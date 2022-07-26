‘Wild, wild West’: Fisher says Auburn is a winner from this year’s portal movement

Jimbo Fisher smiled, as he looked into the press pool and saw a familiar face take the microphone in longtime Auburn beat writer Phillip Marshall.

He had the simplest question with the most complicated answer: “How crazy is all this?”

“You’ve got LSU’s starting quarterback. Auburn’s got your starting quarterback,” he said, drawing laughs from the room at SEC Media Days.

Fisher chimed in himself: “And South Carolina has Oklahoma’s starting quarterback!” He pointed his fingers this way and that. Connect the dots. Try to keep up. “USC’s got Oklahoma’s starting quarterback.”

Fisher shrugged: “Wild, wild west.”

Yes, such is the world of college football today, with NIL offering power to the players and with the transfer portal humming like never before. And yes, Auburn is one of the beneficiaries: Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada has transferred to Auburn and is trying to win the Tigers’ starting job when camp opens Aug. 5. Like they said, former LSU quarterback Max Johnson the same offseason transferred to Texas A&M and is trying to win the starting job there.

It’s like musical chairs at the quarterback position in the SEC West, but according to Fisher, Auburn is one of the winners. Fisher raved about Calzada and the type of person he is and the type of player he is last week at SEC Media Days.

“Zach is a tremendous human being,” Fisher said. “I hated to lose Zach. He’s a competitor. He has tremendous arm talent. He’s competitive, he’s tough, he’s smart. He’s a team guy. Zach will do anything in the world to win for his teams.

“I think they’re getting a great human being with a talented football player,” he went on. “It’s going to be a pain in our tail when we play them. I know that. I know he’s in a battle right now, but Zach is a very talented guy, and they’re blessed to have him. He will do a great job for them.”

Calzada famously quarterbacked Texas A&M’s upset win over Alabama last season in College Station, highlighting a season of ups and downs. In Auburn, he’s hoping to have more ups — but he has to find his way onto the field first. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has said it’ll be an open battle going into fall camp between Calzada, who was limited in the spring with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, and returner TJ Finley, freshman Holden Geriner, and Hoover alum and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.

Calzada finished last season throwing 56.1-percent for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

As for the grand scheme, coaches like Fisher are aware that transfers and movement are the way of the world now, and Auburn can only hope to be a winner in the swapping that went on this offseason.

“It is crazy,” Fisher said. “It’s the times we’re in. That’s just the world. Did you ever think it would come to that? No.

“Sometimes I hope these guys will try to stick things out at times. But there are reasons. It makes it an interesting show, that’s for sure.”