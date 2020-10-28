‘Win no matter what’: Seth Williams proves no lingering issues with strong performance

So much of the conversation about the Auburn offense centered around quarterback Bo Nix following the loss to South Carolina, but wide receiver Seth Williams wasn’t spared from criticism, either.
With the opportunity to get things back on track against Ole Miss, Williams worked alongside Nix to deliver another dramatic victory and to show that Williams is still one of the SEC’s most dangerous receivers.
Williams had his best game of the season Saturday against the Rebels, as he reeled in a season-high eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. The last of those eight catches will be the one everyone remembers, as he caught a pass down the sideline from Nix, cut past two Ole Miss defenders then raced to the end zone for the go-ahead 58-yard touchdown.
The scene after the score — Nix racing to the end zone to congratulate Williams on the game-changing play — was a far cry from the one the week before, when Williams and Nix were caught on camera frustrated with each other on the sidelines.
For Williams, the performance and the connection with Nix against Ole Miss was more of what the duo was used to, compared to the sideline blow-up in South Carolina.
“It was a big emphasis on [bouncing back]. We had a little struggle last week, but we came this week with our mindset that we were going to refuse to lose, and that’s what we did when we came out,” Williams said. “Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then. Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it. It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”
Nix once again spread the ball around in the passing game — the Tigers’ top three receivers in the game had at least five receptions — but it was Williams who once again got the lion’s share of the targets. He made the most of them, too, and made another highlight-reel play early in the second quarter when he caught a ball over the middle of the field and hurdled Ole Miss defensive back Jon Haynes en route to a 21-yard gain.
Williams’ outing was a welcomed sight not only after the issues at South Carolina but also given that he was banged up in the Tigers’ loss to Georgia. He didn’t miss any games but was limited to three catches against Arkansas the week before his four-catch outing against the Gamecocks.
Williams explained he doesn’t care whether he’s running across the middle or staying outside with his routes, just as long as he gets the ball. He was pleased after the victory by how the offense played as a whole and pointed out the offense was 11-of-16 on third down and scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.
Williams’ role in the offense’s success wasn’t lost on anyone, including Nix, who was sure to target No. 18 when the game was on the line late.
“We came out today and just played with each other, and sure enough at the end of the day I throw the ball to him and he makes a big play. There’s no confidence lost in each of us,” Nix said. “We both know that we’re going to come out and play extremely well. When we have games like last week, we also have responses like this week, too.”
Williams described his go-ahead score after the fact, saying he looked around to see if there were any Ole Miss defenders around him once he made the catch. As soon as he saw the end zone, he kept running with the hopes that this play would put Auburn over the top.
As it turned out, Williams had once again helped propel the Tigers to another last-minute win.
Williams explained after the victory that he saw more confidence in Nix during the week prior to the game, adding that Nix and the rest of the team understood they had to leave the South Carolina game in the past. Williams was among the Tigers who followed through on that objective by delivering a performance that should leave any sideline squabbles in the rearview mirror.
“We threw that game away and moved onto the next one, and it was like we all were clicking on a different level,” Williams said. “We knew we had to make it a statement game. We wasn’t going to let that game affect us, and we were going to come out and get a win no matter what.”
