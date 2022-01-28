WINNING SCHOOL: Auburn gymnastics defeats Alabama, hits second-best team score ever

Welcome home, Suni Lee.
Lee threw her hands in the air and 9,000 threw their arms up with her, erupting after her dismount on beam.
She stuck the landing. Near-perfect routine. Another stellar score on the board. Auburn was on its way again.
The eighth-ranked Auburn gymnastics team topped ninth-ranked rival Alabama on a rocking night in Auburn Arena on Friday night — earning another landmark win in the rivalry during a raucous celebration of orange and blue.
Auburn won 197.525-197.125.
Lee nailed a 9.9750 on beam, earning a perfect 10 from one of the two judges. She was sensational in her rivalry debut, winning the top mark outright on beam for the night and tying for the top mark on bars with a 9.925.
Lee won the all-around with a 39.700.
Last week in her Auburn Arena debut, the Olympic all-around champion suffered a fall on beam. This week, she clutched her stomach before stepping up to the beam, taking a deep breath. She had talked before about the nerves she’d face at Auburn, where she’s loved, but she knows all eyes will be on her every time she steps up to the apparatus.
Nerves conquered.
She crushed beam, and dazzled on bars, as did senior standout Derrian Gobourne, who also hit a 9.925 on beam to match Lee and Alabama’s Luisa Blanco for the meet win on bars.
Alabama’s Shallon Olsen won vault with a 9.900 but Lee tailed her close with a 9.875 for the second-best score on vault on the night.
Finally, Gobourne brought the house down again on floor with a 9.950, electrifying the sellout crowd in Auburn Arena.
Gone are the days of “The Streak,” which saw Alabama win 117 consecutive meetings with Auburn.
Auburn ended the streak in 2016 with a win in Auburn Arena, and now the Tigers have won the last two rivalry showdowns in Auburn Arena, after also winning the last meeting here in 2020.
Alabama entered Friday’s meet 129-2 against Auburn since 1980 and 129-11 all-time.
But now Auburn’s on a little ‘streak’ of its own — winning two in a row in Auburn Arena.
Auburn Arena is also on the hottest streak in building history. The top-ranked Auburn men’s basketball team defeated No. 12 Kentucky in a colossal showdown last Saturday, then the women’s basketball team upset No. 4 Tennessee just 24 hours before the big rivalry win in gymnastics — proof of concept for men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, who calls Auburn not a ‘football school,’ but an ‘everything school.’