Luke Deal will be playing for his fourth head coach at Auburn when the Tigers take on UMass this Saturday to kick off the Hugh Freeze era.

Deal has usually tried to block out chatter from outside the team, he said Monday, as most every player does. But it’s been a bit different heading into this year.

“In the past, there’s been some of that leaking from the outside, like ‘OK, we’re looking forward to LSU, Georgia, Bama, all this,’” the Auburn tight end said. “But right now, I feel like with this new era, the Auburn family is excited for Week 1. They’re excited for UMass. All the season-ticket holders, the records that are being broken.

“Obviously, we don’t listen to too much outside noise, but you hear some of it. It’s helped to have support of the Auburn family by looking at Week 1 and Week 1 alone.”

It’s coachspeak at its finest, but “outside noise” is usually described as a detriment, or even as rat poison by some. But whether it’s Deal, Freeze or other Auburn players, the oft-mention cliche seems less of an issue and more of a positive heading into this Week 1.

“I feel like a lot of times with a culture like we have and a history that Auburn has, you kind of look forward to some of the later games or some of the primetime games, this and that,” Deal said. “I feel like this university and this football team is really looking forward to one week at a time — the first game, the first time we can go out there and step on the field in front of 87,000-something fans that are excited for this new era. I think there’s definitely more buzz around and it’s got us excited for Week 1.”

Like Deal said, it’ll be a sellout crowd for UMass, which was announced in the past week, and sellouts have been ever-present this offseason. The program announced in July it had sold out its more than 63,000 allotted season tickets — a program record — and it has sold out home games against Samford, Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama.

“Coach Freeze and the staff have established it where the fans are excited and they are bought in,” linebacker Eugene Asante said. “The players are bought in as well. We believe everything the coaches have implemented. We’re excited to go out there and show the people what we can do. Ultimately, we think we can do really big things.”

While excitement is the buzzword for players and, in their eyes, the fanbase, Freeze himself also expressed excitement for his first game helming the program.

The Auburn coach is obviously no stranger to the Southeastern Conference. He coached against both Arkansas and Ole Miss while at Liberty, and that was after five seasons as the head coach in Oxford. But he said he's excited for his return to Jordan-Hare Stadium, a stadium he hasn’t coached in since 2015.

“I think the most exciting thing for me would just be taking in what I consider to be one of the best home atmospheres in college football,” Freeze said. “I don't know that I've had that. No offense to any other places that I've been, but I just don't think I've ever been at a place that has quite the enthusiasm and passion and energy that I think Jordan-Hare's going to have. So I will take a moment to take that in.”