Who’s in, who’s out, what’s next: A position-by-position look at Auburn football’s 2022 roster

To say the last few weeks have been busy ones for Auburn football would be an understatement.

The Tigers have had as much change as any college football team with players coming and going during another busy offseason. Let’s take a closer look at the roster movement to begin Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era and what – if anything – could happen next at each position.

Quarterback

Who’s out: Rising senior quarterback Bo Nix.

Who’s in: Rising junior Zach Calzada from Texas A&M; Rising sophomore Robby Ashford from Oregon; and true freshman Holden Geriner.

What’s next: Auburn appeared to be in the mix for Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams, but after adding Calzada and Ashford it seems the Tigers are set at quarterback – at least for now. It would likely take either rising junior TJ Finley or redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis entering the portal for the team to pursue any other players at the position.

Running back

Who’s out: Rising super senior Shaun Shivers, who transferred to Indiana on Dec. 11.