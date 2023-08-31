Hugh Freeze has said more than once this fall camp it's hard to finish any scrimmage feeling totally satisfied, and the biggest example of that to this point has been both sides of Auburn’s rushing game.

Auburn's running back room has been lauded all fall camp, including Carnell “Cadillac” Williams saying it’s the deepest the room has been since he began overseeing it 2019.

Conversely, Freeze has lamented some concern about his team’s run defense, and as of Monday, he’s not sure how he should feel about the unit. He echoed a more general sentiment Thursday.

"When you just go against each other, it's kind of really hard to know how really good you are certain things," Freeze said. "You could look really good at something and that could be a strength, or it could be a weakness on the other side and you're just never quite sure until you get a few games under your belt."

Ultimately, Auburn’s performance against UMass this weekend should be quite telling of where both groups stands. That obviously comes with playing against an opponent for the first time, but what's more considerable is that the Minutemen have been underachievers both running the ball and defending the rush.

In one game this season, UMass has the worst defense of the 14 FBS squads to see the field. It’s one of only two defenses to allow 200-plus rushing yards to this point, and that was in a game it won 41-30 against New Mexico State in Week 0. It also gave up 5.7 yards per carry against an Aggie offense that averaged a little more than a yard less of that total a season ago. Last season’s production shows a group of Minutemen who, much like in their single contest this year, struggled mightily to defend the run.

In 2022, UMass was one of 14 FBS squads to allow more than 5 yards per carry, and it gave up 29 rushing touchdowns, which was tied for the seventh most nationally. Six different opponents also ran for more than 200 yards against the Minutemen, with Army and its triple-option offense generating a season-high 326 rush yards and six touchdowns.

UMass' Rushing Offense, Defense in 2022 Rushing Offense Rush attempts: 520 (No. 23)

Total rush yards: 1,786 (No. 83)

Yards per carry: 3.4 (t-No. 107)

Rushing touchdowns: 10 (t-No. 121) Rushing Defense Opponent rush attempts: 465 (t-No. 66)

Opponent rush yards: 2,332 (No. 110)

Opponent rushing touchdowns: 29 (t-No. 115)

Opponent yards per carry: 5.02 (t-No. 118)

With the ball, UMass mostly struggled to find production and was middling at best, averaging fewer than 4 yards per carry and scoring the seventh-fewest rushing touchdowns (10) in the FBS. Only two ballcarriers managed to log 100-yard rushing performances last season.

The biggest difference for UMass rushing attack this fall, however, appears to be who’s under center, as first-year head coach Don Brown brought in a former blue-chip prospect in dual-threat quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to run his offense.

Phommachanh threw for 192 yards in UMass’ win against New Mexico State, but he also ran for a team-high 96 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. If Phommachanh's single-game rushing total was applied to lat year's squad, he'd have the sixth-most rushing yards on the team.

“This quarterback, you've got to be aware of him,” Freeze said, “both running and passing.”

While Phommachanh is sure to be a factor on the ground come Saturday, any struggles to run the ball or defend it against the Minutemen will be quite telling of how much work Auburn has cut out for itself.