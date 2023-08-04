Hugh Freeze is no stranger to the month-long process of fall camp, with Thursday’s kickoff to the 2023 season being his 16th camp since becoming a college coach.

But he did have one confession to make before camp got underway.

“This is the most uncomfortable fall camp I'm going into,” Freeze said, “and it's because of the new world.”

That “new world” includes a transfer portal that saw more than 8,000 college athletes enter it between August and May, according to a report from Axios, and Freeze and his staff took advantage of it since he arrived in November. As recently as Sunday, Auburn added another player in the portal in former Northwestern offensive lineman Dylan Senda, and it put the program’s transfer portal class at 20 incoming athletes.

There’s a lot of good in that. Auburn now has a presumed favorite to start at quarterback in Payton Thorne. It also completely retooled its offensive line and receiving corps, and brought experience to the other side of the ball in the front seven. But so many additions, Freeze said, is the reason for any discomfort.

“We have players that we added after spring ball,” Freeze said. “One's a quarterback. I haven't coached him a single practice, and everybody's asking what do you think? I have no idea. And so it makes me feel a little anxious that I feel like I may be behind in our evaluation of who we are and what we can do. And maybe we are.”

Of the 20 players Auburn added from the portal, nine came in after spring practices, but it’s a bunch that’s expected to be in the mix as heavy contributors. That includes Thorne, as well as offensive linemen Jaden Muskrat, linebackers Jalen McLeod and Larry Nixon III, and receivers Shane Hooks and Jyaire Shorter.

That’s a group that’s played a combined 8,529 snaps at their previous institutions, and while they were all in the mix during Thursday’s first practice, this first week will be the one where Freeze and his staff have to flesh out how far along their freshest faces are.

“That's a feeling I have to battle, and I'm ready to get it on the field and try to see what's accurate,” Freeze said. “Are we really behind in our evaluation because we have so many new faces and they're learning a new system? Or is it OK, we're on track.

“It’s an uncomfortable feeling. I think with the new rules as they are to build a roster, we did the right thing. Now we’ve got to go and hurry up and catch up if we are behind in our evaluation of everything.”