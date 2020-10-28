‘Win no matter what’: Seth Williams proves no lingering issues with strong performance

So much of the conversation about the Auburn offense centered around quarterback Bo Nix following the loss to South Carolina, but wide receiver Seth Williams wasn’t spared from criticism, either.

With the opportunity to get things back on track against Ole Miss, Williams worked alongside Nix to deliver another dramatic victory and to show that Williams is still one of the SEC’s most dangerous receivers.

Williams had his best game of the season Saturday against the Rebels, as he reeled in a season-high eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. The last of those eight catches will be the one everyone remembers, as he caught a pass down the sideline from Nix, cut past two Ole Miss defenders then raced to the end zone for the go-ahead 58-yard touchdown.

The scene after the score — Nix racing to the end zone to congratulate Williams on the game-changing play — was a far cry from the one the week before, when Williams and Nix were caught on camera frustrated with each other on the sidelines.

For Williams, the performance and the connection with Nix against Ole Miss was more of what the duo was used to, compared to the sideline blow-up in South Carolina.