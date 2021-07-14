Which quarterbacks will Auburn face this fall? For some opponents, it’s too soon to tell

The countdown to Auburn’s 2021 season continues.
With the Tigers’ first game now less than two months away, there’s no better time to take a look at their upcoming competition, specifically the quarterbacks Auburn may be facing this fall. Some of the teams have a clear-cut starter before fall camp arrives, while others will have battles that may last well into the season.
Let’s take a look at who the Tigers will likely face behind center each Saturday this fall:
Akron: Kato Nelson | 6-1, 212 | Super Senior
Playing Experience: Nelson has played in 30 games during his career with the Zips and has completed 53 percent of his passes for 4,960 yards with 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He did not play in 2020 while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Against Auburn: Nelson has never played against Auburn.
Overview: Nelson has shown flashes of being a standout quarterback at Akron, but shoulder surgery prior to the 2020 season left him on the mend for a fall in which the Zips posted a 1-5 record. There’s no guarantee Nelson is the starter — he’s competing against sophomore Zach Gibson and transfer DJ Irons — but he has the highest upside as the Zips look to post their first winning record since 2015.
Alabama State: Ryan Nettles | 6-4, 198 | Sophomore
Playing Experience: Played in five games and completed 59 percent of his passes for 917 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions for the Hornets during their 2021 spring season.
Against Auburn: Nettles has never played against Auburn.
Overview: A former standout quarterback at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School, Nettles excelled in his first season playing for the Hornets and took home SWAC Freshman of the Week honors four times and was ultimately named the SWAC Freshman of the Year. He’ll look to help Alabama State build off its 3-3 record from the abbreviated spring season.
Penn State: Sean Clifford | 6-2, 220 | Senior
Playing Experience: Has played in 25 games over the last three seasons and completed 60 percent of his passes for 4,732 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Against Auburn: Clifford has never played against Auburn.
Overview: Clifford led one of the Big Ten’s most productive passing attacks in 2020 — The Nittany Lions were fourth in the conference at 256 yards per game — but the season was near-disastrous with the team starting 0-5 before rebounding with four straight victories to end the season. Clifford faced competition in the spring from sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, but based on head coach James Franklin’s comments at the end of spring it will be Clifford leading the way once again.
Georgia State: Cornelious Brown IV | 6-5, 200 | Sophomore
Playing Experience: Brown has played in 14 games over two years, including 10 appearances in 2020. In total, he’s completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,308 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and also rushed 102 times for 316 yards and seven touchdowns.
Against Auburn: Brown has never played against Auburn.
Overview: Brown was a breakout start for the Panthers last fall, and the Calera High School alum was crucial in the Panthers posting their second straight winning season and capturing only the second bowl victory in program history. His 227.8 passing yards per game last fall was the third-most among Sun Belt quarterbacks, and he’ll be expected to help Georgia State contend for the conference title this fall.
LSU: Myles Brennan or Max Johnson | 6-4, 210; 6-5, 219 | Senior; Sophomore
Playing Experience: Brennan has played in 20 games for the Tigers going back to 2017 and has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,712 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Johnson appeared in six games — and started — for LSU last fall and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception.
Against Auburn: Brennan has never played against Auburn. Johnson went 15-of-24 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown in relief of TJ Finley in LSU’s 48-13 loss to Auburn on October 31, 2020.
Overview: Brennan’s 2020 season was cut short after three games due to abdomen injury, which led to Finley taking the reins only to struggle against Auburn and open the door for Johnson to take over. The competition between Brennan and Johnson has been a key storyline this spring, but Johnson’s impressive close to last fall — LSU upset then-No. 6 Florida then held off Ole Miss in a high-scoring affair with Johnson’s help — puts him in great position to be the starter come September.
Georgia: JT Daniels | 6-3, 210 | Junior
Playing Experience: Daniels has appeared in 16 games at the collegiate level, with four coming at Georgia and 12 during the start of his career at USC. In total, he’s completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,118 yards with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Against Auburn: Daniels has never played against Auburn.
Overview: Daniels was a second-half revelation for Georgia last fall, as the former USC quarterback took the reins in the Bulldogs’ seventh game and promptly threw at least 299 passing yards in three of the team’s final four games. Daniels enters the fall with high expectations as Georgia is viewed as a College Football Playoff contender once again.
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson | 6-3, 240 | Sophomore
Playing Experience: Jefferson has played in eight games over two years and made a pair of starts in that time. He’s completed 47 percent of his passes for 492 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Against Auburn: Jefferson has never played against Auburn.
Overview: Jefferson backed up Feleipe Franks and stepped up when called upon, most notably against Missouri on Dec. 5 when Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a tough 50-48 defeat. Jefferson has made all the right moves this offseason in establishing himself as the Razorbacks’ new leader, and he seems set to try and keep the momentum from Sam Pittman’s first season in Fayetteville going forward.
Ole Miss: Matt Corral | 6-1, 205 | Junior
Playing Experience: Corral has played in 24 games over the last three seasons for the Rebels. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,938 yards with 37 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
Against Auburn: Corral was 16-of-27 for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn on October 24, 2020. He was 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards in his only other appearance against the Tigers back in 2019.
Overview: Corral’s only start against the Tigers was a back-and-forth affair, and an end zone interception in the first quarter loomed large late when Auburn pulled off the dramatic road victory. Despite that slip-up, Corral ended 2020 having thrown for the fifth-most yards per game in the country, and he is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous quarterbacks the Tigers will face this season.
Texas A&M: Zach Calzada or Haynes King | 6-4, 200; 6-3, 200 | Sophomore; Redshirt Freshman
Playing Experience: Calzada did not play in any games in 2020 after appearing in three in 2019 and was 12-of-24 passing for 133 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. King, meanwhile, appeared in two games in 2020 and was 2-of-4 passing for 59 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Against Auburn: Neither quarterback has ever played against Auburn.
Overview: The Aggies are effectively starting a new era at quarterback with Kellen Mond now moved on to the NFL, and it appears it’s a two-man competition between Calzada and King. Both showed flashes in the Aggies’ spring game back on April 24, and this could be another battle we see continue into the fall.
Mississippi State: Will Rogers or Jack Abraham | 6-2, 205; 6-0, 205 | Sophomore; Super Senior
Playing Experience: Rogers appeared in nine games with six starts as a true freshman last fall and completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Abraham appeared in 27 games at Southern Miss and completed 69 percent of his passes for 7,067 yards with 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
Against Auburn: Rogers was 30-of-51 passing for 221 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to the Tigers on December 12, 2020. Abraham was 30-of-44 for 215 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-13 loss to the Tigers on September 29, 2018.
Overview: Rogers took the reins from Stanford transfer KJ Costello last fall and put together a solid true freshman season as the trigger man in head coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Rogers now has competition in the form of Abraham, whose would-be senior season was cut short after six games due to a concussion and a battle with the coronavirus. Both players had solid showings in the Bulldogs’ spring game, but Abraham’s wealth of experience could put him over the top once the season begins.
South Carolina: Luke Doty | 6-1, 204 | Sophomore
Playing Experience: Doty played in eight games — which included starting in the team’s final two games — last fall. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.:
Against Auburn: Doty has never played against Auburn.
Overview: South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill had plenty of success against Auburn back on Oct. 17, but as his season went sideways it was the true freshman Doty who stepped up and took over. This year Doty is facing competition from St. Francis transfer Jason Brown and true freshman Colten Gauthier, but Doty ended the spring as the Gamecocks’ No. 1 and appears well set to maintain that role into the season.
Alabama: Bryce Young | 6-0, 194 | Sophomore
Playing Experience: Young played in nine games as a true freshman last fall and was 13-of-22 passing for 156 yards with one touchdown.
Against Auburn: Young played but did not attempt any passes in the Tigers’ 42-13 loss to Alabama on November 28, 2020.
Overview: Young was considered one of the nation’s top recruits when the five-star signed with the Crimson Tide as part of the 2020 class, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he made his way behind center. Young was the clear next in line behind Mac Jones last fall, and now all eyes are on Young to keep the Crimson Tide offense rolling along.