 5 when Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a tough 50-48 defeat. Jefferson has made all the right moves this offseason in establishing himself as the Razorbacks’ new leader, and he seems set to try and keep the momentum from Sam Pittman’s first season in Fayetteville going forward.

Ole Miss: Matt Corral | 6-1, 205 | Junior

Playing Experience: Corral has played in 24 games over the last three seasons for the Rebels. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,938 yards with 37 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Against Auburn: Corral was 16-of-27 for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn on October 24, 2020. He was 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards in his only other appearance against the Tigers back in 2019.