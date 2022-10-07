While second-half points have eluded Auburn, they’ve been Georgia’s saving grace

Georgia has seen some close shaves the past two weeks despite going 2-0.

Two weeks ago, on Sept. 24, the No. 2 Bulldogs beat visiting Kent State 39-22 in Athens in a contest that saw the Golden Flashes trail by less than a field goal at a point, only a week after Georgia stomped SEC foe South Carolina 48-7 on the road.

The following week, Georgia traveled to Missouri for another matchup with an SEC outlier and wound up gaining its first lead with about four minutes left to play, winning 26-22.

Including Georgia’s national title-winning season, the Kent State win is tied for its third-smallest margin of victory in that span, and the Missouri win is its closest victory in that time, a span in which the Bulldogs have gone 19-1.

On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked how he approaches the message to his team after the past couple weeks. Do his Bulldogs need to “ramp it up?” Are they trying to do too much?

“I don’t look at it as you’re in a hitting slump, or some kind of funk, or anything like that, because a lot of that’s predicated off what the other team does and what we do,” Smart said. “It’s very different teams we faced between Kent State and three down, Missouri and the way they played us. Just different things, so I just, I don’t really look at it that way.”

As oversimplified as it may be, a big factor for Georgia the past two weeks has been its ability to finish, out-scoring both Kent State and Missouri a combined 33-15 in the second half, with neither opponent able to muster double-digit points after halftime. That’s been a well-documented issue for Auburn, not only this season but under Bryan Harsin.

This season, Auburn is being out-scored 49-37 in the second half, and it hasn’t posted second-half points in either of its SEC contests. In its past seven Power Five contests, Auburn is being outscored 101-18 in the second half.

On Monday, Harsin was asked about those struggles, and though he responded to the question, he didn’t provide much in the way of answers.

“We look at every game and we know the reasons, alright?” Harsin said. “We know the reasons. We look at every drive. There's a drive chart. There's a result. There's reasons why, and so we break it all down. … Those are things that we've discussed as a staff, those are things we discuss with our players, and to me, it really comes down to trying to eliminate some of those negative plays, and then just being more consistent. That's play calling, that's execution. That's all those things.

“I mean, it's really not one thing in particular that's just the glaring reason why. It's things that we all have to improve on and get better at. And then our adjustments coming out of half, we've got to be able to find ways to continue to put points on the board. It's not just the half of football, you've got to play all four quarters.”