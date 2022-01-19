Who’s in, who’s out, what’s next: A position-by-position look at Auburn football’s 2022 roster

To say the last few weeks have been busy ones for Auburn football would be an understatement.
The Tigers have had as much change as any college football team with players coming and going during another busy offseason. Let’s take a closer look at the roster movement to begin Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era and what – if anything – could happen next at each position.
Quarterback
Who’s out: Rising senior quarterback Bo Nix.
Who’s in: Rising junior Zach Calzada from Texas A&M; Rising sophomore Robby Ashford from Oregon; and true freshman Holden Geriner.
What’s next: Auburn appeared to be in the mix for Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams, but after adding Calzada and Ashford it seems the Tigers are set at quarterback – at least for now. It would likely take either rising junior TJ Finley or redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis entering the portal for the team to pursue any other players at the position.
Running back
Who’s out: Rising super senior Shaun Shivers, who transferred to Indiana on Dec. 11.
Who’s in: True freshman Damari Alston.
What’s next: The Tigers lost a veteran running back in Shivers but will return their top two leading rushers in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter while adding the four-star Alston. Auburn might not be done there, either; the team is also pursuing four-star TreVonte’ Citizen, who visited Auburn on Monday.
Wide receiver
Who’s out: Rising junior Kobe Hudson, the team’s leading receiver; Super senior Demetris Robertson; Rising sophomore Elijah Canion; Rising super senior Caylin Newton
Who’s in: True freshmen Omari Kelly, Camden Brown and Jay Fair.
What’s next: One of the Tigers’ biggest needs this offseason has been wide receiver, and although the team got a boost in Shedrick Jackson returning a need still remains. Auburn missed out on two portal targets in James Madison’s Antwane Wells and UL-Lafayette’s Kyren Lacy, and it will be interesting to see if they pursue anyone else in the days and weeks to come.
Tight end
Who’s out: All contributors will be back in 2022.
Who’s in: True freshman Micah Riley-Ducker.
What’s next: Tight end was one of Auburn’s deepest positions in 2021, and it only got deeper with Riley-Ducker’s signing and John Samuel Shenker’s decision to return for his super senior season. The major focus going forward will be whether rising sophomore Landen King stays at tight end or if the team moves him to wide receiver to fill the need there.
Offensive line
Who’s out: Senior right tackle Brodarious Hamm; Rising super senior offensive guard Tashawn Manning.
Who’s in: True freshman Eston Harris.
What’s next: Auburn is bringing back three experienced options in center Nick Brahms, tackle Austin Troxell and guard Alec Jackson – who are all using their extra year of eligibility – but would benefit from adding from the portal. The Tigers struck out on UL-Lafayette guard O’Cyrus Torrence – who is following former head coach Billy Napier to Florida – but still have legitimate options to bolster a line that endured an up-and-down 2021 campaign.
Defensive line/EDGE
Who’s out: Super senior defensive tackle Tony Fair; Super senior EDGE rusher TD Moultry; Rising junior defensive tackle JJ Pegues; Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Lee Hunter; Rising sophomore EDGE rusher Romello Height; Rising senior defensive tackle Dre Butler; Rising senior EDGE Caleb Johnson; Rising sophomore Daniel Foster-Allen.
Who’s in: Rising sophomore defensive tackle Jayson Jones from Oregon; True freshmen defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba and Enyce Sledge.
What’s next: The Tigers have experienced considerable turnover on the defensive line and EDGE positions but are aided by the returns of defensive linemen Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris and Marquis Burks along with EDGE rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota. The Tigers are in the mix to add EDGE prospect Jack Pyburn – who will announce on Jan. 27 – but will likely need underclassmen such as redshirt freshmen Marquis Robinson and Dylan Brooks to provide meaningful depth in 2022.
Linebacker
Who’s out: Seniors Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten.
Who’s in: Rising senior Eugene Asante from North Carolina; True freshmen Robert Woodyard and Powell Gordon.
What’s next: Auburn got arguably its biggest boost for 2022 when Owen Pappoe announced he would be coming back for his senior season after an injury-plagued 2021. The Tigers lost their two leading tacklers from 2021 but will likely count on Pappoe as well as rising juniors Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley to take on bigger roles. Add Asante from North Carolina and two high school signees, and the Tigers’ linebacker corps should have solid depth entering the season.
Cornerback
Who’s out: Seniors Roger McCreary and Dreshun Miller; Super senior Malcolm Askew.
Who’s in: Rising senior DJ James from Oregon; Junior college transfer Keionte Scott; True freshmen JaDarian Rhym and Austin Ausberry.
What’s next: Auburn lost arguably its best player from 2021 in McCreary but made bringing in quality cornerbacks a high priority this offseason. Whether it’s one of the four newcomers above or players already on the roster such as rising juniors Jaylin Simpson, Ro Torrence or Nehemiah Pritchett, the Tigers don’t lack for legitimate candidates for the fall.
Safety
Who’s out: Seniors Smoke Monday and Trey Elston; Super seniors Bydarrius Knighten and Devin Guice; Rising junior Ladarius Tennison; Redshirt freshman Ahmari Harvey.
Who’s in: Junior college transfer Marquise Gilbert; True freshmen Tre Donaldson and Caleb Wooden.
What’s next: The Tigers endured considerable turnover at safety but seem to have good options at the position for this year. In addition to returning Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett, Gilbert gives Auburn another viable option while their true freshmen find their footing at the college level.
Special teams
Who’s out: All contributors will be back in 2022.
Who’s in: True freshman kicker Alex McPherson.
What’s next: Auburn punter Oscar Chapman looks to replicate an impressive 2021 season, and kicker Anders Carlson is coming back after having his senior season cut short due to a knee injury. The Tigers will benefit from another season of Carlson kicking while adding McPherson, the nation’s top kicking prospect and the younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.