Who’s got a spot? ESPN analysts project Auburn gymnastics’ NCAA Regional

One team may look best on paper, Shannon Miller points out, but they still have to go out there and put up the score.

At regionals, it’s doubly important:

They have to go out and put up the score twice.

That team that looks the best is Florida, top ESPN analysts agreed this week, as they were asked to look ahead to the Auburn Regional in the NCAA gymnastics postseason. Auburn competes with Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. in the first regional semifinal Thursday at Neville Arena, and the Gators follow at 7 p.m. competing against Denver, Ohio State and Iowa State.

Florida is the top-seeded team at the regional, entering the postseason ranked No. 2 in the country and looking like every bit the national title contender the Gators are often billed to be. Auburn is the region’s second-highest seed, ranked No. 7.

Two teams advance out of each regional semifinal and, at Saturday’s regional final, two teams will advance to the national meet. By chalk, Florida should take one of the two tickets to nationals while No. 7 Auburn tries to fend off No. 10 Kentucky and No. 15 Denver for the second and final nationals spot.

And that’s largely how Miller projects it to play out. Miller is a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the legendary Magnificent Seven team, now serving as an on-air talent for ESPN. She was in Auburn last week filming the network’s ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show in Neville Arena, with an Auburn practice serving as the show’s backdrop.

She got to see Neville Arena for herself this past week, and while it wasn’t full with fans and there were no Gymnasties there with chests painted, she does see the home-field advantage coming into play for Auburn.

“It’s Florida’s to lose,” Miller agreed. “They’re obviously, on paper, the best team out there. Then you’ve got to put it up on the day that it matters — and at regionals, you’ve got to put it up both days.

“Home turf, it can be huge, as long as they keep the adrenaline under control — because I have a feeling that arena is going to be shaking,” Miller said of Auburn’s chances to advance. “It is going to be insane in there. So I think if they can channel that energy to those solid landings, really focusing on the details that really add up, I think they’ve got a spot.”

Auburn won’t have to beat Florida to escape the regional and advance to nationals. At each stage, the Tigers just have to claim one of the top two spots — and each time, the Tigers will surely gladly take either spot.

Florida and Auburn in Neville Arena soared to incredible new heights in an epic meet March 4, flying high in a tie at 198.575 — the highest score ever recorded by either program, and the fourth-highest score ever put down in NCAA gymnastics history.

Auburn’s average this season is a 197.444. Kentucky’s is a 197.040. But Kentucky has scored as high as a 197.650 this season and Auburn has scored below that mark more often than not, meaning it’s certainly possible that Kentucky could steal away one of the nationals tickets.

“If this meet would be in Kentucky, and they had that home-court advantage, I’d be nervous if I was a Tiger fan,” said former men’s gymnastics Olympian and ESPN analyst John Roethlisberger.

“But that Auburn crowd, man ... I don’t think Florida’s an automatic winner at this regional either. I mean, they went there and tied them. I don’t know that Florida cares if they win, per se. Being in the top two is the name of the game obviously for these teams. But I think Kentucky, they’re going to bring their A-game. They went to LSU and they got a win. ... They’re not afraid to come in here and they’re going to give Auburn a meet.”

Auburn’s regional semifinal has an especially strong SEC flare, as Georgia joins the fold. Georgia is a 10-time national championship program, and while the Bulldogs have been down this year, Auburn sees danger in the team.

There’s certainly no one who knows SEC gymnastics than D-D Breaux, the former LSU coach for 42 years who retired in 2020 and is now working with ESPN.

“I’m not shy about my opinion: I think Florida’s got probably as good a chance as anybody to win this championship, for a number of reasons,” Breaux said. “But the region itself — I think it’s exciting what (Auburn head coach Jeff Graba) has done with that program. His staff has been there with him for a number of years now, and that’s incredible. He’s kept his village intact, and they have been in the process of growing, and now they’ve got Suni Lee and some incredibly enthusiastic athletes backing her up.

“A great team has great first followers, and that team has incredible first followers — those kids that pick up the flag and charge the hill. I would expect we’d see them two or three times moving toward the championship.”

