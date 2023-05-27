Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER — What looked super-human for much of No. 13 Auburn’s second-half run on the Southeastern Conference seemed to lose its powers at the Hoover Met.

The pitching staff — which wiped its early season troubles through back-to-back series wins against then-No. 2 South Carolina and then-No. 1 LSU, and didn’t slouch in sweeps against Ole Miss and Missouri — underwhelmed in its three-game SEC Tournament stint.

While Chase Isbell turned the fortunes in the Tigers’ 10-4 win against Missouri on Tuesday, he was called on after Tommy Vail struggled through a 3⅔-inning start, which was his shortest in nearly two months.

Chase Allsup followed up a seven-inning shutout start in the series sweep of Missouri with five innings in Wednesday’s loss to No. 8 Vanderbilt, but he was part of a combined eight-walk outing. That was the most they’d given up in a single game in nearly a month.

Then, Auburn’s staff allowed 14 hits in Thursday’s loss to No. 16 Alabama. It was the seventh time since the back half of SEC play began that the Tigers gave up double-digit hits in a game, but it was tied for the sixth-most allowed in a game this season, and was the most it had given up since the Texas A&M series in early April.

Auburn baseball's pitching at the SEC Tournament In Hoover (27 Innings): 26 Hits Allowed; 14 Earned Runs; 19 Strikeouts; 15 Walks; 4.67 ERA; 1.52 WHIP; .227 Opponent Batting Average; 20.2 Strikeout Percentage; 16.0 Base on Balls Percentage vs. Missouri (9 IP): 6 Hits Allowed; 2 Earned Runs; 11 Strikeouts; 6 Walks; 2.00 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; .182 Opponent Batting Average; 33.3 Strikeout Percentage; 18.2 Base on Balls Percentage vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt (9 IP): 6 Hits Allowed; 5 Earned Runs; 5 Strikeouts; 8 Walks; 5.00 ERA; 1.56 WHIP; .231 Opponent Batting Percentage; 19.2 Strikeout Percentage; 30.8 Base on Balls Percentage vs. No. 16 Alabama (9 IP): 14 Hits Allowed; 7 Earned Runs; 3 Strikeouts; 1 Walk; 7.00 ERA; 1.67 WHIP; .400 Opponent Batting Average; 8.6 Strikeout Percentage; 2.9 Base on Balls Percentage

26 Hits Allowed; 14 Earned Runs; 19 Strikeouts; 15 Walks; 4.67 ERA; 1.52 WHIP; .227 Opponent Batting Average; 20.2 Strikeout Percentage; 16.0 Base on Balls Percentage Season (489 IP): 516 Hits Allowed; 315 Earned Runs; 482 Strikeouts; 281 Walks; 5.80 ERA; 1.63 WHIP; .272 Opponent Batting Average; 25.4 Strikeout Percentage; 14.8 Base on Balls Percentage

So, as the Tigers seem a near-lock to host an NCAA Regional for the second-straight year, should the arms be a concern heading into the tournament? Butch Thompson doesn’t think so.

“I think it’s just (time to) freshen up,” the Auburn coach said Thursday. “That was a pretty heck of a good run, 12-3 the second half. When you've got a chance to win every night, you have to understand that your pitching is probably being used more instead of less.”

It was Auburn’s best arms who underperformed in Hoover. After Vail’s brief start, Allsup gave up half of his team’s walks the next night, with reliever John Armstrong giving up the other half. Konner Copeland, whose season has perhaps been most symbolic of his team’s pitching turnaround, started against Alabama and gave up eight hits, marking a season-high.

Thompson’s message can be found in all four of those pitchers’ SEC Tournament outings, though.

Vail’s start came three days after tossing two innings of relief against Missouri. That matched the shortest turnaround he’s had between outings this season, with three days between a 10-pitch inning against Georgia Tech and a 3⅓-inning start against then-No. 3 Arkansas in March being the other. On top of Vail having a three-day turnaround for his SEC Tournament start, he was also battling a flu-like illness during the Missouri series.

For Allsup, the start against Vanderbilt came five days after tossing career-highs in innings pitched (7) and total pitches (101) against Missouri. Between Missouri and Vanderbilt, he threw 12 innings and 182 pitches. Copeland’s one outing in Hoover was much like Allsup’s. He started against Alabama less than a week after throwing a season-high 5⅓ innings and 91 pitches against Missouri.

“Again, no excuses,” Thompson said, “ ... They got to a point to where I think nothing but a good reset is going to allow them (to bounce back).”

That was much of the message following Auburn’s exit from the SEC Tournament. Thompson said the program would do some intra-squad work Monday, the same day it’ll find out where it sits in the NCAA Tournament field, but not much else in the meantime. The three days between then and Thursday would include a trip to Lake Martin, Thompson said, which the team did following its early exit from Hoover last spring in a first-round loss to then-No. 12-seed Kentucky.

“It's huge, just to get as much rest as we possibly can,” Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware said Thursday. “Obviously you want to go as far as you can in the SEC Tournament and win the championship here, but it's good to get our pitchers off their feet, position players off their feet and get a little bit of rest and get our minds right and put all our focus towards whoever we line up against in the regional and so forth.

“You really want to go as far as you can in the SEC tournament, but if you're put out, it's not a terrible thing because you get as much rest as you possibly can moving forward to the ultimate goal is Omaha, which is the top goal.”

Later, Ware added: “We can learn from that moving forward, and we'll probably face things like that again if we make a run. It sucks, but it prepares us for the ultimate goal.”