Bruce Pearl has said it before just about every game, and if it wasn’t true before, then it definitely is now.

“They’re all big,” Pearl said Monday ahead of his team’s matchup with Missouri, “but I think this is the biggest game of the year for us. They’re all big, but it’s the biggest one. So, you know, why is that?”

The Auburn head coach explained: When Auburn plays Missouri at 6 p.m. Tuesday, it’s a face-off between two of the three teams tied for fourth place in the Southeastern Conference, along with Kentucky.

“The winner tomorrow could potentially wake up in third place,” Pearl said. “When it comes to how many go out of the SEC (to the NCAA Tournament), is it six? Is it seven? Who’s it going to be? Clearly Auburn, Missouri and Kentucky, who are all tied for fourth in that situation, with Florida and Vanderbilt one game behind, as well as Arkansas.

“There’s a lot in the mix.”

With the Tigers on a three-game losing streak and well approaching the middle of the SEC standings, the Missouri game isn’t just Auburn’s most important game yet. It’s the beginning of a stretch that decides whether or not Pearl’s Tigers are playing in March.

“Win this game, they have a chance to go to the tournament,” Pearl said of his team. “Don’t win this game, we’re in sixth place, seventh place and we have an uphill battle. That’s just where we are. We worked so hard to put ourselves in a great position. We’re still in a great position, and we’ve earned the position we’re in by virtue of our record and the quality of some of our wins.

“But if we don’t start winning, then the NCAA Tournament is not going to be available to us.”

Joe Lundari’s most recent edition Bracketology, which came out Friday, slated the Tigers as a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Following their loss to No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, they’re currently No. 35 in NET rankings, a significant factor in the committee’s tournament selection process.

Auburn is 2-6 in Quad 1 games, 5-2 in Quad 2, and a combined 10-0 in Quad 3 and 4 contests. Pearl said he doesn’t shy away from not only letting his team know where it stands in the NET, but when its standing gets swayed by other wins and losses.

“They know exactly where we are and who’s who and what’s at stake,” Pearl said. “Honesty is the best policy. We communicate, and they understand everything about the position we’re in and what we’ve done. Yesterday, Northwestern beating Purdue was a good thing. I told our guys that it was gonna be a great win. I didn’t know it was gonna be as good of a win as it is.”

With Missouri, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kentucky being Auburn’s next four games, a win Tuesday would, for starters, be a step toward a bye in the SEC Tournament next month. But sweeping this stretch, let alone coming out of it at or above .500, would go a long way in padding Auburn’s tournament resume.

Missouri and Vanderbilt would both be Quad 2 wins, with each ranked No. 45 and No. 93 in the NET. A win at Kentucky (No. 46) would be a Quad 1, with Ole Miss (No. 126) being a Quad 3.

Currently, KenPom favors the Tigers to win three of those four, giving them 70%, 61% and 86% chances of winning the first three. It gives them a 46% chance to beat the Wildcats in Lexington. Knowing the stakes and the landscape, Auburn forward Chris Moore said, is far less a stressor than it is a motivator.

“It most definitely helps us,” Moore said, “because we have to always know what the goal is — what the end goal is — and that’s to make it to the tournament. So (Pearl) telling us where our seeding would be after certain results of games really helps us and really shows us the picture that we’ve got to paint.”