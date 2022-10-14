While portal attrition hurt Auburn, portal gains helped Ole Miss

The transfer portal has played a significant role for both Ole Miss and Auburn football in a lot of ways in 2022.

It’s well-known the role it played in Bryan Harsin’s first offseason as Auburn’s head football coach. By the time the university had opened its inquiry into his management of the program, 19 players had entered the portal since his arrival.

No. 9 Ole Miss picked up almost that many from the portal this offseason, with 17 additions via transfers, according to 247Sports. Where it tore down the Tigers in a lot of ways, it built up the Rebels.

“We should be decent because we filled a lot of holes with transfer portals,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in July at SEC Media Days. “That is a good system when you lose really good players and you haven't been somewhere long enough to develop a lot of (signing) classes of depth. So we are grateful for that.”

Of the Ole Miss team Auburn is set to face Saturday, 13 of its listed starters began their college careers elsewhere, and newcomers are creating a lot of the Rebels’ production this season. USC transfer Jaxson Dart has become QB1. TCU transfer Zach Evans is the team’s second-leading rusher. Mississippi State and Louisville transfers Malik Heath and Jordan Watkins are the second- and third-leading receivers.

There will also be a couple familiar faces in former Tigers JJ Pegues and Ladarius Tennison patrolling on defense for Ole Miss.

“I still love them,” Pegues said this week. “Like I said, they’re my friends. But at the end of the day, we’re playing them, so they’re my enemy until the end of the game.”

Both have been contributors early in their first seasons in Oxford. Pegues, who’s starting at defensive tackle, has 10 tackles with a sack and tackle for loss. Tennison is fifth on the team in tackles with 23.

“Me and LT, we talked about it. It was like ‘Just take it as a normal game. Take it as any other opponent,’” Pegues said. “But we also know that we got love for them on the other side, it’s just, at the end of the day, it’s only one goal: to get the win.”

According to 247, Auburn only picked up nine transfers in the portal, but it’s worth noting that some of the Tigers’ biggest contributors so far are portal additions.

Most notably is quarterback Robby Ashford, who arrived from Oregon. LSU transfer Koy Moore is the team’s second-leading receiver. Ja’Varrius Johnson, who entered the portal before deciding to remain at Auburn, is first in that category. And defensive and Oregon transfer DJ James has a team-leading five pass breakups.