WINNING SCHOOL: Auburn gymnastics defeats Alabama, hits second-best team score ever

She crushed beam, and dazzled on bars, as did senior standout Derrian Gobourne, who also hit a 9.925 on beam to match Lee and Alabama’s Luisa Blanco for the meet win on bars.

Alabama’s Shallon Olsen won vault with a 9.900 but Lee tailed her close with a 9.875 for the second-best score on vault on the night.

Finally, Gobourne brought the house down again on floor with a 9.950, electrifying the sellout crowd in Auburn Arena.

Gone are the days of “The Streak,” which saw Alabama win 117 consecutive meetings with Auburn.

Auburn ended the streak in 2016 with a win in Auburn Arena, and now the Tigers have won the last two rivalry showdowns in Auburn Arena, after also winning the last meeting here in 2020.

Alabama entered Friday’s meet 129-2 against Auburn since 1980 and 129-11 all-time.

But now Auburn’s on a little ‘streak’ of its own — winning two in a row in Auburn Arena.