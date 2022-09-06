Williams arrives in Auburn as part of women’s basketball staff

Veteran WNBA coach Fred Williams has made his way to the Plains and joined the Auburn women’s basketball coaching staff after finishing the season coaching the Los Angeles Sparks.

Williams served as the interim head coach of the Sparks through to the end of the season. Auburn announced its hiring of Williams back in May, announcing that he’d join the staff in earnest once the WNBA season ended. Williams has coached for nearly 40 years, spending the last 25 coaching at the professional level.

Auburn shared a picture on Tuesday of Williams at workouts with the team in Auburn.

Williams coached Cheryl Miller as an assistant at Southern California in the 1980’s before becoming USC’s head coach from 1995-97. During his recent 25-year run with the pros, he spent 10 seasons as a head coach with three different WNBA franchises. In June, the Sparks elevated him to interim head coach for the late stages of the season after firing former coach Derek Fisher.

Williams replaces former assistant Bob Starkey, who left this offseason for LSU.

On Johnnie Harris’ first-year staff, Starkey offered a veteran voice complementing young his younger fellow staffers Damitria Buchanan and Ketara Chapel, who both played in the 2010’s. Williams would seemingly plug into the same formula.

Williams coached alongside legendary former Auburn coach Joe Ciampi in 2012 and 2013, when Williams was the head coach of the Atlanta Dream and Ciampi was an assistant. They helped lead the Dream to the WNBA Finals in 2013.

Auburn went 10-18 in Harris’ first year as coach last season, finishing 2-14 in SEC play. Auburn went winless in SEC play the season prior. While an uphill climb, Auburn’s season was dotted with highlights including wins over nationally ranked teams in Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia.