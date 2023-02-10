The school spirit from Auburn students has spilled out over campus this weekend.

Tents popped up outside the student entrance at Neville Arena on Thursday, 36 hours before Auburn’s men’s basketball game against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday morning.

Friday, the number of tents only grew, with more students waiting for entry to both the basketball game and Friday night’s gymnastics meet. Auburn’s student section seats in Neville Arena are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, leading students to take to tents for Auburn’s biggest games in recent years.

Chase Pittman, Collier Haystett, Jack Stanley and Jason Hoyt were first in line, setting up their camp late Thursday afternoon. Stacey and Hoyt are freshmen, caught up in the buzz and interested in seeing he excitement firsthand.

“We just wanted the best seats for, arguably, the best game,” Hoyt said. “If we’re going to try and get the best seats, might as well go all out.”

ESPN has gotten in on the excitement, bringing College GameDay to campus to broadcast in Neville Arena on Saturday morning. College GameDay airs at 10 a.m. and tipoff for the game is set for 1 p.m.

Freshmen had their first chance to recreate the “Pearlville” game against Kentucky last season.

This year, the athletics department has prepared. There are barricades, options for going to the bathroom, a genuine line and just a general sense that things are under control.

Many of the campers live in the Village dorms, able to go to their dorm for clothes, bathrooms trips and snacks. Businesses are dropping by with food and promotional items. Each tent has an abundance of snacks and drinks for the long wait.

Planning “a month” in advance, the trio first in line had driven all the way to Montgomery in search of a larger tent but after getting there, they discovered it was out of stock. They made do with what they had, still with a massive tent and more than enough room for all of their members.

Campers learned from the mistakes of last year. They’re well equipped with air mattresses, entertainment, snacks, blankets and seating. Hoyt’s tent has dinner plans for Friday night — eight racks of ribs are on their way to the student entrance of Neville Arena.

Hoyt was the one who’d had the idea and he had to get his friends on board, but they were excited to join in. There’s an infallible hope among Auburn students, despite the fact that their team is 7-4 in SEC play and riding a two-game losing streak as the Tide come to town

This No. 3 Alabama team is quite the beast to slay but there was consensus among the members of Hoyt’s tent: “We can beat any team at home.”

Just down the line, past a break in the barricades, sit Aiden Patton, Austin Khan and Will Schmidt. All freshmen, they’re just as excited as the guys at the front of the line and with their time in the line, they’re playing cards and plotting where, when the doors open, they need to land. Patton has high hopes of a good result on Saturday.

“I still think we have a great team,” Patton said. “There’s going to be ups and downs with every team. I still have confidence in our guys.”

Beside Patton’s tent are Jenna McCown, Kallie Weathers and Lela Anderson. McCowan is Weathers’ “big” in their sorority and they decided it would be an experience worth having. Anderson took some convincing but they’re sold on having the full camping experience.

“This is something we’re always going to remember,” McCown said. “I just conned them into it. I was like ‘Y’all we have to do this. It’s so much fun. We’ll never get this opportunity again.”

McCowan had an organic chemistry exam Friday morning, so there was no skipping classes or slacking off in her tent. She got the exam finished up and now the girls are spending their time zipped up in the tent, resting and saving their energy for the excitement of Saturday.

Just down the hill from McCowan and her friends are two guys who are no strangers to this process. Rush Fuller and Russell Clark were first in line last year but regardless of the chaos of their experience last time, they weren’t deterred this year.

Fuller’s attitude is hopeful for the future: “We didn’t have this last year.” He’s enjoying things more the second time around and sees the insanity as something upcoming Auburn students will want to do every year.

Everyone in line seems to have the same attitude, “Why not?” with the hopes that their teams will bring that same energy come go time.